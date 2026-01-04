Calcot Manor & Spa, Cotswolds, hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fabulous, family-focused hotel where staff really have thought of everything to keep little ones – and therefore their accompanying adults – happy

Location

Calcot Manor & Spa is four miles from the quaint town of Tetbury in the heart of the Cotswolds. Made up of one main house plus several cottages and outbuildings, the hotel is nestled in 220 acres of re-wilded countryside, ripe for guests to explore on foot or by bike (which you can rent for free). The nearest station is Kemble, which is about 20 minutes away by taxi.

The vibe

open image in gallery Cora and Sebastian outside Calcot Manor & Spa ( Lizzie Edmonds )

Warm, welcoming and fun – sort of like visiting the home of your posh friend who has lots of kids and a dog, plus bonus grandparents who want to look after your children. It is both very family-friendly and very catered to adults who want to have a lovely time with good food, delicious wine and a fabulous spa.

Service

Having stayed in various hotels with children, I can confirm there is a big difference between a luxury hotel that caters for kids and a truly family-friendly establishment. There is also a huge difference between employees who have been trained to deal with young guests, and staff who clearly adore children. The latter is true in both instances at Calcot Manor & Spa. A special shout out to Sabrina on reception for pushing for an early check-in so my son could get his all-important nap, and Sam in the restaurant for making breakfast fun rather than an early morning horror.

Bed and bath

open image in gallery One of the stylish, luxury rooms at Calcot Manor & Spa that radiates Cotswolds chic ( Calcot Manor & Spa )

There are 35 rooms, about half of which are in the main house. They are adults-only – so ideal for couples. We stayed in a family suite which was gargantuan. As well as a main bedroom, the children had their own sleeping quarters, plus there was a small kitchenette and dining space. There was a large family bathroom (including children’s soaps, shampoos and toys) with an enormous shower and huge roll top bath. Much like the public spaces, the look is contemporary Cotswolds chic – neutral interiors jazzed up with fun details such as colourful headboards, quirky lamps and inviting soft furnishings.

Food and drink

There are two places to eat at Calcot Manor & Spa. First, The Hive, which is a more casual offering serving a selection of all-day dining classics – sandwiches, flatbreads, salads. It also has an extensive children’s menu and is home to the dedicated kids buffet-style tea between 5pm and 6pm every night. After hours, it transforms into a cocktail bar.

Set in a light-filled conservatory-style building, The Brasserie is the more grown-up eating space that also hosts breakfast, afternoon tea and Sunday lunch. Expect high-end (and high-priced) dining here.

open image in gallery Make sure to spend some time in the wonderful outdoor Jacuzzi before settling in front of the fire ( Calcot Spa at Calcot Manor & Spa )

Facilities

As the name would suggest, there is a spa at Calcot Manor & Spa. I had both a Hydraglow Facial and a Back, Neck and Shoulder Massage - both of which were sublime. Make sure to spend some time in the outdoor jacuzzi before wrapping up in a fluffy robe in front of the fire. Bliss.

Children can use the pool for pre-booked 45-minute slots at 3.45pm or 4.30pm daily (plus 8.45am or 9.30am at the weekend). Otherwise, it is a child-free zone.

Accessibility

There are seven ground-floor rooms and one wheelchair accessible bedroom. All public rooms are accessible. The spa is also and has a lift to the first floor.

Pet Policy

Six of the bedrooms are suitable for dogs with a charge of £25 per dog per night.

Check-in/check-out

Check-in is 3pm, check-out is 11am.

Family-friendly?

Extremely. Child guests (aged newborn and up) can visit the Ofsted-registered purpose-built crèche, The Playbarn, for a (very generous) four hours a day. For younger children, the space is packed with toys, puzzles, dressing up costumes – while for older kids (aged eight and over), there is The Mez packed with PlayStations, Wii consoles, Xboxes, computers and even a 12-seater cinema.

There is also a seasonal outdoor pool, nature trail, lawn games, outdoor play area, mud kitchen… honestly children could stay for a long weekend and not get around to doing it all. An added bonus is the in-built baby monitor system, meaning adults can escape the room after the children are asleep for dinner and drinks.

At a glance

Best thing: Wonderful staff who love children and four hours free childcare per day.

open image in gallery Little details like having the childrens’ names outside of their room were lovely touches ( Lizzie Edmonds )

Perfect for: Parents who want an actual break.

Not right for: Those looking for a central Tetbury bolthole to explore the town.

Instagram from: The Hive, while child-free, enjoying a nightcap.

Address: Gloucestershire, Tetbury GL8 8YJ

Phone: 01666 890391

Website: calcot.co

