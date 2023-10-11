Nature meets nurture: relax, unwind and recharge in Malta and Gozo’s great outdoors

With an abundance of year-round warm weather, stunning shorelines and breathtaking landscapes, Malta makes an ideal break for unwinding in the outdoors, whether you’re travelling as a family, solo, as a couple or with friends. To help you plan your next nature-soaked break, we’ve picked out Malta and sister island Gozo’s must-experience natural wonders, from beautiful coastlines, cliffs and idyllic islands, to wonderful parks and wilderness trails.

Hike a coastal trail

After a scenic coastal hike, relax and reward yourself with one of Malta’s stunning sunsets (Visit Malta)

Rising some 250 metres above sea level, Dingli Cliffs are the Maltese Islands’ highest point and an ideal place to enjoy stunning views and wonderful sunsets. They’re located on the rugged western coast of the island, looking out to the open sea and the tiny uninhabited islet of Filfla on one side, and onto picturesque terraced fields inland. Follow the well-marked walking trails here or extend your hike on the Fawwara Trail. Starting at Dingli Cliffs, the route weaves past Wardija Ta’ San Ġorġ into Fawwara with the Haġar Qim and Mnajdra Temples to admire before ending at Wied iż-Żurrieq in the Munqar area, where you can take a boat ride to our next natural wonder: the Blue Grotto.

Snorkel the Blue Grotto

Accessible on a boat trip from the village of Wied iż-Żurrieq, the Blue Grotto is formed of six natural sea caves running along the southwestern coast of Malta, featuring a jaw-dropping 30-metre archway and beautifully clear blue waters, due to its mineral composition. On sunny days, the phosphorescent colours of the underwater flora pierce through the water, casting bright shards of pink, turquoise, orange and green onto the limestone walls of the caves. There’s a viewing platform on the cliffs above, where the caves are framed by the arch that juts out of the island.

Horse ride along Golden Bay

On the northwest coast by the village of Manikata, Malta’s national park Il-Majjistral is the largest managed protected area on the island. The red sands and naturally formed dunes on the surrounding slopes of Golden Bay are beautifully preserved and form the ideal spot for unwinding in the afternoon; or head to Il-Prajjet, a cove with crystalline waters near Anchor Bay. As the sun starts to set, take a horse riding trip along the coast and Golden Cliffs to really capture the peace of this place.

Unwind on a nearby island

Enjoy spectacular snorkelling and dramatic dives around Malta and Gozo’s dramatic coastline (Visit Malta)

Just off the north coast of the main island, Gozo provides a lot of open, green spaces and a quaint landscape. Go for a walk with a view of the incredible Salt Pans, which fill up with sea water during the winter storms before evaporating in the summer, leaving behind pure shimmering white salt. Or head to the Inland Sea, a natural saltwater lagoon that’s connected to the sea through a small arch. Fungus Rock is another natural wander to see in Dwejra, standing as a solo stack of limestone reaching some 60 metres high, the rock is entirely surrounded by water. While the surrounding cliffs and rock formations found on this part of the island create a dramatic backdrop and underwater landscape, whether you’re swimming, snorkelling or scuba diving.

Explore the Pembroke Heritage Trail

Close to the seaside town of St Julian’s, the Pembroke Heritage Trail is particularly rich in biodiversity, home to Malta’s most concentrated collection of flora and fauna. The trail passes through rocks and greenery, with some of the last remaining limestone karst lands found on the east coast. The landscape is filled with garigue and shrubs, with wild olives, orchids and evergreen honeysuckle dotted throughout the trail. Over 200 species of fauna have been recorded in the area (it’s a particularly good spot for birdwatching), too, while along the coastline of the trail, caves and crevasses provide homes for shallow-water fish. A walking and cycling trail makes the area easy to navigate.

