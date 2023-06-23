Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As the UK enters summer, tourists are starting to flock to popular towns and seaside resorts across the country.

While the British Isles does a great line in cottages, hotels and self-catered accommodation ranging from rustic to contemporary, there’s also a range of quirkier options available when it comes to places to stay.

Log cabins, chalets, yurts, pods, shepherd huts... there’s never been more choice for a relaxing staycation in the wild.

For the ultimate back-to-nature experience though, why not try a treehouse? These offbeat stays offer comfortable, peaceful accommodation in a fairytale woodland setting. Remote locations are coupled with features such as hot tubs, pools and sometimes local wild swimming spots to enable guests to make the most of their time in the great outdoors.

Whether you’re looking to completely cut off from normal life on a digital detox or just want to explore some of the country’s most picturesque spots, coupled with a stay in a unique base, read on to find some of the UK’s best treehouse holidays.

Pipit at The Treehouses at Lanrick, Scotland

A front view of the Pipit treehouse (The Treehouses at Lanrick)

Lanrick can be found on a wide expanse of lush green land in Perthshire, where six treehouses sit peacefully in the Scottish woodlands. The site itself has access to a variety of riverside and woodland walks, opportunities for fly fishing and even a new woodland sauna, but if that isn’t enough for you then the Trossachs National Park is only five minutes away by car. When there, you can enjoy activities such as hiking, climbing, kayaking and wild swimming.

Of the six treehouses, Pipit is arguably the most scenic. Tucked among the trees, this Scandinavian-inspired cabin includes a large deck with electric barbecue and outdoor bath that make for great relaxation and interesting meal times. Inside, the treehouse has high, wooden-beamed ceilings and double doors that open out onto the deck, with modern aesthetic interiors.

How to stay

Prices start at £225 per night during low season, with a minimum stay of two nights. lanricktreehouses.co.uk

Treetops Treehouse, Devon

The River Taw runs through the Fox and Hounds’ site (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Fox and Hounds Hotel sits in the heart of Devon, on six acres of land on the River Taw. An excellent place for both a sophisticated stay and an opportunity to enjoy a natural setting, the hotel’s standout accommodation is its award-winning Treehouse. Built in 2014, this is a treehouse in the more traditional sense of the word, suspended over and built around the branches of a huge oak tree.

The treehouse contains two bedrooms (sleeping four people) and an ensuite bathroom, as well as cosy living room and kitchen areas. Wooden interiors come with additional homely features such as wood burning stove, copper bath and beanbags. The deck area extends around the front half of the treehouse, providing great views of the surrounding region from the seating area.

How to stay

There is a minimum two-night stay at the Treehouse, with prices in low season starting at £289 per night. There are options to add B&B and dinner, for £10 or £40 per person per night respectively. foxandhoundshotel.com

Chewton Glen, Hampshire

A view of one of the Treehouse Suites at Chewton Glen (Chewton Glen)

Chewton Glen itself is a hotel and spa that provides elegant, traditional stays in a New Forest country house. The hotel offers everything you’d expect – and more – from a quintessentially English hotel, including a spa, pool, gym, tennis courts and even cookery classes, but its 14 treehouse suites are a wonderfully unexpected option. Each one is suspended 35 feet above ground in the property’s own secluded section of the New Forest, with options ranging from a 61 square metre, two-bed ‘Studio Suite’ to ‘The Yews’, a 167 square metre private treehouse that sleeps up to 12 people.

All treehouse suites come with a private terrace that includes a hot tub, day beds and wood burners. Inside is even more luxurious, with under-floor heating, walk-in showers and marble bathrooms complementing the treehouses’ contemporary style and muted tones. With added services such as daily breakfast hampers and room service, this is the epitome of a luxurious woodland stay.

How to stay

There is a two-night minimum stay during quieter periods of the year. Prices start at £1,350, £1,550 and £1,600 for the Studio Suite, Loft suite and Hideaway Suite respectively. chewtonglen.com

The Hide at Pennard Farm, Somerset

A view of the cabin section of The Hide (Pennard Hill Farm)

Recently opened at the end of last year, The Hide is the newest addition to Pennard Farm. Located on a distant corner of the farm, The Hide looks out over a rolling valley, suspended among dozens of oak and ash trees. It contains two sleeping options (sleeping four people overall): the cabin and a suspended tree tent.

The cabin is a luxurious wooden structure with a king-size bed, kitchen and bathroom area that offers a rustic, minimalist stay. Outside, the tree tent is a unique alternative (or separate ‘bedroom’ if there are four of you), with a double or twin beds and its own wood burner.

