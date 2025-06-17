Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It's fair to say that Liverpool has developed a reputation as a party city over the years. And if it’s a beverage and a boogie you’re after, you’ll have no problem finding one or thirty places to quench your thirst and stir the spirit. But there’s so much more to the city than just feather-boa-clad hen parties.

In fact, it's a wonderful break for anyone looking for an excuse to relax, with some incredible spa hotels located in the heart of the city, and a few further afield (no more than a 30-minute drive or train ride away) that are worth the journey. There's enough to do at the best spa hotels that you won’t want to leave, instead heading straight from the sauna to an award-winning restaurant.

If you do want to venture out, you won't be short of things to do outside cocktail menus, including catching a live orchestra at The Philharmonic, or taking the famous ferry across the Mersey (Beatles-specific tours are optional).

Whether you're preparing to soothe the hangover or ready to switch off from the world for the weekend, these are the best spa hotels in Liverpool right now.

You can also discover the best budget hotels in Liverpool with our guide.

Best spa hotels in Liverpool 2025

At a glance

1. Hope Street Hotel

open image in gallery Previous guests at Liverpool’s Hope Street Hotel are rumoured to include Yoko Ono and Daniel Craig ( Hope Street Hotel )

This is one of Liverpool's best-loved hotels, particularly by celebrities and football players. And for good reason. It embodies a total calmness, with chic but simple Scandi decor, robes, slippers and 24-hour room service. And you could easily spend an entire day at its spa. It features an outdoor pool, which somehow feels like you're on a rooftop despite being on the ground floor, as well as a Himalayan salt sauna, an aroma steam room and a tepidarium. Not to mention that it's located in the Georgian Quarter, the city's most charming area, and is opposite the Liverpool Philharmonic, which makes for the perfect way to spend an evening once you're zenned out from the spa. It's also worth dining at the hotel restaurant, The London Carriage Works, which features a seasonal menu that has been awarded two (very well-deserved) AA Rosettes.

Address: 40 Hope Street, Liverpool L1 9DA

Read more: The best spa hotels in the Cotswolds for thermal waters and rejuvenating treatments

2. Titanic Hotel

open image in gallery The Titanic Hotel is gargantuan in both name and nature ( Titanic Hotel )

Although it's less than a 10-minute drive from the city centre, the Titanic Hotel feels like worlds and, quite frankly, centuries away from the hustle and bustle of the city. It's located on the historic Stanley Dock and the building itself is a restored 19th-century rum warehouse. If you're impressed by enormity, you'll be pleased. Even the smallest room is triple the size of a conventional hotel room, with double beds, couches and desks in most. The bathrooms include Elemis products and drench showers – with shower heads secured at least ten feet high – and plenty of feature baths too. And their spa, Maya Blue Wellness, is totally transportive. Located underground, it resembles an ancient Roman bath with brick walls and a hydrotherapy pool, as well as a sauna and a steam room. The restaurant is worth dining at for its views of the docks alone, but the food doesn't disappoint either. The Docker's Menu is often included with spa packages and although smaller than their à la carte offering, it does the classics – steak, fish and chips and burgers – well. Their afternoon tea is also one of the best in the city.

Address: Stanley Dock, Regent Road, Liverpool L3 0AN

Read more: Best spa hotels in the Lake District for outdoor saunas and forest views

3. The Municipal Hotel & Spa

open image in gallery The Thermae Spa at The Municipal Hotel attracted a five-bubble rating from the Good Spa Guide ( The Municipal )

This grand hotel feels luxurious from the moment you enter through the Palm Court, a lavish lobby and bar that could have been designed by Gatsby, featuring live piano in the evenings. It's the perfect place to enjoy a cocktail following an afternoon at the spa, which boasts a 16-metre indoor pool, Jacuzzi, sauna and steam room. There's also a range of treatments using Elemis products and impressive beauty tech, including BIOTEC facials and Ultrasonic peels. All of the rooms are large with enormous, comfy beds, so you could easily forget to leave the hotel for your entire spa weekend. Not to mention the restaurant, The Seaforth, which offers high-quality food inspired by the city, so you'll feel like you're soaking up the city's culture even if you stay within the four, albeit huge, walls of the hotel.

Address: Municipal Building, Dale Street, Liverpool L2 2DH

Read more: The best spa hotels in Dorset for luxury and relaxation

4. DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel & Spa

open image in gallery DoubleTree offers therapies and powerful mini treatments “based on fabled spa cultures” ( DoubleTree by Hilton )

A Grade II-listed building, this city-centre Doubletree by Hilton hotel feels seriously swanky, with grand staircases that are ideal for pre-night-out snaps and Italian mosaic floors. When you check in, you'll be given a warm chocolate chip cookie, and you'll be continually spoiled throughout your stay. Rooms are stylish with exposed wooden beams, crisp white bedding and large bathroom vanities, while the spa features a hydrotherapy pool, sauna and steam room, with Elemis treatments on offer.

Address: 6 Sir Thomas Street, Liverpool L1 6BR

Read more: 10 best spa hotels in New York City for tranquil pools and treatments with a view

5. Thornton Hall Hotel & Spa

open image in gallery Thornton Hall Hotel & Spa is home to a mud therapy suite and an infrared wall ( Thornton Hall )

Located 20 minutes from the centre of Liverpool, Thornton Hall feels like a total escape from the city. It's surrounded by greenery, which you can properly immerse yourself in thanks to its outdoor hot tubs and lounge area. There's also a 20-metre indoor pool – inspired by a Roman bath with tiled walls and marble arches – as well as an indoor sauna and steam room. And the outdoor barrel sauna and snow cave, complete with artificial snow, take hot and cold therapy to a whole new level.

