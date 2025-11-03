Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Travellers seeking luxury digs on the Cornish coast are spoilt for choice, but the Carbis Bay Hotel’s unbeatable beach lodges come head and shoulders above the rest

I’ve stayed all along the north Cornwall coast and it is hard to think of anywhere that matches Carbis Bay. A short hop from picturesque St Ives and a literal stone’s throw from one of the best beaches in the county, lucky guests truly want for nothing when looked after at this exceptional spot Marc Mayo

Location

Situated waterfront on the 25-acre Carbis Bay on Cornwall’s north coast, it is impossible to be closer to the beach. The lodges, suites and houses snag the best seafront spots, next to three of the estate’s eateries: the Deli, Beach Bar and Walter’s. Up the hill, the famous South West Coast Path bisects the property ahead of the C Bay Spa and main house hotel. Set slightly further back are the Valley Cottages. You can be parked-up in the charming harbour town of St Ives in under ten minutes, while Carbis Bay railway station is a five-minute walk away.

The vibe

open image in gallery Inside one of Carbis Bay Hotel's beach lodges ( Carbis Bay Hotel )

Coastal luxury with all the trimmings. Opulence, space and a profound sense of calm permeate throughout. Here, soothing spa treatments, superbly-crafted food and delicious drinks are the order of the day. The estate is proud to have hosted a major political event in the form of the 2021 G7, with each lodge named after the country whose leader resided inside, but Carbis Bay Hotel is chiefly a place to disconnect from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and connect with a deep sense of tranquility.

Service

The reception team met us with a well of knowledge about the local area, talking us through life on the estate during the G7 and the thought process behind the food menus at our disposal. A late-night room service order was delivered post-haste (and still hot to touch), while a WhatsApp concierge service allowed us to order our breakfast delivery direct to the lodge – including accommodating a last-minute change of heart. For those in need, this extends to a luxury yacht charter service.

Bed and bath

open image in gallery Carbis Bay beach lodge bathrooms boast first-class ocean views ( Carbis Bay Hotel )

Our lodge was home to three bedrooms, with the remaining rooms arranged over three floors. The top comprised the main entrance plus a deck with a sizeable eating area, hot tub and breathtaking ocean view. Most importantly, said view could be enjoyed from the hot tub with a glass of complimentary fizz and a reasonable level of privacy. Each room was more than ample for space and two boasted an en-suite bathroom.

These were fitted with plush towels, robes and skincare essentials, featuring bath salts, from Certified B brand Bamford. The ground floor stole the show, unfolding perfectly onto the beach with a large dining table, a kitchen and a comfortable living space. Another outside eating area overlooks the beach, with minimal intrusion from passer-bys, bar the path used by your fellow Beach Lodge guests.

Food and drink

open image in gallery Walter's serves up a remarkable fusion of coastal classics and exotic flavours ( Carbis Bay Hotel )

Carbis Bay Hotel offers an impressive breadth to its food offerings, with Walter’s beachside restaurant and cocktail bar the crowning glory, along with the Orangery in the main hotel house. Neither demand high-end wallets but offer a fusion of local, classic coastal produce with a modern exotic twist – we enjoyed a supreme cut of halibut with sticky rice and katsu sauce during our stay.

The delectable saffron-battered Cornish hake is another such example, while poke bowls and bao buns add to a surprisingly varied menu. Breakfast in the Orangery was generous and the prompt table service added a touch of luxury compared with a standard hotel buffet offering.

Facilities

open image in gallery The view from Carbis Bay Hotel's heated outdoor pool ( Carbis Bay Hotel )

The C Bay Spa is a must-not miss for any resident, who can enjoy full access to the heated outdoor pool (perfectly warm, even when enjoyed in a rain shower), hydropool and sauna as part of their stay. The real standouts however are the treatments; I can attest to the deep relaxation inspired by the Clear Upper Body Massage, but a wide array of options are available, from organic facials to signature coastal-inspired wellness treatments. A small fitness studio with modern exercise machines is also situated in the spa.

Accessibility

A number of beach suites, hotel rooms and apartment suites are accessible for disabled guests, as is the beach promenade and restaurants via a lift.

Pet policy

Dogs are not allowed in the hotel but can stay in the beach lodges and coastal cottages. There is also a seasonal dog ban on Carbis Bay beach from 1 May to 30 September, between 10am to 6pm.

Check in/out

Check-in 3pm, check-out at 11am.

Family friendly

The beach lodges are particularly family friendly, given their size and number of bedrooms, however the restaurants are less so. Under-16 access to the pool is restricted to two one-hour slots during the day.

At a glance

Best thing: Waking up in a luxurious lodge with an unbroken view of the sea.

Perfect for: Couples, groups and grown-up families looking for a peaceful coastal escape.

Not perfect for: Young families wishing to occupy energetic children.

Instagram from: The top of the outdoor pool, which overlooks the entire bay.

Address: Carbis Bay Estate, Carbis Bay, St Ives, Cornwall, TR26 2NP

Phone: 01736 795311

Website: carbisbayhotel.co.uk