A deck comes with a twin hot tub, fire pit barbecue, pizza oven and wood brining stoves, meaning you can make the most of starry nights or peaceful days spent in the tranquil woodland.

How to stay

The Hide carries a minimum two-night stay. Prices start at £195 per night in low season, rising to £245 per night in peak season. pennardhillfarm.co.uk

Rufus’ Roost, Yorkshire

Baxby Manor is close to the historical city of York (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Baxby Manor campsite is yet another award-winner on the list, offering camping, glamping and cabin stays on a large site next to the North York Moors National Park. The dog-friendly site has first-class camping facilities (including its own shop, in case you’ve forgotten to pack anything), and its privileged location is close to abbeys, halls, pubs and physical activities such as woodland trails and bike routes.

The range of accommodation is headlined by Rufus’ Roost, a treehouse in its own area of private woodland and accessed through a raised boardwalk. This treehouse boasts three double bedrooms in addition to the lounge area and kitchen, where minimalist wooden interiors meet rustic features – including hand-carved wooden staircase bannisters and floor-to-ceiling windows– and a modern kitchen area. On the veranda, guests get access to a hot tub, seating area pizza oven and fire pit.

How to stay

Unlike the rest of the campsite, Rufus’ Roost is open all year. Three-night weekend stays start at £1,450, while seven-night stays come in at £2,450. baxbymanor.co.uk

Cuckoo’s Hideaway, Wales

Cuckoo’s Hideaway is one of three accommodation options from Nant Coy Cottages (Nantcoy Cottages)

Cuckoo’s Hideaway is the treehouse option from Nant Coy Cottages, a Welsh company offering converted barn accommodation in a site just eight miles away from the Ceredigion coast in Wales. While the two barn conversions are a comfortable modern choice, the treehouse is a truly exceptional option for a unique stay in the site’s woodland area, built by the owners themselves.

Unlike many other treehouses, the emphasis here is on the modern rather than the rustic: slick painted interiors and floor-to-ceiling glass dominates the kitchen and living area, while kitchen utilities, the bedroom and the bathroom are all finished with modern features such as marble. On the outside deck, a large separate hot tub area steals the show, while the bar area contains a seating area and a pizza oven. For those who want to explore the local area, nearby attractions include the Vale of Rheidol Railway and Penrhos Park.

How to stay

There is a two-night minimum stay, while check-in days are only on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Prices start at £225 per night. nantcoyholidays.co.uk

Lakeside Tree House, Lancashire

Cleveleymere has its own 34-acre site near the town of Garstang in Lancashire (and not too far from Blackpool and Preston). It boasts seven lodges in addition to its Lakeside Tree House, with the 24-acre lake acting as a focal point for this area of natural beauty. It’s perfect for a peaceful, relaxing staycation, though rowing boats, pedalos and nature walks are available for more active visitors. If you want to go further afield, attractions such as Lancaster Castle and the Flower Bowl entertainment centre are nearby.

The treehouse sleeps four people in master and twin bedrooms. Standing in its own private acre of land, its amenities are exclusively for guests’ use and include the land itself, a fire pit and barbecue, and a private swing and rowing boat. As well as a balcony, there is a rope bridge over to a larger private decking area.

Modernity is again at the centre of this treehouse. Wood-panelled flooring and ceilings are complemented by wooden bi-fold doors out on the balcony, while furniture and finishes are modern and stylish.

How to stay

Cleveleymere’s carries with it a two-night minimum stay. Prices start at £269 per night, though you can save 10 per cent by paying in full in advance of your stay. cleveleymere.com

Two Pines, Northamptonshire

An aerial shot of Two Pines Treehouse (The Wilding Airfield )

Set on an old Second World War airfield, The Wilding Airfield is now a 90-acre “rewilded nature reserve” that prioritises “promotion of the natural environment in a diverse setting”. There are only two accommodation options on the site, and while both are impressive, the Two Pines Treehouse steals the show. The fully equipped accommodation sleeps two people in a second-storey bedroom, while the ground floor consists of a bathroom and kitchen and living room area that contain pared-back, wooden interiors and splashes of colour courtesy of the furniture.

Outside, the deck area boasts a copper bath tub, a fire pit, pizza oven and outdoor grill to add to its seating options. The rustic design is perfect for sitting and enjoying the outdoors and the plentiful nature and wildlife, while little touches such as the complimentary welcome breakfast basket are sure to make this stay a memorable one.

How to stay

Prices start at £205 per night and there is a minimum stay of two nights. thewildingairfield.co.uk