Address: Thornton Hall Hotel, Neston Road, Thornton Hough, Wirral CH63 1JF

Read more: Why Chewton Glen is the ultimate babymoon retreat for a pre-baby oasis

6. Formby Hall Hotel Golf Resort & Spa

open image in gallery Formby Hall boasts a 20 metre indoor pool, Himalayan salt sauna and a Rasul mud steam room ( Formby Hall )

Like your spa breaks with a side of sea and sun? Although you might not be guaranteed a tan, Formby Hall offers you the chance to start your day on the beach before heading to the spa, as it's located a short drive from Formby Beach. As well as all of the standard spa facilities, the hotel boasts an 18-hole golf course and a driving range with Toptracer technology. It's a 30-minute drive to the city centre, but as well as the hotel's restaurants, there's plenty of dining options nearby, including The Sparrowhawk Pub – just a 15-minute walk away – and Emily's, one of the most Instagrammable restaurants in Liverpool, which you can reach in under 10 minutes by car or taxi.

Address: Southport Old Road, Formby, Liverpool L37 0AB

Read more: The best spa hotels in the UK: Where to go for a relaxing staycation

7. Hillbark Hotel & Spa

open image in gallery In addition to spa facilities, Hillbark Hotel & Spa also has an aesthetics clinic ( Capture My Big Day )

This Wirral hotel is the only five-star hotel in the region and it is also one of the smallest, which means you'll be well looked after if you choose to stay here. The property is over 100 years old and home to just 17 rooms, all of which feel positively regal, with wood-panelled walls and ostentatious decor. You can dine in their restaurant, The Cellar, which has three AA Rosette awards, and it's worth spending some time in The Great Hall, which features stained glass windows designed by Morris & Co. The spa features high-end treatments, including CBD massages and mushroom facials, and there are also treatments specifically tailored for athletes, making this a great place to recover if you're visiting for a race or fitness event. And staff are happy to organise a hike in the nearby woodlands, or a round of golf, if you’re looking to fill your time between spa treatments.

Address: Royden Park, Frankby, Wirral CH48 1NP

Rooms from £150

Book now

Read more: How CBD spa treatments took the hotel world by storm

8. Best Western Premier Suites Hotel & Spa

This Knowsley-based hotel has everything you need for a spa weekend: an indoor pool, a steam room and sauna, as well as a range of massages, facials and a full-body mud treatment. The rooms are simple, but the prices reflect that, as this is one of the most affordable spa hotels in Merseyside. You're around a 30-minute drive from the city centre, and the hotel is accessible by bus as well as by car. There's also an on-site bar and restaurant that offers afternoon tea.

Address: Ribblers Lane, Knowsley, Liverpool L34 9HA

Read more: I tried a Temazcal ceremony and my sweat lodge experience was nothing like your average sauna

9. Morgan's Vault (in 30 James Street Hotel)

Looking for a private spa experience in the city? Hire out this hotel room that sleeps 20 guests and features a 40-foot pool. It's part of the hotel 30 James Street, which means you'll also have access to the rooftop champagne bar. But with your very own DJ booth and private bar, you'll want to spend most of your time in the room. It's also right in the heart of the city centre, so you'll always be within walking distance of your private retreat after long days of sightseeing or nights of partying.

Address: Albion House, 30 James Street, Liverpool L2 7PQ

Book now

Read more: 10 best health and wellness retreats across Europe 2025

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writers, each with a deep knowledge of the destinations they cover. Our contributors either live in these locations or visit frequently, ensuring a personal and informed perspective. When picking which hotels to include, they consider their own experience staying in the hotels and evaluate location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQS

When is the best time to visit Liverpool?

For the best weather, May-September is the best time to visit Liverpool if you’re keen on outdoor activities and strolls around the city. It’s also when International Beatleweek, Pride and Africa Oyé usually take place [the last two events are on hiatus in 2025]. Peak season also means inflated prices and more crowds, however, so if you’re looking to save money, consider visiting during term-time or January-March for savings on hotels.

Where are the nicest areas to stay in Liverpool?

Whatever your tastes, Liverpool has an area that’s suitable for you, whether you’re seeking buzzy nightlife or a more tranquil, historical environment. The city centre is a great choice for first-time visitors to the city, as many of the major sights are within walking distance and well-served for shopping, restaurants and nightlife. The Georgian Quarter is more peaceful with historical buildings and leafy townhouses, while the Baltic Triangle is a hit with creatives and younger people and home to street art, food markets and nightlife. Elsewhere, Albert Dock is well situated for museums and river views.

Where to eat, drink and shop in Liverpool

Liverpool is jam-packed with restaurants, bars and shops scattered across the city – the challenge is deciding where to go. Visitors seeking retail therapy should head to Liverpool ONE for high street and designer brands, while Bold Street offers up a host of vintage and independent retailers. Seel Street is a great first port of call for people seeking a night on the tiles, while the Baltic Triangle is home to the Botanical Garden – an outdoor gin haven – and Love Lane Brewery. Ready to eat? Make a beeline for Baltic Market, Liverpool’s first street food market, The Art School Restaurant in the Georgian Quarter for fine dining with a local focus, and Mowgli for delectable Indian street food.