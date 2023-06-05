Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With the rise of the UK staycation as an increasingly popular alternative to holidaying abroad, more and more enticing accommodation options have opened up and down the country in recent years.

From unusual surf stays to lodges and chalets, cosy log cabins to wild swimming-adjacent properties, there’s plenty of choice to suit travellers’ preferences.

Glamping options abound too, whether in yurts, pods, safari-style tents or shepherds huts, offering guests a luxe back-to-nature experience in undeveloped surroundings, often with stand-out views.

But the ultimate luxury? Booking into a rustic-chic countryside or seaside retreat with its own private hot tub.

Spas are all well and good, but having access to your own slice of private, bubble-filled decadence, reserved for just you and your group, whether on a friends getaway, family holiday or romantic weekender, feels like the epitome of sophistication and pampering.

Here’s our pick of eight of the most idyllic-looking hot tub stays, from a Cornwall penthouse with views over Newquay’s Fistral Beach to a loch-side cabin in the Scottish Highlands.

Pentire Penthouse, Cornwall

Pentire overlooks Fistral Beach (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

With a privileged location overlooking Newquay’s Fistral Beach (one of the most famous in Cornwall), Pentire Penthouse is perfectly situated for water-based activities and sea views. Its hot tub takes full advantage of the latter, perched on a 120 square metre wooden deck area overlooking the beach and the Atlantic Ocean. With space for eight people, the tub is the perfect setting for taking in daytime sunshine or watching sunsets after a day of surfing and exploration.

The penthouse itself has space for up to 10 guests (with the addition of extra beds), with four luxurious bedrooms and a circular open-plan living and kitchen area with floor-to-ceiling windows and a wrap-around balcony.

How to stay

Pentire sleeps eight people but two additional beds can be added upon request. Prices start at £304 per night. tregullandandco.co.uk

Shepherd’s Hut Retreat, Somerset

The Shepherd’s Parlour deck area (Shepherd’s Hut Retreat)

Set on the edge of a tranquil lake near Crewkerne in Somerset, Shepherd’s Hut Retreat has six hut-style accommodation options. Shepherd’s Parlour is the best of the lot, with a sleek, elegant cabin interior complemented by a 50ft deck area that is suspended over the lake.

The deck’s main selling point is its two-person wood fired hot tub, sat on a festooned balcony looking out onto the water. There’s also a nearby covered seating space and pizza oven, while the Jurassic Coast is just a 30-minute drive away for those looking to explore further afield.

How to stay

The Parlour sleeps two adults and prices start at £190 per night. theshepherdshutretreat.co.uk

Knoydart Hide, Highlands, Scotland

The hot tub at Knoydart Hide (Knoydart Hide)

Located on the shores of Loch Nevis in northern Scotland, Knoydart Hide is a reclusive self-catered hideaway that offers unrivalled levels of privacy. With access to beach areas, private woodlands, rolling mountains and the most remote pub in Britain (The Old Forge), Knoydart has a wealth of potential activities to enjoy during your stay, while the village of Inverie itself is less than half a mile away.

The south-facing cabin has floor-to-ceiling glass windows, giving the best views of the water and surrounding area. Features such as underfloor heating, an infrared sauna and a blend of modern interiors and antique furnishings make this an elegant option for a romantic retreat, with a deck area that’s tailor-made for relaxation. Its freestanding hammock offers a dry alternative to relaxing in the two-person, 40-degree hot tub (with exceptional views of the woodlands and Loch Nevis).

How to stay

Knoydart sleeps four people in one double and two single beds (with one main bedroom). Prices in low season start at £300 per night, rising to £340 between April and October. knoydarthide.co.uk

Nantseren, Carmarthenshire, Wales

The setting for Nantseren’s Wild Spa (Aled Llywelyn)

Nantseren is a larger glamping retreat in central Wales, found near the Llyn y Fan Fach lake in the Brecon Beacons. Offering the use of four tents, a spacious barn and a luxury wild spa, Nantseren can welcome up to 16 guests in private group bookings (although there are occasional midweek offers for eight-person stays and even single-tent bookings).

