Whether wrapping up for bratwurst and steins in chalet pop-ups or supporting local artisans with some stocking filler shopping, Christmas markets are a staple on the UK’s festive calendar.

While Europe has often stolen the spotlight with its festive spectacles in cities like Bruges, Berlin, Lille and Zagreb, there’s plenty of Christmas cheer to be found at home, with high streets and squares across the country transforming into twinkly winter wonderlands with ice skating, indulgent eating and traditional trips to Santa’s grotto.

From London’s big and boozy mulled wine hotspots to York’s cobbled, cosy offerings, there’s a cinnamon-scented fair for merriment setting up in most corners of the UK. Markets tend to kick off in November (with some starting as early as the first of the month) and continue through December until the big day itself.

To help navigate the mass of markets, here are the cathedrals, palaces and historic city centres with stalls set to sleigh this Christmas.

Bath Christmas Market, Bath

open image in gallery There are over 170 twinkling chalets to discover in Bath ( Jessie Myers )

Bath bottles the spirit of Christmas into its historic heart with 230 traders in twinkling chalets highlighting the best of South West produce, from scented candles to gin and jewellery. The festive fairytale comes complete with the Bath on Ice rink and immersive “12 Tales of a Georgian Christmas” of No 1 Royal Crescent – all best enjoyed with a winter warmer from one of 20 food and beverage stalls.

When: 28 November-15 December

bathchristmasmarket.co.uk

Frankfurt Christmas Market, Birmingham

open image in gallery Birmingham hosts the biggest German market outside Germany and Austria ( Birmingham Frankfurt Christmas Market )

The biggest German market outside Germany and Austria, Birmingham’s festive fixture is the place for bratwurst, stollen and gluhwein. Stalls on Victoria Square and along New Street sell handcrafted wooden decorations, glass baubles and crystal lamps to tick gifts from your Christmas shopping list as live music falalalalalas from the bandstand.

When: 1 November-24 December

thebfcm.co.uk

Cardiff Christmas Market, Cardiff

open image in gallery Cardiff’s buzzing market has been running for over 30 years ( Cardiff Christmas Market )

Weave through St John Street, Working Street, Trinity Street and Hills Street in the Welsh capital this Christmas to find top-notch arts and crafts, from bespoke silver jewellery to hand-thrown ceramics. Cardiff’s buzzing market has been run by Craft Folk for 30 years with a commitment to helping new makers get started. Better still, the seasonal food and mugs of mulled wine are a well-deserved reward for those brave enough to embrace bitter December temperatures in Wales.

When: 14 November-23 December

cardiffchristmasmarket.com

Winchester Cathedral Christmas Market, Winchester

open image in gallery For a Christmas cathedral service visit Winchester ( Harvey Mills )

With over 1,000 years of history, Advent and Christmas carol services, Winchester Cathedral undeniably has one of the UK’s most magical markets. There’s gifting galore in the wreath-adorned wooden chalets while the Makers Market is a hit for shoppers seeking unique, authentically handcrafted and locally sourced gifts. On the menu, hog roast rolls and artisan crumble pots fuel evenings spent watching the city’s concerts and lantern parades.

When: 22 November-22 December

winchester-cathedral.org.uk/christmas

Edinburgh Christmas Market, Edinburgh

open image in gallery Edinburgh sparkles under a festive big wheel ( Edinburgh Christmas Market )

Scotland’s capital sparkles under a festive big wheel from November until January with funfair rides, a polar ice bar, a Christmas tree maze, Santa’s grotto and an ice rink making up its winter wonderland. If that isn’t enough, around 70 stalls also offer gifts, games and crafts. Of course, all best discovered with – Scottish speciality – a hand-warming hot toddy.

When: 15 November-4 January

edwinterfest.com

York Christmas Market, York

open image in gallery There are 75 alpine chalets on York’s grand old streets ( Visit York )

With 75 alpine chalets lining Parliament Street and St Sampson’s Square, York’s market is a Christmas tradition not to be missed. A vintage carousel spins on King’s Square for that nostalgic Christmas feeling, and with 80 per cent of the traders hailing from Yorkshire, there are plenty of local artisan products to bag some stocking fillers.

When: 14 November-22 December

visityork.org

Belfast Christmas Market, Belfast

open image in gallery Belfast Christmas Market is back for its 20th Christmas ( Photo by K. Mitch Hodge on Unsplash )

Back for its 20th Christmas, the Dickensian-themed Belfast Christmas market features Victorian-era characters for two weekends this winter. Aside from family-friendly magic in Santa’s grotto and thrills on the helter-skelter, the festive village hosts over 100 international and local traders in front of Belfast City Hall – think chocolates from Italy, artisan cheeses and goblets of gluhwein.

When: 16 November-22 December

visitbelfast.com

Canterbury Christmas Market, Canterbury

open image in gallery There are 150 stallholders at Canterbury Christmas Market ( Canterbury Christmas Market )

A 30ft Christmas tree stands over Canterbury’s 96 chalet huts, Christmas carousel and festive mini golf course. For 40 days from November, it’s a warm welcome to a Yuletide itinerary of carol services, marshmallow toasting and dog-friendly Santa Paws sessions spreading Christmas cheer just outside the Cathedral precincts.

When: 15 November-24 December

canterburychristmasmarket.co.uk

Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire

open image in gallery There’s a brand-new ice skating rink at Blenheim for 2024 ( Blenheim Palace )

The stately home of the Duke of Marlborough, Blenheim Palace sparkles come Christmas with festive gift stalls, an illuminated trail and a trip to Neverland to light up the historic gardens. For 2024, a brand-new ice skating rink allows a glide around the Great Court before tucking into a ringside hot chocolate or some seasonal street food.

When: 15 November-22 December

blenheimpalace.com

Spitalfields Christmas Market, London

open image in gallery ‘The Lost Library of Spitalfields’ is a heartwarming Christmas show ( Spitalfields Market )

One of London’s finest markets for Christmas shopping, Spitalfields traders will twinkle to the backdrop of live festive music, mulled wines and mince pies come December. This year, the usual stocking stuffer stalls meet late-night shopping and The Overcoat performance by the Wildefolk Theatre.

When: 29 November-24 December

spitalfields.co.uk

Holkham Hall, Norfolk

open image in gallery Over 60 producers will sell trinkets and treats at Holkham Hall ( Holkham Hall )

In Holkham Hall’s Lady Elizabeth Wing, over 60 producers in festive chalets will sell trinkets and treats for just three days in December. Homemade candles, locally produced wine and award-winning handmade fudge join stallholders selling everything from Norfolk oyster shells to original oil paintings at the Christmas shopping extravaganza.

When: 13-15 December

holkham.co.uk

Exeter Cathedral Christmas Market, Exeter

open image in gallery Explore Exeter Cathedral with the ‘entry by donation’ offer ( Emma Solley/Exeter Cathedral )

Exeter has an excellent Christmas market beneath the city’s gothic cathedral. Here, over a hundred twinkling festive chalets, global street food and themed bars showcase the best of West Country produce and handcrafted gifts. Alongside the stands, an “entry by donation” offer during the market welcomes shoppers into the cathedral – it’s host to a carol concert by the cathedral choir and the free-to-attend Exeter Nativity this winter.

When: 15 November-15 December

exeter-cathedral.org.uk

