From June 14 to July 14, football fever will sweep the nation with the UEFA Europen Championships taking place in Germany. And with that comes plenty of opportunity to cheer on your team alongside thousands of fellow fans

England and Scotland have both qualified for the Championship and with three group matches for each side plus the quarters, semis and finals, it will be hard to avoid the beautiful game.

Fan screenings are popping across the UK in cities from London and Liverpool to Exeter and Edinburgh, catering for both die-hard supporters and those who just love the international tournament spirit.

From giant screens and pumping sound systems to appearances from footballing legends and interactive shows, here’s everything you need to know to ensure you don’t miss a second of the action.

When is the Euros?

Hosted by Germany, the Euros kick off on June 14 with Europe’s top national teams competing for the coveted championship. Scotland will take on Germany in the very first game on June 14, while England’s first match in the tournament will be on June 16 against Serbia. The quarter finals are scheduled to take place on July 5- 6 with the semi finals on July 9-10 and the final on July 14.

Where to watch the Euros in London?

BOXPARK Wembley

Enjoy cold drinks and hot street food while watching the game ( BOXPARK )

The outdoor shipping containers are erecting a big screen outside with space for 1,200 fans. You’ll be able to see the action in crystal clear detail on a giant screen with street food stands available should you start to feel peckish. Tickets start at £11.13, which includes one drink.

Tickets from £11.13, Boxpark.co.uk

Dalston Roofpark

There will be a number of big screens on the rooftop ( Dalston Roofpark )

Nestled in East London, the alfresco oasis of the Dalston Roofpark offers a unique venue for watching Euro 2024. There will be several screens dotted around the bar to ensure everyone gets a perfect view. The venue has a powerful sound system so commentary will be crystal clear, enhancing the immersive experience. As a further bonus, England legend Paul Robinson will make a guest appearance at England’s opener against Serbia.

Tickets from £12, Dalstonroofpark.com

Clapham Grand

Watch in style in a box or book a seat to enjoy the 25ft screen ( Clapham Grand )

Like a big screen? All Euros games will be shown on the Clapham Grand’s massive 25ft screen, so you’ll feel like you’re on the pitch with the players. But you’ll need to move faster than Jude Bellingham on the ball to secure tickets as they sold out during the World Cup. All standing tickets include a free beer or soft drink. You can also book a seated ticket or a box.

Tickets from £10, Claphamgrand.com

Peckham Levels

The popular South London hangout will be showing all of the England games across its rooftop bar and food halls. If you’re not a beer fan, you can book a table and pre-order carafes of wine or jugs of cocktails for your group. There will be five 65-inch TV screens dotted around the venue to ensure you can see all the action.

Free but must book a table in advance, Peckhamlevels.com

Between The Bridges, Southbank

There are several courtyard screens on the Southbank ( Between The Bridges )

Between The Bridges is a summer haven on the Southbank, nestled near the London Eye and the Hungerford Bridge. Perfect for football viewing, it will show the games on their massive outdoor courtyard screens which are surrounded by the best London street food and plenty of opportunities for grabbing cold pints at half time.

Tickets from £5, Betweenthebridges.co.uk

100 Wardour Street, Soho

The central venue will be showing all Euro 2024 England games on a giant screen in the downstairs restaurant and club. Make a night of it with a special menu including a bucket of beers (£49), buffalo chicken wings, beef burgers with cheese and burger sauce, hot dogs with crispy shallots, and veggie burgers with harissa mayo.

Tickets £5 including a free beer, 100wardourst.com

Circe, Waterloo

This relaxing rooftop space is worth climbing up several flights of stairs ( Circe )

For a boujee place to watch the games, Circe is a 550-capacity rooftop bar near Waterloo station. Inspired by the mythical Circe, the daughter of the ancient Greek sun god Helios, this London hotspot offers luxe food with a Mediterranean feel, so you can settle your stomach with something a little classier than burgers or battered fish. The drinks menu is equally decadent with a great selection of bubbles and spritzes as well as summery cocktails.

Tickets £15 including beer, cocktail or sprits, Circesrooftop.co.uk

Where to watch the Euros in Liverpool?

Bierkeller Liverpool

For a lively party atmosphere, Liverpool’s Bierkeller delivers. There will be screens throughout the venue, catering to those who want to sit down and watch and those who want to play darts or shuffleboard but still keep an eye on the scores.

From £20 deposit to book tables, walk-ins also accepted, Thebierkeller.com

Gravity MAX Liverpool

Gravity MAX’s terrace has a retractable roof so you can watch the games in all weathers ( Gravity MAX )

Gravity MAX has you covered whatever the weather as they’re showing the big screen sporting action inside in their Social bar as well as outside on their roof terrace (which does have a retractable roof, just in case). The terrace will have a self-service draught bar so you can pour your own pint, while downstairs you can order comfort food like burgers, hot dogs and chicken wings.

Free to book a table, gravity-global.com

Revolution Liverpool Albert Dock

From pornstar martinins to penalties, Revolution will keep you well-refreshed as you take in all the nail-biting football drama on the big screen. The venue’s sound system will be broadcasting the live commentary so you know excatly what’s going on and hear every cheer and every gasp. The bar can hold 500 guests so it’s advisable to book in advance to guarantee entry.

Free to book tickets, Fixr.co

Where else can I watch the Euros in the UK?

The Lawn Club, Manchester

It’s like being in your garden, but with a livelier atmosphere ( The Lawn Club )

The Lawn Club brings the Euros to Manchester’s Spinningfields on their epic 13ft screen. Teaming up with Lucozade, the venue will be serving up pints and pitchers of cocktails in their ultimate Euro fanzone, showing every single game in the tournament. You’ll be sitting on a deckchair or a picnic bench whenever you’re not celebrating a goal.

Tickets from £20, thelawnclub.co.uk

The Cider Press, Bristol

The Cider Press is a friendly and welcoming pub on the heart of Gloucester Road, famous for their 32 draught ciders. It has eight sccreens as well as two HD projectors and will show all of the Euros games, even offering sports table service so you won’t miss a second of the action queuing for the bar.

Free to book, crafted-social.co.uk

SPARK York

Spark is an outdoor community space, home to some of York’s most exciting start-ups working in food, retail, and the arts. A big outdoor secreen will be erected outside and if you book a table for two, drinks will be delivered to the table.

Tickets from £18, eventbrite.com

Luna Springs, Birmingham

Luna Springs will throw a party every night, whatever the result ( Luna Springs )

Head to Digbeth in Birmingham for one of the biggest Euros events in the whole country. Luna Springs is a huge event space with massive, HD outdoor screens that’ll be showing every England game, with a pre-match and half-time show to boot. There will also be live music and DJs keeping the party going long after the football has finished.

Tickets from £10, Designmynight.com

Belushi’s Edinburgh

The American sports bar will show every single game of Euro 2024 ( Belushi's )

Belushi’s in Edinburgh’s Market Street is an international sports bar that’s always packed to the rafters when a big game is on. Grab a burger and some wings, play beer pong and enjoy the match.

Tickets from £10, Belushis.com