Perfect for a group celebration or family get-together, the barn houses rustic, open-plan lounge and kitchen areas complete with pool and table tennis tables, while the tents (situated in a private meadow) contain one double bed and two singles. The wild spa is another unique selling point, with shower facilities, a covered pergola area and a log-heated Scandinavian hot tub (with space for six people) available for all guests to enjoy.

How to stay

Bookings are taken for up to 16 people (with an extra bell tent available upon request); check out the offers page for smaller group packages (usually for eight people or single tents). Full group bookings start from £400 per night, with midweek eight-person offers starting at £200. nantseren.wales

The Lost Garden Retreat, Suffolk

The Lost Garden Retreat is surrounded by Suffolk countryside (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Lost Garden has a slightly different accommodation offering, with four large safari tents in place of the usual cabins. The most luxurious of these is the Woodman’s Lodge, “a comfy hideaway where clever craftsmanship meets woodsman’s retreat”. True to the safari theme, the interiors have tent-backed open-plan living and dining spaces positioned in front of a wooden kitchen and bathroom. At the front, the tent opens out onto a balcony, with scenic views over the river and other tents. A larger deck sits below, where the lodge’s hot tub lies within reach of the river itself.

How to stay

Each tent sleeps up to six adults, with some arrival days subject to minimum stays. Prices for the Woodsman’s Lodge start at £219 per night, while the other safari tents are a little cheaper at £203 per night. thelostgardenretreat.com

Hinterlandes, Cumbria

Many of the Hinterlandes accommodation options are in secret locations near Crummock Water (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Founded with the goal of providing luxury stays in “locations with jaw-dropping views”, Hinterlandes have developed seven different accommodation options in different locations near Crummock Water (including one 36ft sailing yacht). Hansel is one of three secluded cabin-with-hot-tub options, built from locally sourced oak and including a raised decking area.

The cosy bedroom is tucked away in one corner of the cabin next to a marble-clad bathroom, while the living area’s large panoramic window offers a view of the surroundings. The deck features a fire pit and barbecue accompanied by a seating area and wood-fired hot tub with space for two people.

How to stay

Hansel sleeps three people – the other cabins sleep between two and four – with prices starting at £115 per night (with a minimum stay of two nights). hinterlandes.com

Vivianna Treehouse, Worcestershire

Treeopia’s Vivianna Treehouse (Treeopia)

Surrounded by four acres of countryside, the Vivianna treehouse sits by a lake in the Worcestershire woodlands, providing a picturesque natural setting for a couples getaway. Inside there are bespoke, minimalist interiors offering plenty of natural light within the large bedroom and living area.

The treehouse is encircled by a balcony and deck area, while below there is a private fire pit and outside dining area, plus a hot tub covered by a small, thatched roof structure that offers a warm soak in a tranquil setting, whatever the weather.

How to stay

Both of Treeopia’s treehouses sleep two people. Midweek stays start at £395 per night, while weekend stays are £495. treeopia.co.uk

Cool Cabin, Staffordshire

A lakeside view of Cool Cabin (Cool Cabin)

Sitting on the tranquil shores of Rudyard Lake, Cool Cabin is a large, self-catered cabin surrounded by the Staffordshire Moorlands. The accommodation offers dozens of different activities for large or small groups; the lake provides opportunities for kayaking, canoeing, fishing and rowing, while the surrounding area caters to the usual outdoor pursuits. The cabin itself includes homely interiors and wooden beams, while an outside gleaming pod sleeps a further two people by the lake.

The pod sits atop a large balcony that is also home to a games and barbecue area and an electric hot tub that directly overlooks the lake and the woodlands opposite. On the other side of the cabin, there is a second, log-burning wooden hot tub with a more private setting and similarly photogenic views. The tubs can fit between four and seven people.

How to stay

The Cabin sleeps up to nine people across three bedrooms. Use of the electric hot tub is included in the price, though there is an additional charge of £100 for using the wooden hot tub. Prices start at £300 per night. coolcabin.co.uk

