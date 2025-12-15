Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Guests enjoy the best of both worlds at this spa hotel, surrounded by four acres of lush gardens, and within walking distance of Bath’s historic city centre

Location

The Bath Priory sits on a leafy residential street, a short stroll from Royal Victoria Park. It is a 30-minute walk from the Roman baths and Bath Abbey, with the route taking you past iconic sights including the Royal Crescent and the Circus.

Regular train services run from London, Bristol and other major towns to Bath rail station, which is around a 10-minute cab ride away. The hotel boasts generous on-site parking.

Read more: The best spa hotels in Bath for rejuvenating retreats, thermal waters and peaceful countryside escapes

The vibe

open image in gallery The Bath Priory is an wisteria-clad former stately home ( The Bath Priory )

There is no mistaking that this honey-hued mansion was once a stately home. Like much of Bath, the hotel is museum-like in its homage to its Georgian past. The walls of the drawing room drip with oil paintings, and outside, the Gothic tracery is framed by wisteria.

While the decor may be formal and old-fashioned, the vibe is admirably un-fusty.

Log fireplaces and stacks of board games keep things cosy in winter, while a large outdoor terrace overlooking the immaculate gardens is the perfect place for a relaxing summertime drink.

Service

Staff at the Bath Priory are warm and eager to help, no matter the request. My family and I arrived at the hotel during an intense heatwave and the room was stifling as a result. The concierges responded by proffering a legion of fans, but these didn’t cut the mustard. In the end, the team hunted down and installed an air conditioning unit. We appreciated their commitment to the cause.

Bed and bath

open image in gallery Natural light fills the rooms at The Bath Priory ( The Bath Priory )

The Bath Priory, a former boys’ school dormitory in the 1960s, has 33 elegant rooms and suites. Of these, 27 are located in the main house and six are in a large annexe known as the “Lindens” building.

Each room is named after a different flower, which is reflected in the décor. Floral headboards and curtains add a homely touch of colour to an otherwise neutral scheme.

Each room is unique and some come with traditional four-poster beds, “Romeo and Juliet” balconies overlooking the gardens, and walk-in marble showers. The suites over in Lindens also benefit from spacious living rooms.

Read more: The best hotels in Bath for Georgian grandeur and luxurious spas

Food and drink

open image in gallery The hotel’s restaurant is open five days a week ( The Bath Priory )

The hotel takes food seriously, and food is inventive and of the highest quality. Highlights from the European menu at the main restaurant include white crab meat with mooli, and lamb loin with aubergine and wild garlic. This restaurant is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, but the less formal Pantry and its adjoining terrace are open for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner every day of the week.

There is a kids’ menu and you can also enjoy afternoon tea, with gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian options available.

The à la carte breakfast at the Pantry is a real treat. I enjoyed the “Full Nourish” of crushed avocado, beet black pudding, spinach, hummus and poached eggs.

Facilities

open image in gallery The heated outdoor pool is open April to October ( The Bath Priory )

The Garden Spa is the only in the country run by French brand L’Occitane, and boasts a sauna, aroma steam room and indoor pool. Choose from treatments including aromachology massages and luxury pedicures.

Exit the spa and you’ll find yourself in the beautifully-bordered rock garden facing the “cedar of Lebanon” – a centuries-old tree which forms the centrepiece of the award-winning gardens.

There is no gym, but guests can borrow yoga mats and instructive cards to inform their practice from reception.

Beyond the hotel’s croquet lawn you’ll find the heated outdoor pool, which is open from April to October.

Read more: Why this Bath hotel might be the best spa mini-break in the UK right now

Accessibility

There is a dedicated accessible room on the ground floor which has a grab rail and an emergency pull cord. Most public areas are on the ground floor, and there is a disabled space in the car park.

Pet policy

There are two dog-friendly rooms, and there’s a cost of £25 per dog, per night. This includes a dog bed and water bowl. Dogs aren’t allowed in the restaurant, library, drawing room or spa.

Check in/check out?

Check in is at 3pm, check out is at 11am.

Family-friendly?

Children are welcomed and the hotel can provide baby monitors, bottle warmers, sterilising kits, cots, cutlery and step-up stools. Kid-friendly picnic hampers can be pre-ordered and enjoyed either at the hotel or on a day out.

At a glance

Best thing: Soaking in the hotel gardens and lazing by the outdoor pool.

Perfect for: A best-of-both-worlds stay. This is the perfect base for sightseeing, but could just as happily spend a weekend relaxing on-site.

open image in gallery The hotel sits in four acres of lush gardens ( The Bath Priory )

Not right for: Trips during a heatwave – being an old house means it’s difficult to keep cool.

Instagram from: The historic drawing room.

Address: Weston Road, Bath, BA1 2XT

Phone: 01225 331 922

Website: thebathpriory.co.uk

Harriet and her family stayed at the Bath Priory as guests of Relais & Châteaux

Read more: The best dog-friendly hotels in Bath – paw perfect pads for pooches and their owners