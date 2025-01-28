Culture lovers will feel right at home in Norway. Whether you want to delve into its ancient Viking history, learn more about Norwegian traditions, or just explore the countless museums and galleries, there is something for all curious culture seekers. From the colourful fishing villages of Lofoten to the Indigenous Sámi traditions in the north, Norway’s got it all.

The best way to learn about the Norwegian way of life is to go on a Hurtigruten cruise alongside their local Coastal Experience Team, who know Norway better than anyone. Between them, they have many years of knowledge and are on hand to help you delve deep into Norway’s compelling culture. They also provide unique experiences beyond typical tourist spots, with specialised team members hosting lectures and leading optional, guided hikes and activities.

Choose from an Original Voyage or a Signature Voyage, both offering the chance to wholly experience Norwegian history and culture. The former follows the original Coastal Express route founded by Hurtigruten over 130 years ago, traversing up to 34 diverse ports, with opportunities to hop off and explore charming towns, fascinating sites and local experiences, and enjoy delicious Norwegian dishes as you sail, with regional ingredients sourced along the way.

While on premium Signature Voyages, you can enjoy a journey around up to 14 handpicked destinations. Between lengthy on-shore visits, you can enjoy all-inclusive options at the onboard restaurants serving fine Norwegian cuisine amid exquisite surroundings. Every meal tells a story of Norway’s bountiful coastline, from fresh Arctic char and cod to cloudberries and reindeer meat.Read on to discover cultural must-sees and dos you can experience en route…

Coastal hotspots and cultural gems

Sail through the stunning Norwegian fjords on one of Hurtigruten’s small-ships ( Hurtigruten )

Start your cultural exploration in Bergen, Norway’s second-largest city and the starting point for the iconic Coastal Express route, founded in 1893 and one many describe as the world’s most beautiful voyage. This old city goes back to the year 1070 and is brimming with cultural hotspots, like the UNESCO-listed wharves of the colourful Bryggen district. If you have time before you depart, grab lunch from the famous fish market before swinging by the KODE art museum, where you can see works from iconic Norwegian artists like Edvard Munch. You could also hop on the Fløibanen funicular to Mount Fløyen for epic views of the city and surrounding fjords.

Further along the route, you’ll visit the Trøndelag region, Norway’s third-largest city, dotted with historic buildings like Nidaros Cathedral, nicknamed Norway’s Notre Dame. It’s considered the most sacred building in all of Norway and sits side by side with the Archbishop’s Palace, home to Norway’s crown jewels belonging to the monarchy, dating back more than a thousand years.

The Lofoten Islands are a highlight on the Coastal Express route. This stunning archipelago is known for its towering peaks, fishing villages, and thriving art scene. Visit local galleries scattered around the region, each housing a curated collection that tells a story inspired by the soaring Lofoten peaks and the Arctic waters. Magic Ice Lofoten in Svolvær celebrates ice art and coastal culture, while The Glass Hut Vikten is on the outskirts of the island Flakstadøya and is all about rustic works of art made from glass, inspired by the rugged nature of Norway. And if you want to explore the landscapes behind this, there are also plenty of hiking trails leading to breathtaking viewpoints or the chance to kayak among the waterways.

Sámi culture and Arctic highlights

In Tromso, the gateway to the Arctic, you can learn all about polar exploration in the region ( Alamy )

Some routes also stop at Mehamn, where you can go on an excursion among the Sámi, Europe’s northernmost indigenous people. Sámi history and culture are deeply connected to Arctic nature, which has played a pivotal role in their traditional nomadic way of life. They’re known for their reindeer herding, traditional crafts, and unbreakable bond with nature. You’ll get to spend some time alongside a Sámi family and learn about their traditions, reindeer culture, and traditional crafts, known as duodji.

You’ll also have ample time to explore Tromsø on Hurtigruten’s North Cape Line on one of their premium, all-inclusive Signature Voyages. It’s the gateway to the Arctic and home to the Polar Museum, where you can learn all about exploration in the region. The Northern Norway Art Museum here celebrates Norwegian and international art, including contemporary Northern and Sámi art and crafts. You’ll have plenty of time here, so enjoy a meal at Bardus in Tromsø for authentic Norwegian dishes, like reindeer steak with lingonberries, or try Fiskekompaniet for locally sourced fish and shellfish, all prepared in a traditional Norwegian way.

Whether feasting on fish in Tromsø or gallivanting around the museums of Lofoten, Hurtigruten Cruises provide the perfect way to get to know the history, heritage and culture of Norway alongside those who know it best.