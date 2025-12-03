Wild Thyme and Honey, Cotswolds, hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A cosy boutique hotel with classic Cotswolds charm, situated on a pretty brook filled with trout, and with an excellent restaurant attached

Location

Wild Thyme and Honey sits on the edge of the sleepy village of Ampney Crucis with classic Cotswold stone houses and a pretty church. Cirencester, which has a little more life, is a short drive away (roughly three miles) and the chocolate-box charming village of Bibury is around 20 minutes by car. The hotel is located directly off the A417, which is extremely convenient in terms of reaching the hotel, but it does mean that you do have traffic nearby.

The vibe

open image in gallery Wild Thyme and Honey sits near the village of Ampney Crucis, close to Cirencester ( Big Eye Photography )

This is quintessential Cotswolds; all honey-hued stone, natural materials and neutral tones. There’s a pleasant buzz in The Crown restaurant and sitting outside on the Riverside terrace, but the hotel feels peaceful and tucked away from the hustle of the touristy Cotswolds towns and villages. The sheepskin throws, open fireplaces and sofas you sink into mean Wild Thyme and Honey feels like a cosy bolthole in winter, while the terrace that runs along Ampney Brook is lovely in the summertime.

Service

Very pleasant and friendly, particularly the restaurant waiting staff who brought our dog treats and water at dinner. Other staff did seem a bit vague and lack knowledge when we asked about walks in the local area, but overall they were keen to help.

Read more: Best boutique hotels in the Cotswolds

Bed and bath

Rooms are small but beautifully decorated with muted, natural tones that reflect the Cotswolds environment. You’ll find wooden floors, exposed Cotswolds stone, simple prints on the walls, and dashes of greenery. All bathrooms have walk-in showers with The Cowshed toiletries, and some have roll top bathtubs, which are in the bedroom itself. Thoughtful touches are scattered throughout, such as lavender bed spray and the hotel’s own sloe gin. There’s a Nespresso coffee maker and a selection of teas, plus fresh milk is left outside the room in the morning and there’s a pantry where you can replenish if needed. The No. 3 London Road Suite comes with a private terrace, hot tub and barrel sauna.

open image in gallery The Riverside Suite has a rolltop bath in the bedroom ( Wild Thyme & Honey )

Food and drink

The hotel's restaurant in the 16-century The Crown pub is the highlight of a stay at Wild Thyme and Honey. Diners will find locally sourced British classics with some added panache, such as seaweed crusted baked cod, with champagne sabayon, mussels, spinach and samphire; and twice baked cheddar cheese soufflé with crispy leeks and truffled Mornay. There’s a strong wine list, as well as an extensive cocktails list that includes no and low alcohol options. Desserts include The Crowns signature apple and gooseberry crumble, as well as a sticky toffee pudding that comes with a miso caramel sauce.

Breakfast is served in The Crown, and features an a la carte menu with all the classics like a full English and smashed avocado, as well as a buffet table. There is also a brunch on Saturdays until 3pm, and sandwiches between 12pm and 4pm.

A Sunday roast is available from midday right through to 8pm with unlimited beef fat roasties and Yorkshire puddings. As you may expect from the Cotswolds, prices are quite steep (the cheese toastie is £15.75 and the turkey roast £25.95), but ingredients are exceptionally high quality and the dishes come together beautifully – the ethos of local flavours with a modern, international twist really works here.

Read more: From Daylesford to Diddly Squat, the best Cotswolds farm shops

open image in gallery The Crown restaurant at Wild Thyme and Honey ( Wild Thyme & Honey )

Facilities

This is very much a pub with rooms so the appeal is the location, comfortable rooms and excellent restaurant rather than extra facilities. There's a pleasant walk around the village and surrounding fields, and a short drive away you’ll find more opportunities to explore the countryside away from the Cotswolds tourist crowds (we saw only a couple of dog walkers on a stroll around Sisters Wood). Hunter wellies are available to borrow at the hotel.

Accessibility

The Serenity room is partially accessible with a lower-height double bed and accessible bathroom.

Pet policy

Dogs are welcomed at Wild Thyme and Honey and are allowed in all areas including the rooms, restaurant, bar and outdoor areas. Canine guests will find a Barbour dog bed in the room, along with a bowl and welcome pack with treats and a lavender dog wash. There is a single charge of £35 per visit.

Check in/check out?

Check in from 3pm, check out by 11am.

Family-friendly?

Yes. Interconnecting rooms and cots are available.

open image in gallery The Riverside Terrace can be enjoyed in both summer and winter thanks to the domes ( Wild Thyme & Honey )

At a glance

Best thing: The riverside terrace running along Ampney Brook

Perfect for: A classic Cotswolds escape away from the crowds.

Not right for: A car-free break or anyone keen to be in the centre of the tourist buzz.

Instagram from: The Crown. The dishes are beautifully presented.

Address: Ampney Crucis, Cirencester, GL7 5RS

Phone: 01285 851806

Website: wildthymeandhoney.co.uk

Read more: Our pick of the best spa hotels in the Cotswolds