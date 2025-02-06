Delve into Norway’s rich history with an expert tour

Norway’s compelling past is etched into its coastline, from the Viking era to the modern day. From centuries-old fishing villages, to UNESCO World Heritage sites and ancient churches, there’s a vast amount to explore, and no better way to do so than with a cruise around the key ports and hard-to-get to places where you can really immerse yourself in Norway’s fascinating and diverse history.

What’s more, on a Hurtigruten cruise, you’ll be accompanied by a local Coastal Experience Team who know this sliver of the world better than anyone else. Hurtigruten has sailed the Norwegian coast since 1893, uncovering the country from a locals’ perspective and providing years-honed insights into the nature, culture and history you’ll encounter en route. They also offer original experiences that look beyond the typical tourist spots, with specialised team members hosting lectures and leading guided hikes and bespoke activities along the way.

Read on to discover just some of these historical highlights…

Norway’s historical treasures

All the routes on Hurtigruten cruises offer the opportunity to step straight into a history book, but even more so on The Coastal Express route that starts and ends in Bergen, swinging by Kirkenes. This voyage passes through some of Norway’s coolest historical hotspots.

In Bergen, you can visit the UNESCO World Heritage site, Bryggen. Meander between narrow rows of colourful wooden buildings dating back to the early 12th century, standing as a reminder of Bergen’s vital role in Northern Europe’s maritime trade.The ship also docks in Trondheim, where guests can explore the Trøndelag region of Norway. It was founded by Viking king Olav Tryggvason in 997 AD, and is equal parts magic, medieval and modern.

Today it’s Norway’s third largest city yet still boasts numerous reminders of its ancient past, such as Scandinavia’s largest medieval building, Nidaros Cathedral, often called Norway’s Notre Dame. This architectural masterpiece lies next door to the Archbishop’s Palace, where Norway’s crown jewels are proudly displayed. Head on a guided tour of the city to learn more, take in the stunning city views from Utsikten, and spend some time exploring the cathedral.

Life in the Arctic

On the island of Kvaløya, you can spot reindeer on their annual migration to find greener pastures ( Getty )

By day six of this voyage, you’ll reach the town of Hammerfest on the island of Kvaløya (if you’re sailing in summer, you might just see the thousands of reindeer on their annual migration from their southern winter grazing grounds to greener spring pastures). By mid-morning, you’ll be at the portal to the North Cape, Honningsvåg, the gateway to the northernmost point of Europe. Depending on the season, the Midnight Sun might shine bright, or the Northern Lights may put on a show – Hurtigruten even have a Northern Lights Promise: a free cruise if you don’t see them during the season (valid on 11-day plus voyages from 22nd September to 31st March).

From here, you’ll enter the heart of Sámi, Kjøllefjord, where the building-like rock formation Finnkirka lies, a cathedral-shaped sea cliff and ancient sacrificial site once used by the indigenous Sámi people, seafarers and fishermen. Soak up the sights on board, or take a snowmobile day trip to meet the Sámi, listen to their stories and learn about their lives as reindeer herders. You’ll even get to hear traditional joik folk songs.

Viking legends and local huskies

Explore Norway’s fascinating fjords and remote islands on a Hurigruten small-ship voyage ( Hurtigruten )

No adventure in Norway would be complete without deep diving into the age of the Vikings, and many Hurtigruten excursions include visits to sites, such as the Lofotr Viking Museum in Borg, where you can stroll around an old reconstructed longhouse and reimagine life as a Viking.

On The Svalbard Line, part of their Signature Voyages collection, including premium, all-inclusive food and beverages and longer time spent in each port, you’ll start in Bergen, before heading to Svalbard and back to Bergen again. You’ll encounter everything from majestic fjords and remote islands to quaint Norwegian towns. While docked at Longyearbyen on the banks of Isfjorden, the second longest fjord in the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard, you’ll have ample time to wander around its pubs, galleries and restaurants. Check out the North Pole Expedition Museum to hear the stories of pioneers who set off to reach the North Pole in the early 1900s.

For those eager to explore more of this remarkable region, there’s an optional excursion that takes you beyond Longyearbyen and into the scenic Advent Valley to Camp Barentz. Here you can learn about the history and heritage of the local huskies, tuck into Norwegian waffles and learn all about the King of the Arctic – the majestic polar bear. You’ll also stop by the Svalbard Museum, which offers insights into over 400 years of the archipelago’s history.

A taste of Norway

Norway’s food tells the story of its history, influenced by its rugged landscape and long winters. Local ingredients like berries, root vegetables, and reindeer meat take centre stage, especially on a cruise with Hurtigruten. As they sail along Norway’s abundant coastline, they source the finest homegrown produce from ports along the way, which you can enjoy at their onboard restaurants. This delicious and diverse cuisine is available as an all-inclusive option on Signature Voyages, their premium cruise offering.

On board the beautifully designed MS Trollfjord, which sails The Svalbard Line and The North Cape Line, every restaurant champions Norwegian cuisine in all its glory, with a strong focus on sustainability, from fjord or field to fork.

The main onboard restaurant, Flora, plates up seasonal dishes like Arctic char and wild game, while Brasserie Árran is all about hearty Sámi-inspired dishes such as reindeer stew. There’s also Røst for a more fine-dining experience, spotlighting Norwegian seafood like stockfish, salmon, and sea urchins.

Whether you’re experiencing Norway’s storied past via your tastebuds or wandering around Viking relics, a Hurtigruten cruise promises one thing: an unforgettable journey into Norway’s magnificent history alongside those who know it best.