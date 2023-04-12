Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool is a master of reinvention. The city on the Mersey has continued to boom since its successful tenure as the European Capital of Culture just over a decade ago. Today, the range of places to stay is huge – from budget crash-pads to stylish heritage properties that reflect the city’s seafaring heyday.

This vibrant city has a strong cultural scene and a hedonistic nightlife, plus a rich heritage of classical architecture, notably the Unesco World Heritage-listed sweep of the waterfront. And let’s not forget that in 2023 it will also play host to the 67th Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of former champs, Ukraine.

So whether you’re after a style-on-a-budget weekend, an explosive night out on the town, a live music extravaganza, or a genteel glimpse into the city’s history – be that as a world trading port or the beginnings of its musical icons – these stays have you covered.

The best hotels in Liverpool are:

Best for understated style: Hope Street Hotel

Neighbourhood: Georgian Quarter

Suite 406 at the understated Hope Street Hotel (Hope Street Hotel)

Liverpool’s original boutique hotel predates the 2008 Capital of Culture but, like the city, has moved with the times with updates over the years. Rooms have a Manhattan loft feel with hardwood floors, exposed beams and brick features. The terrace suite is the room to book with spa baths for two from which to watch the skyline city views.

The restaurant, The London Carriage Works, continues to offer modern British cuisine in a brasserie setting, plus a cocktail bar and good-value prix fixe menu. With The Philharmonic Hall opposite and a sense of quiet refinement, it’s business as usual — only more so.

Best for service: 2 Blackburne Terrace

Neighbourhood: Georgian Quarter

Theatre fans will enjoy 2 Blackburne Terrace's proximity to the Everyman Theatre and Philharmonic (2 Blackburne Terrace)

This highly individual, still somewhat-under-the-radar, guesthouse offers a design-led counterpoint to the chain hotel and late-bar scene. There are only four rooms, each with its own individual flourishes. Our pick is the attic for the best views of the city’s landmark Anglican Cathedral illuminated by night.

Most of all, the homely ambience and accomplished but discreet service makes for a rarefied stay. And, if you’re looking for something more cerebral from your weekend break, then this part of the city is home to both the Everyman Theatre and Philharmonic.

Price: Doubles from £252 B&B

Best for heritage: 30 James Street

Neighbourhood: Waterfront

Experience a slice of history at the former White Star Line headquarters (30 James Street)

This Titanic-themed hotel has plenty of Liverpool bling with its subterranean spa and rooftop champagne bar. But the former White Star Line headquarters is also full of maritime heritage, the hotel has many Grade II-listed features and display cases exhibiting salvaged cruise memorabilia.

The rooms are styled like a cruise ship with more spacious cabins on higher decks (floors). The apex is the Titanic Floor with gold-leaf mirrors and crushed-velour walls. Ignore the bling and savour the sense of history: room 22’s balcony is where the Titanic disaster was announced in April 1912.

Best for value: Hotel Indigo Liverpool

Neighbourhood: Moorfields

(Hotel Indigo Liverpool)

Style and affordability are the keywords at this four-star hotel, tucked inside the Moorfields business district between the shopping centre and the waterfront. The hotel has contemporary-chic fittings and plenty of indigo, there’s a terrace-facing cocktail bar along with a Marco Pierre White restaurant. Strong local motif with murals of the Liverpool textile trade appear throughout, plus a giant collage of Liverpool icons, while all rooms feature walk-in showers, wooden floors and free minibar items.

Best for self-catering: Epic Apart Hotel – Duke Street

Neighbourhood: Cathedral Quarter

The Epic Apart Hotel is ideal for those wanting a self-catering option (Epic Apart Hotel & Service Apartments)

Of the three Epic apartment hotels in the city centre (another due winter 2018), Duke Street is the best pick. This modern conversion of a former printing office sits at the heart of Liverpool's vibrant nightlife district and offers a home-from-home experience with kitchens, lounge areas and dining tables, plus a separate bedroom. You’re right in the heart of the action for a big night out, but don’t worry if you need a lie in the next morning — there’s good-quality soundproofing.

Best for afternoon tea: Doubletree by Hilton Hotel & Spa Liverpool

Neighbourhood: Moorfields

The opulent interior of the Hilton Liverpool's Doubletree Hotel and Spa (Doubletree)

The stately features of the former Victorian building, originally built as the Liverpool Conservative Club, have been sympathetically adapted into Liverpool’s Doubletree from Hilton. Think marbled columns and stained-glass windows, the latter depicting symbols of Liverpool’s maritime heritage.

Try the Eforea Spa or tapas at the Koukash Bar & Grill amid horse racing memorabilia and take afternoon tea on a Chesterfield sofa in the wood-panelled Library Lounge.

Best for catching a show: Pullman Liverpool

Neighbourhood: Waterfront

The Pullman Liverpool Hotel is ideally located for those attending the ACC Liverpool for concerts and events (Pullman Liverpool Hotel)

The businesslike Pullman can feel a bit corporate with its midweek meetings frenzy, but this waterfront property has a secret: it’s walking distance to ACC Liverpool, home to the BT Convention Centre and Echo Arena. It’s also just a short walk to the Albert Dock. The 216 rooms are smart and contemporary but upgrade to a deluxe corner room with coffee machines, docking stations and an iPad to pre-order your cocktails before the support act.

Best for city slickers: Aloft Liverpool

Neighbourhood: Cavern Quarter

This pet-friendly Grade II-listed building strikes a balance between history and modernity (Aloft Liverpool)

Heritage meets contemporary style at this millennial-friendly spin-off from the Marriott group. It feels urban with bold design, but also retains many of the heritage features of the Grade II-listed former Royal Insurance Building. The fluorescent Fatboy beanbags may be a step too far, however.

The NYL restaurant andar has all-day dining, a mezzanine bar and a particularly fine line in weekend brunches, plus there are pods for impromptu creative thinking and a stage for local musicians to serenade the weekend cocktail cruisers.

Best for couples: Malmaison Liverpool

Neighbourhood: Waterfront

The River View Standard Double offers views of the River Mersey (Malmaison)

The Mal was one of the original hotels for Liverpool’s Capital of Culture renaissance. And it’s still got it. Images of Liverpool icons and a smattering of Scouse charm with service in the Chez Mal Brasserie complement the prevailing boudoir-chic vibe of Malmaison. If you’re a football fan, try a signature suite, which has a corridor leading to your own “playroom” with a foosball table, Technogym, and armchairs with views onto Liver Buildings and the river.

