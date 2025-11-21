Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As Christmas approaches, it’s time for romcom fanatics to grab a hot chocolate and switch on the all-time festive favourite, The Holiday.

After laughing and crying at the charming 2006 flick, many will want to escape to the fireside of a cosy cottage, tucked away in the wintery landscape.

Iris’s (Kate Winslet) chocolate-box hideaway has long inspired trips to the countryside, as her house-swap partner Amanda (Cameron Diaz) beds down in her Surrey property, filled with chintzy fabrics, exposed beams and rolltop baths.

If you are inspired to also book a traditional bolthole of your own, there are options this winter from Yorkshire to the Cotswolds, Cornwall to the Scottish Highlands.

For a Christmas or New Year staycation, choosing a cottage on Airbnb means you can lodge in the centre of historic villages, complete with snug pubs and bracing hiking routes.

While the real-life cottage that inspired The Holiday’s property is no longer on Airbnb, we have rounded up some of the top places to stay for a perfect festive getaway.

Best cosy cottages on Airbnb for a break inspired by The Holiday

1. Cotswold Cottage

Great Rollright, Cotswolds

open image in gallery Stone cladding and wooden beams make this cottage cosy ( Airbnb Community )

Sleeps: 4

This fairytale cottage is an ideal place to base yourselves while exploring the vast Cotswolds countryside. Set over three floors, guests will find an open living-dining room with a log fire placed under a large stone fireplace.

This leads into the kitchen, which continues the rustic theme, down to the cabinet doors and shelving made of a sanded reddish wood, while natural stone cladding covers the walls.

Small details like copper swivel faucets and hidden warm LED lighting strips give the space a luxury feel, while steel keeps with the traditional design.

The other two floors are home to two separate bedrooms, with the bedroom at the top of the cottage complete with a free-standing roll top bath, while the other has a standing shower. Soho Farmhouse is only 15 minutes away, as is Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm Shop.

Book now

Read more: Where is The Holiday filmed? The real-life Surrey villages you should visit this Christmas

2. The Apple Loft Cottage

St Biravels, Gloucestershire

open image in gallery Rustic meets modern at this cosy cottage ( Airbnb Community )

Sleeps: 2

Check in to this remote country cottage in Gloucestershire, with the entire Wye Valley and Forest of Dean on your doorstep.

The cottage is located on the grounds of a farm, which is dotted with historical features such as a 13th-century farmhouse, a stone barn and an ancient cider press.

Back inside the cottage, you’ll find a modern renovation, but with the old stone walls kept bare, with original oak beams to highlight its rustic character.

Sleeping two adults, upstairs, you’ll find a low-level king-sized bed in a mezzanine bedroom. Outside, a stone archway leads guests to a patio set with garden furniture, and further on, a small garden complete with a fire pit for cosy autumn evenings.

Book now

Read more: The best hotels with swimming pools in the UK

3. Chic Family Barn with Country Views

Frome, Somerset

open image in gallery Spend an evening around the log burner in this Somerset hideaway ( Airbnb Community )

Sleeps: 4

This four-guest barn on the edge of Frome in Somerset provides plenty of space while still capturing the homeliness of a cosy cottage, with its snuggly nooks and large, plush furniture.

The barn is set atop a hill, providing sweeping landscapes of the Vallis Vale. Nearby, you’ll find national parks, rivers and woodlands for seasonal walks. Complete with a pizza oven, a log burner and a fire pit, the barn has everything you could need to cosy up on a brisk autumnal night.

Plus, it is only a 12-minute walk from the centre of town, where you’ll find a number of independent shops and cafes.

Book now

Read more: I tried to transform my gut health at a five-day wellness retreat

4. Cosy Seaside Village Cottage

Robin Hood’s Bay, North Yorkshire

open image in gallery This little cottage offers a warm welcome close to the sea ( Airbnb Community )

Sleeps: 4

This 18th-century fisherman’s cottage in Robin Hood’s Bay, North Yorkshire, has been beautifully refurbished to offer modern style close to the seaside.

Sleeping up to four people, the little three-storey haven is less than a minute’s walk from the beach, leaving no time to waste getting out on gusty autumnal walks along the shoreline.

A log stove is right in the heart of the house, surrounded by an open-plan living room and kitchen, which is ideal for cosy nights while still allowing each guest some space.

The charming village it sits in boasts sandy beaches, rock pools and an opportunity to discover ancient fossils. What was once a place frequented by fishermen and smugglers is now lined with pleasant cafes, pubs and small shops.

Book now

Read more: The best hotels in York for a history-filled city break

5. Old School Cottage

Langcliffe, Yorkshire Dales

open image in gallery Visit the Three Peaks in Yorkshire while staying at this comfortable cottage ( Airbnb Community )

Sleeps: 4

Yorkshire is a trending destination among UK travellers, and the characterful Old School Cottage in the Dales does not disappoint.

Sleeping four guests, the cottage’s dark-wood theme is complemented by reclaimed materials and antique furniture.

Only a short walk away is Langcliffe, a quiet village rich with religious history, and the surrounding area is also perfect for hikers who can enjoy visiting the nearby Victoria cave, the Three Peaks, the Settle loop and several waterfalls and wild swimming spots.

Book now

Read more: The best UK pub walks

6. Eclectic Couples Cabin

Woodmancote, Cotswolds

open image in gallery This stylish cabin in the Cotswolds makes for a great hideaway for couples ( Airbnb Community )

Sleeps: 2

This stylish Cotswolds cabin is the ideal place for a couple to hide away for a few days.

Built in 1906, this A-frame cabin comes with an open-plan kitchen, dining and living room area, and its warm wood tones, copper accents, fluffy cushions and cosy sofas create an intimate and romantic feel.

