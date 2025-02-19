Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Summer is fast approaching, making now the perfect time to book your visit to Europe’s hidden and not-so-hidden treasures, whether it’s a sun-drenched Aegean getaway or a timeless Mediterranean retreat. These new, handpicked Jet2holidays destinations offer beaches ready to wow, irresistible local food, a storied history, and authentic experiences, which you can lose yourself in fully, safe in the knowledge that 22kg baggage, 10kg hand luggage, transfers~, flights and accommodation are all included. Here are our top picks for a European summer escape.

A glorious Greek getaway

The Temple of Aphaia, perched on a pine-forested hill, is a must-visit for archaeological enthusiasts ( Alamy Stock Photo )

Aegina is just an hour’s ferry from Athens and might just be Greece’s best-kept secret. This under-the-radar island is filled with ancient ruins, pink stone houses and neoclassical mansions. So it’s perfect for those looking to embrace Greek culture minus the hustle. The Temple of Aphaia, perched on a pine-forested hill, is a must-visit for archaeological enthusiasts. Meanwhile the pistachio orchards that produce the island’s famous Aegina pistachios are more geared towards nature lovers.

Poros has everything you’d expect from an island in the Cyclades archipelago: tiny white-stone fishing villages, white-domed churches, and wave-lapped beaches. This lesser-visited island is widely known as one of the more romantic Greek islands. Spend your days sipping frothy freddos, exploring the Lemonodasos, the only lemon forest in Greece, kayaking around hidden coves, or simply soaking up the rays on the beaches.

Leros is not yet on the tourist radar, but it’s the ultimate Greek gem for those seeking complete tranquillity. This Dodecanese island boasts dramatic coastlines, secret bays, and a history that includes medieval castles and World War II ruins. Enjoy the sun-baked boulevard of Agia Marina, wander around the colourful mansions of Platanos, and tuck into just-caught seafood at one of the island’s laidback waterfront tavernas.

A sliver of Spain and Portugal

Costa de la Luz is home to a string of splendid beaches where people come to sail and windsurf ( Getty )

Portugal’s Costa Verde is sometimes overshadowed by the Algarve, but this stretch of coastline is hard to beat for nature lovers and outdoorsy folk. It’s famous for its rugged shorefront, hugged by the Cantabrian Sea, flourishing verdant landscapes, and unspoilt beaches where surfers search for swell. This sliver of northern Portugal is also firmly rooted in tradition, with every town hosting folk festivals, firework displays and street markets. Adventurers will be in their element here; ride the waves in Viana do Castelo, take a scenic hike through the picturesque Peneda-Gerês National Park, or sip on vinho verde while soaking up ocean views in Caminha.

Stretching along the Atlantic from Spain’s Andalucia region into southern Portugal, the Costa de la Luz is a sun-soaked spot that remains refreshingly off the beaten path. Mottled with golden sand dunes and traditional whitewashed villages, this is an ideal destination for those looking to experience an authentic Iberian escape, and Jet2holidays offers direct flights to Jerez Airport, so it’s easier than ever to reach. You can also fly into Faro Airport to unlock it from Portugal, and you can rest assured that, with the top notch VIP onboard service that has led to Jet2holidays winning Which? Travel Brand of the Year for three years in a row, you’ll be flying and arriving in supreme comfort and style.

Once there, you’ll find the Costa de la Luz is small and rustic, which adds to its allure, and is home to a string of splendid beaches where people come to sail and windsurf. The restaurants serve melt-in-your-mouth seafood, and you can gorge on garlic-covered prawns with salty anchovies, and sip on sherry fresh from the barrel to your heart’s content.

The classics worth revisiting

Explore the lesser-known town of Cetara for a taste of local life ( Alamy Stock Photo )

The Amalfi Coast is no stranger to travel lists, but there’s always something new to discover along this pretty Italian coastline and around the Cilento area. Year after year, it continues to impress, from private boat trips to hidden sea caves to tucked-away trattorias serving the freshest seafood pasta. Base yourself in Maiori for a long, sandy stretch of beach, or explore the lesser-known towns of Vietri sul Mare and Ravello for a taste of local life.

Where to stay? Scenic surroundings, spas and stylish suites await you at these dreamy resorts and hotels - Crithoni’s Paradise Hotel (Leros Island, Greece, 3*) Crithoni’s Paradise Hotel is set in lush gardens and is a picturesque retreat on the peaceful Leros Island. This new hotel offers traditional Greek vibes and an excellent base for exploring the island’s fascinating history, pristine beaches, and scenic landscapes. - Le Agavi (Amalfi Coast & Cilento, Italy, 4*+, Luxe Collection) Le Agavi is a luxurious escape on the Amalfi Coast, with breathtaking coastal views and elegant suites. Guests can enjoy exquisite on-site dining, kick back in the rejuvenating spa, and soak up the Mediterranean sun at the hotel’s exclusive beach club. - Garden Playanatural Hotel & Spa (Costa de la Luz West, 4*, Adults Only) This modern and stylish adults-only retreat is designed for relaxation, with a spacious pool area, a sumptuous spa, and an all-inclusive option. It’s fab for those after a peaceful getaway on Spain’s scenic Costa de la Luz. - Nikis Village (Poros Island, Greece, 3*) Nikis Village is just 650 metres from the beach and is home to a pool boasting stunning views and rooms on a Bed & Breakfast board, which means there’s more time to visit the surrounding restaurants. - LaLiBay Resort & Spa (Aegina Island, Greece, 5*, Adults Only) LaLiBay Resort & Spa is set in a blissful beachfront location, offering spectacular views, modern rooms and top-tier spa facilities. This lavish adults-only retreat is made for unwinding in five-star style on the island of Aegina.

Pula is the gateway to Croatia’s Istrian Coast, home to streets that echo with history and culture and one of the most well-preserved Roman amphitheatres in the world. It’s great if you want to stroll around medieval fortresses, go wine-tasting in vineyards, and enjoy some of the best sunsets in the world. Pula is a must-visit this summer with Jet2holidays, regardless of whether you’re diving into its history, hitting up one of the area’s famous music festivals, or enjoying the region’s renowned wines.

