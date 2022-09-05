An island-hopping adventure across Hong Kong

Sandy beaches and reservoirs; hilly woodland and geological wonders - the 200 plus islands of Hong Kong scattered across the region’s waters offer diverse natural landscapes in which to immerse yourself. With long coastal walks and sunset paddles to indulge in, you’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to nature-based activities. To help you with that choice, here is a selection of the best ways to fully experience Hong Kong on a grand island-hopping adventure.

Cheung Chau

Coastal paths, sandy beaches and long, green hikes await visitors to the island of Cheung Chau (HKTB)

Old temples, sandy beaches, wonky caves and coastal trail paths make up much of Cheung Chau island, sitting just southwest of Hong Kong. A lot of the activities available here are centred around reconnecting with nature and it’s one of the easiest islands to get to. As the sun goes down, head to Cheung Chau Windsurfing Centre and paddle out on a sea kayak into the Nam Tam area. From here, you can watch the sky change and the lights of Hong Kong slowly fill the horizon. After, ensure you book to stay on the island overnight so that you can refuel on the famed seafood at Cheung Chau Night Market.

Lantau

Lantau is Hong Kong’s largest island and rewards early-morning hikers with magnificent sunrise scenes (HKTB)

Just north of Cheung Chau, Lantau dwarfs its neighbouring islands. It’s the largest of Hong Kong’s islands and is known for its scenic sunrises, so your early morning hike comes with an extra treat. If you’re looking for a long hiking route with panoramic views, trek from Tung Chung to Tai O, a fishing village famed for its stilt houses. This walk skirts close to the coast through Lantau North Country Park, with mountain views and serene coastal scenes throughout. Beyond the landscape, this route also includes historical and cultural heritage stops like the Tung Chung Fort and ends at the Tai O Heritage Hotel. The route takes roughly four to five hours to complete, beginning with residential pathways before weaving into a mountain trail.

Peng Chau

The picturesque fishing village of Peng Chau is the place to go for sensational seafood and gentle hikes (HKTB)

A little off the coast from Lantau is the tiny island of Peng Chau, most famous for its idyllic fishing villages and delicious seafood. Most of its coastline and greenery have been preserved, and like many of the other islands Peng Chau has a network of hiking trails to whisk you away from the city crowds. Walks on the island are gentle, being mostly flat, and the scenery is peaceful. The Peng Yu Path is a great option for exploring the island at a leisurely pace, looping around the coastline and beaches while taking in the Lung Mo temple and Old Fisherman’s Rock.

Lai Chi Wo

Lai Chi Wo is a wooded wonderland and one of Hong Kong’s best preserved rural settlements (HKTB)

After hopping around the islands head to Lai Chi Wo in Plover Cove Country Park. This once affluent Hakka village is walled off and only accessible via ferry or a hike through the “feng shui” woods and Hong Kong UNESCO Global Geopark. While Lai Chi Wo is one of Hong Kong’s best preserved rural settlements, it has also mastered the art of living in harmony with its surroundings, promoting sustainability and ecotourism throughout its mangrove and “feng shui” woods. Stroll the Lai Chi Wo Nature Trail to glimpse the mammals and butterflies that call this coastal and mangrove scenery home.

Hong Kong Island

It’s not hard to see why a visit to Hong Kong Island for a spot of hiking and forest bathing is a salve for your mental wellbeing (HKTB)

Beyond the skyscrapers of Hong Kong Island, you will also find serene forests and woodland. In Lung Fu Shan, you can join a guide to experience forest bathing, with the aim of creating a deeper connection with nature as well as boosting mental and physiological health — a great way to finish your nature-themed island-hopping tour of Hong Kong’s great outdoors.

Discover the sonic beauty of Hong Kong

✕ Sink into the soothing sounds of Hong Kong's great outdoors

Explore Hong Kong’s great outdoors and start planning your island hopping adventure here