When life gets too hectic, all we want to do is slow down. To take a moment, to step into a quiet space, to stop, disconnect, and just breathe. And there is nowhere more ideal to do this than in Costa Rica, which has become a wellness haven for travellers. Yes, it involves a long haul flight, but the refreshing rewards more than make up for a little jet lag. Picture yourself hiking through misty rainforests, soaking in volcanic hot springs, or sharing stories with locals in a family-run lodge – being present, in the moment. The stress and noise of everyday life is left far, far behind, and you can reconnect with what truly matters: nature, community, and self. Costa Rica is a veritable sanctuary for the rejuvenation of mind, body and soul: read on for the best ways to make it happen…

Embrace ‘Pura Vida’

By embracing pura vida – the Costa Rican way of life – you can live in the moment and connect with nature ( Visit Costa Rica )

The first, and most important, thing to know is that at the core of every Costa Rican experience is ‘pura vida’, which means ‘pure life’. It embodies the country’s warm, welcoming spirit – and it’s more than just a saying, it’s a way of life in Costa Rica. And if you’re coming here to forget the humdrum hassles of your daily routine, it’s something you’ll be immersing yourself in; be that sipping fresh coconut water on a beach, or watching the sun set over the Pacific, you’ll soon feel the magic of pura vida in every moment. But its deeper meaning lies in the values represents: optimism, simplicity, connection, and harmony with nature. Costa Ricans live pura vida by embracing the present moment, prioritising well-being, and fostering genuine human connections. It’s an energy that powers the country’s culture and outlook – calm yet invigorating, rooted in kindness and resilience – and it’s a philosophy which reflects a deep commitment to balance, gratitude, and natural living. In short, the perfect life approach to help boost wellbeing.

Get wild at heart

At one of Costa Rica’s off-grid retreats, you can enjoy holistic activities surrounded by nature ( Visit Costa Rica )

Costa Rica excels at nature-led healing. Home to a huge 6.5 per cent of the world’s biodiversity, the country offers rainforest retreats, cloud forests and pristine beaches that serve as natural sanctuaries, with parks and eco-lodges specifically designed for restorative travel. Popular wellness activities include forest bathing, thermal springs, meditation, and spa therapies using local botanicals. One key wellness hub is La Fortuna, in the northwest of the country. Known for its geothermal hot springs, heated by the Arenal volcano, soaking in its therapeutic, mineral-rich waters can relieve tension, improve circulation, and promote relaxation. Beyond that, the area’s rainforests and trails provide plenty of opportunities for hiking, birdwatching, and immersing yourself in nature, while many of La Fortuna’s retreats and lodges offer yoga and meditation sessions, often with stunning views of the volcano. Forest bathing here is another popular pursuit, with hundreds of plant and animal species to observe on a gentle stroll while breathing in the richly oxygenated air.

Learn to live longer

Enjoy natural relaxation at the Tabacon Grand Spa Thermal Resort ( Visit Costa Rica )

In Costa Rica, wellness isn’t just an activity – it’s a lifestyle, incorporated into almost everything people do. Here they harness the natural bounty of their country to produce innovative relaxation techniques, such as moisturising body wraps infused with volcanic mud, coffee or tropical fruits. Aside from the hot springs, hydrotherapy is another way to harness Costa Rica’s water resources for personal renewal, by letting positive energy flow throughout the body. Another popular wellness region is Guanacaste, known for its beautiful beaches, sunny weather and its many yoga retreats and studios, with the small town of Nosara particularly renowned as Costa Rica’s ‘yoga capital’. Guanacaste is also in close proximity to the Nicoya Peninsula, a Blue Zone with a reputation for healthy lifestyles and longevity. A 2004 study by the University of Costa Rica found that mortality among Costa Ricans of 90 years of age is 10 per cent lower there, thanks to the area’s calcium-rich water, healthy eating, which includes the staple food of corn, and, of course, the pura vida lifestyle.

Experience true paradise

What you will experience when you’re in Costa Rica is the closest you’ll get to a living Eden. Tucked between the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, the country is globally recognised for its commitment to conservation, with over 25 per cent of its land protected in national parks and reserves. This dedication ensures that visitors can experience the country’s breathtaking biodiversity in its purest form, from the misty trails of the Monteverde Cloud Forest to the tropical wilderness of Corcovado National Park. Costa Rica is home to half a million different species of plants and animals, 900 bird species, and five of the world’s seven sea turtle species. It’s a place where dense rainforests, towering volcanoes, and golden beaches call you to explore, relax, and reconnect. So heed that call, and undergo a transformative experience which will leave you feeling inspired, recharged and uplifted. And breathe….

For more travel inspiration and information, head to Visit Costa Rica