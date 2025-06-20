Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Summer in the capital is all fun and games until the shiny skyscrapers reflect the sun and sizzle the streets below and the piles of concrete become giant ovens, leaving little respite from the searing temperatures in the built-up spaces.

Luckily for Londoners, however, there are ways to stay cool amid the sweltering temperatures, and one of the most popular ways is heading to the nearest water source for a swim.

London has a surprising number of places to swim, from lidos and lakes to sports centres and private pools, many of which become easier to enjoy in the summer with longer opening times and more activities for kids on school holidays.

Many are also adapted to be accessible, with ramps, poolside hoists, poolpods and changing rooms accommodating for all, while those who don’t have a big budget to spend on club and hotel pools can find places to swim for free or at a lower cost.

With the forecasters predicting a hotter-than-normal summer and more heatwaves on the way, here is a guide on where to find the best pools in London.

open image in gallery Hampstead Heath has mixed and single-gender ponds ( Getty Images )

Lidos

London’s lidos offer a much sought-after opportunity to cool off amid the harsh summer heat exacerbated in sweaty, busy, built-up areas.

London Fields Lido in Hackney has a 50m Olympic-size outdoor swimming pool that is also heated, which ideal if it gets a little windy or chilly in the summer months. The large sundeck and sunbathing area are popular hangout spots when the temperature climbs to the high 20s, and the Hoxton Beach Cafe kiosk offers swimmers falafel salads and cakes.

Herne Hill’s Brockwell Park has a much-loved lido too, also home to a 50m outdoor swimming pool next to an Art Deco listed building with health and fitness facilities inside. South London chain Four Hundred Rabbits has also snagged a place poolside, serving sourdough pizza and craft beers.

Those who want a bit of cold water therapy should head to Parliament Hill’s open-air unheated lido to jump into the cooler water after a session in its sauna, while Tooting Bec’s lido, which prides itself on being the UK’s largest freshwater outdoor pool, is ideal for active swimmers.

Charlton’s heated outdoor lido in Greenwich has a summer sun terrace for relaxing in the heat, while its indoor pool offers activities and lessons tailored to kids of all ages.

If heading to an inner-city lido doesn't quite quench your thirst to escape the concrete jungle, why not try swimming a little closer to nature?

The ever-popular Hampstead Heath Swimming Ponds in north London include three natural bathing ponds, one exclusively for women’s use, another just for men and a third for all genders.

Bathers can also head to London’s largest lake every day in the summer months at the Serpentine Lido, found in one of London’s royal green spaces, Hyde Park.

One of the rarer places to swim, only open between 25 July and 17 August, is Summer Splash, which transforms the Royal Victoria Dock every year into one of London’s most unique lidos. The free, family-friendly lido is overseen by lifeguards and is complete with a faux sandy beach and deckchairs.

Leisure and sports centres

open image in gallery Head to the London Aquatics Centre for a swimming session fit for an Olympic athlete ( Getty Images )

Pools found in leisure or sports centres are suited to those who don’t fancy swimming outdoors or are not used to cold water plunging, as well as usually offering a wider range of activities.

At Finchley Lido Leisure Centre in Barnet, kids will enjoy hours playing in the leisure pool, which includes wave machines, jets and water cannons.

For a state-of-the-art experience designed by award-winning architect Zaha Hadid, head to the London Aquatics Centre in Stratford to swim where athletes won their medals during the 2012 Olympics. Lane swimmers will love the 50m competition pool, while kids can spend time learning to swim with their families in the equally large training pool. Or head to the diving pool and release your inner Tom Daley with platforms ranging from one to 10m high.

For those who want to pair escaping the summer heat with a swimming lesson or a pool fitness session, Crystal Place National Sports Centre is an ideal spot, providing a 25m training pool and a smaller teaching pool.

While some fitness centres can be a touch outdated, the modern and sleek Britannia Leisure Centre in Hackney adds some luxury to its indoor pool sessions.

Meanwhile, the leisure centre in Leyton is undoubtedly one of the best pools for kids to visit, with its fast water flume and aqua play area complete with waterslides and tipping buckets.

Hotel pools

open image in gallery Shangri-La The Shard has the highest pool in Western Europe ( Shangri-La The Shard )

While lidos are ideal for a bit of socialising in the summer sun and leisure centres offer a place to keep fit and for kids to burn off some steam, there are also pools for people seeking a session of pure relaxation away from the blazing heat.

London’s hotels are proud owners of some of the best spas in the country, and with that comes reposeful pools with a view over the city or sparkling rooftop splashabouts. Pools are not always reserved for guests; many offer day passes for entry to their spas.

The Corinthia’s sultry pool is found in its ESPA spa, and is lined with stainless steel, Italian marble and a mirrored ceiling to reflect the water ripples that set a relaxed mood.

For a sky-high experience, head to the Sky Pool at Shangri-La The Shard, an outstanding facility 182m high, making it the highest swimming pool in Western Europe and providing some of the best cityscape views you can get while going for a paddle.

A bit closer to the ground, you will find a 25m swimming pool in Mayfair’s luxury Mandarin Oriental spa. The pool area is scattered with lights that are reflected on the ceiling and water to invoke a sense of submerging yourself in a starry sky.

If you find yourself staying at The Dorchester in Mayfair, head to the hotel’s heated pool complete with a sauna and steam room, or spend a bit of time in the hydrotherapy pool for ultimate relaxation.

Spas

open image in gallery The floatarium at AIRE Ancient Baths London ( AIRE )

Not all the best spas are found in hotels; there are some institutions dedicated solely to bathing and rejuvenating. They’re also often more affordable than pricy hotel day passes.

Seek out one of London’s oldest spa facilities, the Art Deco Porchester Spa near Paddington Station, which has a whole range of facilities from saunas to Turkish hot rooms. Those who want to take a dip can do so at the small, large and cold plunge pools.

If a whole range of pools is what you are looking for, head over to Aire Ancient Baths London near Embankment to tour the thermal baths set at differing temperatures, from warm tepidarium to cold frigiarum and the saltwater pool.

Private clubs

open image in gallery Head to the rooftop pools in Soho House’s London locations ( Soho House )

One of the main selling points of a private club membership during the summer months is the exclusive access to pools to take refuge from the sticky warmth in the city.

Soho House’s array of rooftop pools is popular among those who have their hands on a membership (or know someone who does). In Temple, 180 House’s rooftop pool is accompanied by an outdoor terrace and views across the city, while the outdoor pool on White City House’s rooftop is lined with Malibu beach-style loungers and draped in fairy lights. Shoreditch House is also home to a rooftop pool with skyline views.

Ten Trinity Square at the Four Seasons is also a popular haunt for those who can splash on private members' access, home to a glass mosaic-tiled pool that leads to a smaller heated vitality pool.

Found on top of the Virgin-Shoreditch hotel, the Blue Marlin Ibiza London private members’ club also has an intimate rooftop pool situated next to its Mediterranean restaurant.

If you are a member of Ned’s Club at the five-star hotel The Ned, sweltering summer temperatures will pass you by while relaxing in the rooftop pool or the indoor 20m pool.

