Football fever has swept the nation for the last month, with the UEFA European Championships taking place in Germany. And with that has come plenty of opportunity to cheer on your team alongside thousands of fellow fans.

Although Scotland departed the tournament in the group stages, it’s been hard to avoid England’s efforts in the beautiful game.

Now, as Southgate’s squad prepare to face an impressive Spanish side in the final, scoring a space at a sports bar, screening or pub on Sunday has become top of the to-do list for Three Lions fans.

Fan screenings have popped up across the UK in cities from London and Liverpool to Exeter and Edinburgh, catering for both die-hard supporters and those who just love the international tournament spirit.

From giant screens and pumping sound systems to interactive shows, here’s everything you need to know to ensure you don’t miss a second of the action.

When is the Euros final?

Hosted by Germany, it’s down to the final two of Europe’s top national teams to compete for the coveted Euros championship title. England’s next match – the final against Spain on Sunday 14 July at 8pm.

Where to watch the Euros final in London?

BOXPARK Wembley

Enjoy cold drinks and hot street food while watching the game ( BOXPARK )

The outdoor shipping containers erected a big screen outside with space for 1,200 fans. You’ll be able to see the action in crystal clear detail on a giant screen with street food stands available should you start to feel peckish. Tickets for the final go on sale at 6pm today (11 July).

Tickets from £11.13; boxpark.co.uk

Clapham Grand

Watch in style in a box or book a seat to enjoy the 25ft screen ( Clapham Grand )

Like a big screen? The Euros final will be shown on the Clapham Grand’s massive 25ft screen, so you’ll feel like you’re on the pitch with the players. But you’ll need to move faster than Jude Bellingham on the ball to secure tickets as they sold out during the World Cup. All standing tickets include a free beer or soft drink. You can also book a seated ticket or a box.

Wait list – tickets from £31.43; claphamgrand.com

Between The Bridges, Southbank

There are several courtyard screens on the Southbank ( Between The Bridges )

Between The Bridges is a summer haven on the Southbank, nestled near the London Eye and the Hungerford Bridge. Perfect for football viewing, it will show the game on its massive outdoor courtyard screens which are surrounded by the best London street food and plenty of opportunities for grabbing cold pints at halftime.

Wait list – tickets from £17; betweenthebridges.co.uk

100 Wardour Street, Soho

The central venue will be showing the final Euro 2024 game on a giant screen in the downstairs restaurant and club. Make a night of it with a special menu including a bucket of beers (£49), buffalo chicken wings, beef burgers with cheese and burger sauce, hot dogs with crispy shallots, and veggie burgers with harissa mayo.

Tickets £20 including a free beer; 100wardourst.com

Where to watch the Euros final in Liverpool?

Bierkeller Liverpool

For a lively party atmosphere, Liverpool’s Bierkeller delivers. There will be screens throughout the venue, catering to those who want to sit down and watch and those who want to play darts or shuffleboard but still keep an eye on the scores.

Food and drink packages for £35 per person, walk-ins also accepted; thebierkeller.com

Gravity MAX Liverpool

Gravity MAX’s terrace has a retractable roof so you can watch the games in all weather ( Gravity MAX )

Gravity MAX has you covered whatever the weather as they’re showing the big screen sporting action inside in their Social bar as well as outside on their roof terrace (which does have a retractable roof, just in case). The terrace will have a self-service draught bar so you can pour your own pint, while downstairs you can order comfort food like burgers, hot dogs and chicken wings.

Free to book a table; gravity-global.com

Revolution Liverpool Albert Dock

From pornstar martinis to penalties, Revolution will keep you well-refreshed as you take in all the nail-biting football drama on the big screen. The venue’s sound system will be broadcasting the live commentary so you know exactly what’s going on and hear every cheer and every gasp. The bar can hold 500 guests so it’s advisable to book in advance to guarantee entry.

Free to book tickets; fixr.co

Where else can I watch the Euros final in the UK?

The Cider Press, Bristol

The Cider Press is a friendly and welcoming pub on the heart of Gloucester Road, famous for its 32 draught ciders. It has eight screens as well as two HD projectors and will show all of the Euros games, even offering sports table service so you won’t miss a second of the action queuing for the bar.

Free to book; crafted-social.co.uk

SPARK York

Spark is an outdoor community space, home to some of York’s most exciting start-ups working in food, retail, and the arts. A big outdoor screen will be erected outside and if you book a table for two, drinks will be delivered to the table.

Tickets from £20; eventbrite.com

Belushi’s Edinburgh

The American sports bar will show every single game of Euro 2024 ( Belushi's )

Belushi’s in Edinburgh’s Market Street is an international sports bar that’s always packed to the rafters when a big game is on. Grab a burger and some wings, play beer pong and enjoy the match.

Walk-ins available; belushis.com

