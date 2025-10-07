Nestled in between the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, Costa Rica offers something to delight every type of traveller. Whether you’re seeking adrenaline-fuelled adventures, awe-inspiring natural beauty, vibrant culture or deep relaxation, you’ll find a trip that ignites your passions and rejuvenates your soul.

It all starts with ‘pura vida’ — a phrase that means “pure life” and which encapsulates Costa Rica’s spirit and culture. Pura vida is about embracing life’s simple pleasures, prioritising wellbeing and fostering deeper connections with nature and each other. It’s more than a saying; it’s a way of life — and one that locals want to share.

Whatever you’re searching for, find out why Costa Rica is the destination for you.

Adventure awaits

Get your adrenaline pumping both in the water and on land ( Visit Costa Rica )

If you’re a thrill-seeker, Costa Rica is the ultimate playground. Volcanoes, rainforests, waterfalls, cloud forests and rivers provide a spectacular backdrop for adrenaline pumping activities on land, in the water – and even up in the clouds. Pacuare River is one of the world’s top white-water rafting destinations, where frothing rapids cut through lush rainforests, waterfalls and steep gorges. Sticking with water-based adventure, the surf in Costa Rica is legendary. Guanacaste province, in the northwestern region of the country, is home to popular spots including the beginner-friendly waves of Playa Sámara, while the dramatic swell of Pavones in the south attracts riders from around the world. Beneath the surface, there are incredible scuba diving spots, including Caño Island off the coast of the Osa Peninsula, where experienced divers can encounter hammerhead sharks, manta rays and whale sharks.

For exhilaration combined with epic views, take to the sky on one of the country’s many zip lines. In Monteverde, you can soar through a cloud forest that is home to 400 species of birds. On foot, Costa Rica’s hanging bridges offer high-altitude adventure with unbeatable views.

A world of wellness

Find Pura Vida in the soothing waters of Costa Rica’s hot springs ( Visit Costa Rica )

Visitors to Costa Rica often use one word to describe their trip: transformative. The country is a place where mind, body and soul can arrive weary and leave rejuvenated. From the country’s focus on sustainability and pura vida philosophy – which emphasises optimism, simplicity, connection, and harmony with nature – to the incredible biodiversity and holistic offerings, wellness is a way of life in Costa Rica.

Find your bliss with sunrise yoga, melt away your worries in a natural hot spring, meditate in the mountains, or try a spot of forest-bathing surrounded by exotic flora and fauna. Wellness retreats and spas harness the resources on their doorstep, from natural hydrotherapy suites to body wraps made with volcanic mud. Head to La Fortuna in the north for wellness treatments that make the most of the nearby Arenal Volcano.

Wellness in Costa Rica isn’t just about treating your outer body, but nurturing your inner self. Away from the stresses and strains of every day life you’ll learn to slow down and embrace the moment like a local.

Unparalleled Nature

Look up while wandering the tropical forest and you may spot the country’s iconic sloth ( Visit Costa Rica )

Costa Rica’s incredible biodiversity and commitment to conservation make it one of the best destinations in the world for nature-lovers. Over 25 per cent of its land is protected in national parks and reserves and the country is home to half a million species of plants and animals (plus an impressive 900 species of birds). This huge variety of flora and fauna is thanks to the country’s many different ecosystems which include dense rainforests, cloud forests, lush mangroves, wetlands, vibrant coral reefs, and volcanic landscapes.

Sloths, toucans, howler monkeys, sea turtles, wild cats and whales are just some of the mammals you might be lucky enough to spot, as well as countless species of plants, birds and butterflies. Corcovado National Park, the country’s largest, is known for being one of the most biodiverse places on the planet. There alone you’ll find 800 species of trees, 465 different types of birds, 140 species of mammals, 160 types of amphibians and reptiles, 40 species of freshwater fish and 20 species of regional endemics.

Tortuguero National Park on the Caribbean coast is one of the world’s top nesting sites for sea turtles, while in Marino Ballena National Park, humpback whales put on a show for up to eight months in every year. There’s plenty to discover underwater, too. On the Caribbean coast, Cahuita National Park is a snorkeller’s paradise, home to coral reefs teeming with hundreds of species of fish.

Luxury living

Relax in nature at one of Costa Rica’s many luxury eco lodges ( Visit Costa Rica )

In Costa Rica, luxury is whatever you want it to be. For some, it might be a boutique stay in the vibrant capital, San José, exploring upscale restaurants and cocktail bars. For others, it’s taking a break from digital life and being surrounded by nature, whether that’s at an indulgent eco-spa or simply by finding the perfect spot to take in the country’s breathtaking scenery.

Arenal Volcano National Park offers understated luxury and the chance to connect with nature, with a selection of ecolodges, thermal spas and wellness resorts. While on the southern Pacific coast, the Osa Peninsula and Golfo Dulce deliver barefoot luxury with a conservation ethos – elegant, sustainably minded lodges sit between primary rainforest and wild beaches, where scarlet macaws and howler monkeys provide the soundtrack. Unwind with open‑air spa rituals, guided forest‑bathing and chef‑led, farm‑to‑table dinners sourced from on‑site gardens.

Alternatively Hacienda Guachipelin, a ranch nestled in the Rincón de la Vieja National Park in the Guanacaste Region, offers a mix of comfort and adventure amid lush surrounds. From soothing natural pools, bubbling hot springs, and farm-to-table dining, to ziplining, horse-riding and waterfall hikes, it makes the perfect escape for nature lovers and thrill-seekers alike.

Culture-rich cuisine

Savour local culinary delights such as a traditional mixed plate ( Visit Costa Rica )

A fusion of flavours and cultural influences combined with the freshest ingredients make Costa Rican cuisine as interesting as it is delicious. Reflecting the spirit of pura vida, expect dishes rooted in nature, health and joy. Farm-to-table dining is a way of life, with the country’s fertile conditions providing an abundance of produce, from tropical fruits like pineapple, mango, papaya, and passionfruit to seafood freshly caught from two different oceans.

Food is also a window into Costa Rican culture. You might tuck into staples like gallo pinto (rice and beans) or a hearty casado (a traditional mixed plate) at a local soda – a small, family-run restaurant – or browse fresh produce at a bustling market. At the other end of the spectrum, Costa Rica’s fine-dining scene showcases sustainable cooking and bold, creative flavours.

Immersive tours also offer the chance to learn about two of the country’s most famous exports: chocolate and coffee. And in Nicoya Peninsula, one of the world’s five Blue Zones, you can sample the diet rich in beans, corn, squash, and fresh produce that helps locals live exceptionally long and healthy lives.

For more travel inspiration and information, head to Visit Costa Rica