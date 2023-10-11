If you thought Malta was just a place to fly and flop, think again; it offers a host of activities for those looking for anything from adrenaline-pumping adventure to outdoor pursuits – think quad-biking, abseiling, diving and more. Of course, there’s a highly relaxing side too; whether you want to boost your zen with meditation, or re-balance your chakras with seaside yoga, you’re in the right place. So, for the perfect trip that both revives and restores, why not mix the two, in this stunning, year-round destination that’s perfect for getting adventurous outdoors, then relaxing in style after.

High-octane pursuits

Explore Malta’s stunning coastline at sea level via stand-up paddleboard (Visit Malta)

Beyond the beaches, you’ll find a range of activities which will get your heart pumping, whether with activity or adrenaline or a bit of both. Tour the breathtaking Dingli cliffs on Malta – the highest point of the island – by Segway, skirting the rugged coastline and taking in incredible views of the sea en route. Or sightsee with a difference via an enthralling jeep safari; you’ll be off-roading to spectacular locations such as the pine-studded, garigue landscape of Il-Miżieb, the picturesque villages of Mġarr and Marsaxlokk, the sea cave complex of the Blue Grotto and the imposing Red Tower, which perches on a hill above Mellieħa.

You can also see Malta from sea level via SUP; it’s a fantastic way to explore the coastline and you’ll be exercising at the same time! Or jump into a kayak and head out from Mistra Bay. You’ll hug the rugged coast up to Rdum Il-Biez Bay, where you’ll see an amazing cave with colourful coral and some shipwrecked remnants from WW2, before heading to the nature reserve of St Paul’s Island, home to hundreds of protected birds. Alternatively, explore the magical Coral Lagoon in Mellieha, which is especially wonderful if you choose a clear-bottomed kayak.

To really ramp it up, for extreme sports enthusiasts, it doesn’t get more thrilling than abseiling down the Xaqqa Cliffs on Malta’s southwestern coast, an electrifying experience which involves rappelling 40m down these staggeringly beautiful, unusual rock formations to the crystal-clear turquoise water below. You could also zipline down to the sea from Migra l-Fehra – an experience that’s definitely not for the faint of heart.

However, if you prefer staying on terra firma, try a quad-biking tour in Gozo. It offers a different way to see Malta’s sister island and explore its narrow streets and hidden gems, from the imposing, domed Church of St John the Baptist, to the natural limestone arch of the Wied il-Mielah Window, and the fascinating Xwejni Salt Pans. You can also explore Gozo by kayak, following the shore towards the islet of Ħalfa Rock, checking out a real-life bat cave, and taking plenty of dips in the sea.

Active adventures

Whether you hike or go on horseback, the majestic Majjistral Nature Reserve is a must-visit (Visit Malta)

For those who love spending time in the great outdoors, there are plenty of activities that will immerse you in the striking nature of the islands. On Malta, choose from a number of hiking trails which will take you through some incredible scenery, such as the Marfa Peninsula; you’ll follow the coastline where you’ll pass pretty stretches of shoreline, like Armier Bay Beach, the stunning sea cave, Coral Lagoon, and unspoiled Ta’ l-Imgharqa. Landmarks like the White Tower and the Immaculate Conception Chapel are also a highlight.

The Girgenti Valley hike might make you think you were still in Britain, with places such as the shaded Buskett Gardens (established by the Knights of St John as a hunting preserve) and ‘Clapham Junction’ (a set of ancient, possibly Neolithic, cart-wheel ruts).You’ll also see the imposing Girgenti Palace, a 17th century residence now home to the Maltese Prime Minister, and finish at the charming town of Siġġiewi. Another enjoyable route is around Mellieħa and the Mġarr Hills, where you get a mix of views; and definitely take a trip to the Tarxien Temples, a prehistoric archaeological complex dating back to around 3150 BC, now a UNESCO heritage site.

For a different perspective, saddle up for a horse-riding trek through the majestic Majjistral Nature Reserve. On the northwest of the island, it encompasses coastal cliffs, caves, ancient tombs, and shaded bays. If you’re a cyclist, don’t miss traversing the Victoria Lines on two wheels; a seven-mile line of fortifications starting near Rabat, they run from the west to the east of Malta.

More stunning coastal scenery can be found on Gozo’s Xlendi Walk, with breath-taking clifftop views and beautiful sheltered bays. There’s even more to see underwater, with several spectacular dive sites around the islands. Qawra Reef, off Malta’s northeastern coast, is perfect for more experienced divers, with a natural arch, a scuttled wreck you can swim into, and even an eerie underwater statue of Christ. Gozo’s luminous Blue Hole, a naturally-formed opening which drops deep down beside a towering rock column, is a must-do, as well as nearby Reqqa Reef, buzzy with marine life, a vertical drop-off and a submerged chimney or two.

Zen experiences

From outdoor yoga to pilates and meditation, there are plenty of holistic activities to try (Visit Malta)

After all that exertion, you’ll want to chill out; thankfully you can find anything from holistic exercise classes, to meditation and massage sessions. Combine yoga with floating around the sparkling Mediterranean waters: a session of SUP yoga in Malta’s Spinola Bay will help you build up your body’s strength, stability and flexibility, while full equipped pilates studios offer everything from apparatus sessions to small group classes in the Maltese islands.

On Gozo you can explore a wealth of wellness activities including Hatha flow yoga, breath-work and meditation; choose from daily classes, private lessons or whole-day retreats, set around beautiful Qbajjar Bay.

And if even that sounds like too much in the way of exertion, book into an indulgent spa by the sea and settle in for a relaxing massage. Malta boasts numerous luxury seafront hotels with first-class spa and wellness facilities, where you can enjoy transformative treatments, from invigorating massages and rejuvenating scrubs to soothing facials. Bliss.

To make it even easier for you to relax and enjoy your holiday in Malta, with Jet2holidays, you can secure your accommodation and return flights in one, along with 22kg baggage and return hotel transfers, all protected by ABTA and ATOL. Booking in advance means you can get the best price for your break, while with holidays secured with a low £60pp deposit* and the Pay Monthly** option, you can spread your payments out while you look forward to your upcoming break.