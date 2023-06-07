Nothing says “escape to paradise” like ivory-sand beaches, aquamarine sea and palm fronds waving gently in the breeze. And St Lucia has all three – but that’s just the beginning of this island’s attractions.

Defined by two dramatic mountains, the Pitons, this eastern Caribbean isle also has rainforest to trek through, volcanic beaches to recline on and reef-diving sites to explore; it’s just as much pivoted towards adventure as it is relaxation. Visitors could be ziplining through trees or cruising through the world’s only drive-in volcano one day and wandering through an abandoned sugar plantation or soaking in the volcanic mud baths of Soufrière the next.

Meanwhile, there are two distinct sides to the island for foodies looking to explore through their tastebuds. To the north, Rodney Bay has a modern marina packed with contemporary eateries and waterfront bars; to the south, Soufrière is the essence of chilled-out Caribbean charm, all candy-coloured villages, beach-based fish fry-ups and streetside barbecue stalls.

Sound good? The best bit is that you can make a tropical getaway without breaking the bank this summer, with leading tour operator TUI offering up to £900 off per couple when staying at certain hotels. It also has a range of all-incusive resorts to choose from. Starting from just £992pp, these holidays mean you can rest easy knowing that all food and drinks are already taken care of – rather than worrying about the bill when you should be relaxing.

We’ve picked a few of TUI’s best St Lucia hotels and all-inclusive resorts to inspire your next adventure.

Starfish St Lucia

Based smack-bang on the waterfront, this all-inclusive resort is right by Reduit Beach, one of the longest white-sand beaches on the island’s north coast. Guests can take a dip in the hotel’s lagoon-like outdoor pool too, set in manicured tropical gardens; recline on the terrace or balcony that comes with their room; or amble along to a shopping centre, restaurants and casino a 10-minute walk away. Grab a drink in the swim-up bar or at one of the two other places on site, try paddle boarding, snorkeling and kayaking down on the beach, and dine in the hotel’s international buffet restaurant.

There’s a pair of à la cartes, too, in case holidaymakers fancy a change, with an Italian serving pizza and pasta, and an Asian restaurant offering chow mein and steamed dumplings.

A week’s stay, all-inclusive, costs from just £992pp, including return flights and transfers.

Hideaway at Royalton St Lucia

Looking to swerve the crowds on a grown-up break? The new Hideaway at Royalton St Lucia is an exclusive-feeling, adults-only oasis of calm in Smuggler’s Cove. Part of the Royalton St Lucia, the Hideaway allows guests to escape the hubbub of the main hotel while still having access to its facilities, which include eight restaurants and a variety of pools.

Back at the Hideaway, there’s a private over-18s infinity pool, where you’ll be treated to afternoon hors d’oeuvres, cold towels and refreshing water spritzers. There’s also a private beach area for Hideaway guests, with its own bar and waiter service, guests-only a la carte seafood restaurant, and stylish cocktail bar. Holidaymakers benefit from rainfall showers and DreamBeds in-room, plus reservation-free dining.

A week’s stay, all-inclusive, costs from £1,541pp, including return flights and transfers.

Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort

If you’re after an activity-packed break on top of the fly-and-flop criteria, Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort has a plethora of options to suit every age. St Lucian cooking classes, snorkelling, water-skiing, kayak racing, beach volleyball, coconut bowling, sunrise yoga, Tai Chi, aqua aerobics class... the list goes on.

Teenagers and kids get their own daily activity clubs to keep them entertained, while there’s also an on-site gym and spa with treatment rooms, four bars (including one that specialises in frozen cocktails), six pools and five restaurants. One of these, Dragonfly, is an open-air joint hosting a Caribbean theme night on Tuesdays.

Come evening, there’s also a full compliment of entertainment, with everything from silent discos to a beach party featuring fire-eaters and limbo dancers.

A week’s stay, B&B, costs from £1,000pp, including return flights and transfers.