Situated in the village of Woodmancote, guests have the entire Cotswolds on their doorstep, which is home to outstanding natural beauty spots and quaint villages.

Explore the picture-perfect villages of Bibury, Burford and Stow-on-the-Wold nearby to experience the cosy English autumn in coffee shops, boutique shops and historic churches.

Book now

Read more: From Daylesford to Diddly Squat, the Cotswolds farm shops that tourists can’t resist

7. Coastal Cottage with Spectacular Sea Views

Cornwall

open image in gallery If countryside views are what you are after in the autumn, look no further than this Cornwall cottage ( Airbnb Community )

Sleeps: 2

Views of the sea don’t get much better than this. This white-washed single-storey barn comes with unobstructed views over the lush countryside and down to the pretty harbour town of Port Quin.

Just a short walk from the sea or a few minutes’ drive from the popular coastal hotspots of Rock, Polzeath and Daymer Bay, there are plenty of opportunities for brisk walks or nature exploration.

Once guests have had a day out in the great outdoors, they are welcomed back to a log-burning stove for cosy evenings. There is underfloor heating and a plush sofa to melt into in come evening. In the morning, enjoy an al fresco breakfast on the sea-facing terrace to soak up the early morning sun.

Book now

Read more: Is this hotel the best place to stay along the north Cornish coast?

8. Romantic Stone-Built Cottage

Cardigan, Wales

open image in gallery Opt for a romantic couples getaway in this rustic cottage in Wales ( Airbnb Community )

Sleeps: 2

At the end of a quiet, winding lane in the Welsh countryside lies a newly converted, one-bedroom, stone-built cottage. Large stone beams complement this unique little haven, and a log burner in the living room means you can cosy up at night; ideal for a romantic couple’s retreat.

The cottage is just three miles from the market town of Cardigan and only five miles from the sandy beaches that West Wales is famous for.

If the weather permits, the cottage comes with an enclosed private garden, outdoor seating and a barbecue for some early-autumn outdoor eating.

Book now

Read more: Best self-catering cottages in the UK for countryside and beach staycations

9. 200-year-old Countryside Cottage

Kilrea, Northern Ireland

open image in gallery This dainty 200-year-old cottage is decorated with William Morris designs ( Airbnb Community )

Sleeps: 4

Fancy a seasonal retreat to Northern Ireland? This cosy cottage makes a great base for a couple or a few friends seeking a nature-filled getaway. This 200-year-old property has been refurbished for modern use but has not lost its historic charm.

Dainty furniture and floral accents add to this cottage’s aesthetic. Not far from the cottage is the Giant's Causeway, a Northern Irish must-see on the coast.

Nearby is the little village of Kilrea, boasting a large lake that hosts Ireland’s largest waterpark, packed with fun slides and obstacle courses.

Book now

Read more: Castles in the UK where you can enjoy a Traitors-style getaway

10. Retro 1960s Chalet by the Sea

Heacham, Norfolk

open image in gallery The retro chalet found in Norfolk is perfect for young children ( Airbnb Community )

Sleeps: 4

This cosy chalet by the Norfolk coastline is a magical place for kids to stay and an inviting place for adults, too. Packed with vintage furnishings and pastel accents, this little hideaway looks as if it has been plucked right out of a storybook.

Once the colder months arrive, the host covers the 1960s chalet with velvet cushions, fur throws and battery-operated candlelight to make guests’ stays extra cosy. The chalet is just a 10-minute stroll from the nearest beach, and the local village of Heacham provides some welcoming pubs to dive into if the weather gets too gusty.

The Norfolk coast has plenty of other beach hotspots for walks by the sea, such as Hunstanton, as well as RSPB spots like Snettisham and Titchwell Marsh for some spectacular bird spotting.

Book now

Read more: Want the Lake District all to yourself? Walk the Cumbria Way

11. The Lavendry Barn

Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire

open image in gallery Be surrounded by wildflowers and woodland at the cottage ( Airbnb Community )

In winter, guests at this storybook cottage can stay warm in the hot tub, by the fire pit or tucked up next to the roaring log burner.

The open-plan living and dining area has a snug sofa, while one-of-a-kind ceramics fill the shelves in the bright, fully-equipped kitchen. The hosts welcome guests with a hamper of local produce to snack on upon arrival.

Upstairs in the bedroom mezzanine, expect to can wake up to views of rolling fields as the sun rises.

In closer surroundings, the cottage is wrapped up in wildflower meadows and ancient woodland, the colours of which are echoed in the olive green paint on the kitchen cupboards and grand wood beams lining the ceilings.

From wall-mounted plate racks to traditional T-hinges on the doors, this cottage is quintessentially country down to the last detail.

Book now

Read more: I found the most beautiful walking route in England while searching for Constable’s Suffolk

12. Secluded Park House Cottage

Stow on the Wold, Cotswolds

open image in gallery Take a break in this Cotswolds cottage ( Airbnb Community )

Sleeps: 4

When you first arrive at this cottage, depending on the time of year, your eyes will be met with a cascading arch of purple wisteria hiding the honey-stone coloured facade of this Cotswolds cottage.

Found in the picturesque market town of Stow-on-the-Wold, Park House Cottage blends modern comforts with traditional wood furniture. The living space is centred around a robust cast-iron wood-burning stove on a stone hearth, while in the open-plan kitchen, a wooden island serves as an ideal space for preparing dinner or shaking up a cocktail.

Upstairs, a double and a twin bedroom can be found with sage green bedding and a large bathtub. Outside, guests will find a staggered patio and gravel yard lined with evergreen shrubbery.

Book now

Read more: Why Alan Partridge’s Norwich is perfect for a winter break