With approximately 800 miles of coastline and two different oceans lapping at its shores, Costa Rica has beaches to suit every traveller, from secluded bays that invite laid-back living to rugged stretches of sand boasting a wealth of wildlife. You’ll find water sport-worthy waves and tranquil turquoise waters, soft white shores and black volcanic sands, bustling beach-towns and remote coves.

Whether you want to surf, snorkel or simply relax, there’s an unforgettable coastal escape waiting…

Natural wonders

Costa Rica’s rugged coasts are home to wildlife both on land and at sea ( Visit Costa Rica )

If you’d rather share the beach with an abundance of wildlife than hordes of sun-seekers, you’ll be right at home in Costa Rica, which offers plenty of nature-rich coastal escapes.

In the Central Pacific region, Playa Biesanz in Manuel Antonio National Park is home to an array of wildlife. Lie back in a hammock and you might spot sloths, capuchin and squirrel monkeys overhead, as well as toucans and scarlet macaws. Meanwhile, from July to October, the beaches of Marino Ballena National Park are prime viewing points to look for humpback whales arriving to breed in its sheltered waters.

Further south, the Osa Peninsula and the Golfo Dulce (’Sweet Gulf’) are where you’ll find some of the country’s most wild and rugged beaches – 197 inches of average annual rainfall make it one of the wettest regions in Costa Rica. It’s also one of the most diverse, and carefully conserved (25 per cent of Costa Rica is protected land, including 103,277 hectares of Corcovado National Park, the nature reserve in this area known for its extensive cloud forests, mangrove swamps and coastal habitats). There are also 85 species of protected marine life here, including dolphins and whales.

Drake Bay is another popular spot for whale and dolphin watching. From there you can also take a boat to the biological reserve of Caño island, often called a ‘mini Galápagos’. Accessible only by guided tour, the island boasts vibrant coral reefs and an underwater world of turtles, sharks, rays, dolphins, and whales – making it one of Costa Rica’s top spots for snorkelling and diving.

Idyllic Escapes

Discover secluded beaches for tranquil days and unforgettable sunsets ( Shutterstock )

Costa Rica’s famous ‘pura vida’ spirit is all about slowing down and savouring the moment, and that’s exactly what you’ll do on the country’s unspoilt beaches. Aquamarine waters and soft sands surrounded by lush greenery create tranquil settings where everyday stresses melt away.

In the Guanacaste province, Playa Conchal is famous for its unique shoreline made of millions of crushed seashells. Despite being one of the country’s best-known beaches, its crescent bay feels wonderfully secluded, with calm waters perfect for gentle strolls, scenic horse rides, or simply soaking in the view.

On the Caribbean coast, Playa Punta Uva near Puerto Viejo has everything you’d expect from a Caribbean beach – white sands, crystal clear waters and a backdrop of dense rainforests. Voted one of the World’s 50 Best Beaches, it invites complete relaxation. You might even spot sloths and macaws in the tree tops behind you.

For total seclusion, Playa Quesera on the Nicoya Peninsula is one of Costa Rica’s most magical hidden gems. Accessed via the Curú Wildlife Refuge, either by a short boat journey or a two-hour hike, its serene setting and untouched beauty make it well worth the effort, with sunsets being particularly special there.

Ocean adventures

Costa Rica has the perfect waves for beginner and expert surfers alike ( Visit Costa Rica )

Costa Rica is a surfer’s paradise, with two oceans and a variety of conditions that both welcome curious beginners and challenge experienced wave-riders. Playa Guiones in Nosara is one of the country’s most welcoming surf towns for first‑timers, with year‑round, forgiving waves and excellent surf schools to help get you on board. Seasoned surfers might head a little further along the coast to the dramatic black sands of Playa Negra, famous for its powerful break.

In the central Pacific region, Playa Hermosa, just south of Jaco, stretches for five miles and is known for its consistent waves, which draw surfers from all over the world. It’s been dubbed Costa Rica’s ‘Surf Stadium’ and is also a World Surf Reserve – a status given to help protect biodiverse surf ecosystems.

For a more sedate way to enjoy the waves, sheltered bays such as Playa Samara and Playa Tambor on the Nicoya Peninsula offer calm waters perfect for paddle-boarding and kayaking explorations. For mangrove estuary safaris by kayak or boat head to Sierpe River on the Osa Peninsula or Tortuguero National Park. For something a little different, try bioluminescence night kayaking at Golfo Dulce or Paquera Bay in Nicoya, or head to the Marino Ballena National Park for whale watching.

There are adventures to be had on dry land, too. Costa Rica’s coastline is tailor-made for scenic hikes. On the Caribbean coast, the palm‑fringed coves of the Gandoca-Manzanillo Wildlife Refuge feel wonderfully untamed. Sink into a hammock to spot sloths in the treetops and listen out for the calls of howler monkeys, while toucans flash across the canopy. Feeling adventurous? Experience the ziplining at Monteverde National Park, go birdwatching at Carara National Park or hiking at Braulio Carrillo National Park.

For wellness enthusiasts, the hot springs in La Fortuna and sunrise yoga at beachfront retreats on the Nicoya Peninsula await, while culture vultures can head to the community‑led Caribbean cooking experience with the Bribri indigenous community near Puerto Viejo, meanwhile animal lovers can spot sea turtles at Tortuguero National Park.

