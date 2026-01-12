Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool is a city that greets you with high energy from the get-go. On the waterfront there’s the chorus of conversations around Albert Dock, the River Mersey shimmers as ferries pull out, and as you head further inland buskers can be heard tuning up on Bold Street. It all feels larger than life.

It’s also a city layered with history, with its Victorian red brick warehouses and Georgian terraces – though all of these heritage features bring quirks for disabled visitors.

However, regeneration has put inclusion at the heart of much of the city. Liverpool has invested in making its world-famous culture available to all.

open image in gallery Liverpool has become more accessible thanks to cultural investment. Pictured is popular busking area, Bold Street ( Visit Liverpool )

For wheelchair users and travellers with other access needs, Liverpool is a place where barriers are being steadily stripped away. Waterfront paths and some cultural spaces feel designed with real thought given to accessibility. While older attractions are gradually improving how they welcome everyone.

Modern museums, accessible trains and new hotels mean travellers with access needs can enjoy much of what makes the city great.

The result is a city that still wears its past proudly but continues to grow into a destination where disabled travellers can explore with greater confidence. A few quirks remain, but Liverpool sings with culture and character – and now more travellers than ever can join the chorus.

Here’s my guide to exploring Liverpool without limits.

Getting there and getting around

Liverpool Lime Street station makes for a smooth start, with step-free access to all platforms, accessible toilets and passenger assistance on hand. From here, Merseyrail is one of the easiest networks to use, with level boarding on new trains and step-free access to platforms across almost all stations.

Buses run from the Liverpool ONE interchange, and most have low floors and audio-visual announcements. Accessible taxis are available at ranks throughout the centre.

For drivers, Blue Badge parking is free in council car parks, though some streets in the heart of the city are pedestrianised, so it’s worth planning where you’ll park in advance.

Things to do

Royal Albert Dock

Liverpool’s Royal Albert Dock blends heritage with inclusion, with broad walkways curving around the water, and ramps linking different levels. Accessible toilets are located near the visitor information centre and in several restaurants around the quayside. Some areas of original cobbles remain, so allow a little extra time when moving between buildings.

The dock is home to shops, cafes and galleries, with Tate Liverpool serving as the cultural anchor. Currently closed for a major transformation, it is due to reopen in 2027 with larger galleries, new lifts and improved access throughout.

The Beatles Story Museum

open image in gallery The Beatles Story building at Albert Dock has step-free routes ( Getty Images )

The award-winning The Beatles Story exhibition charts the band’s rise from Liverpool clubs to global superstardom.

Immersive displays include replicas of the Cavern Club and Abbey Road Studios, alongside memorabilia and rare photographs.

Lifts connect the levels and routes are step-free, with audio guides in multiple languages and BSL interpretation for key exhibits. Accessible toilets are available, and staff are used to assisting disabled visitors. Wide walkways and clear signage help even when the galleries are busy.

Museum of Liverpool

Set in a striking modernist building on the waterfront, the Museum of Liverpool explores the city’s history through maritime heritage, social movements, music and football. Highlights range from a full-size Liver Bird to vintage vehicles and interactive displays for kids.

It was designed with access in mind, offering step-free galleries, lifts, tactile exhibits and captioned films. Seating is plentiful, accessible toilets are on every floor, and large-print guides and induction loops are available to make navigation easier.

Walker Art Gallery

Just minutes from Lime Street and sitting next door to the World Museum, the Walker Art Gallery houses fine art spanning centuries, from Renaissance portraits to contemporary works, from Hockneys to Banksys.

The building offers ramps, lifts and an accessible toilet on the ground floor. Large-print guides, hearing loops and quiet areas support a calm visit for those who need it.

World Museum

Adjacent to the Walker, the World Museum’s exhibits cover everything from natural history and world cultures to space and astronomy.

It offers step-free routes across all floors, accessible toilets throughout and a Changing Places facility on the first floor. Its spacious layout and clear wayfinding make it straightforward to explore at your own pace.

Anfield Stadium Tour

open image in gallery Liverpool Football Club’s Anfield Stadium has adapted seating and a Changing Places facility ( Getty Images )

Liverpool FC’s home at Anfield Stadium offers a behind-the-scenes look at one of the sport’s most famous clubs. Visitors can see the dressing rooms, roll down the players’ tunnel and reach the pitch on ramped routes.

Lifts connect key areas, adapted seating is available, and accessible toilets are located throughout, with a Changing Places facility (fully-accessible toilet block) nearby. Even for those with no club allegiance, the atmosphere and sense of sporting history make the tour memorable.

Ferry across the Mersey

open image in gallery The Mersey Ferry takes a short but iconic route ( Visit Liverpool )

The iconic river crossing is as much about the views as the journey itself. Boarding the ferry at Pier Head is step-free, with space on deck for wheelchair users, and accessible toilets on board. The trip is short but scenic, with the city skyline unfolding on one side and the Wirral coast on the other. It remains one of the simplest and most enjoyable ways to take in Liverpool’s waterfront.

Where to eat

Liverpool ONE

This central shopping and leisure hub hosts a range of well-known restaurant chains and independent spots, all set within a largely level, step-free zone. Alongside bigger names, you’ll find independents such as Smoke and Dough, with Mediterranean and grilled dishes, and Maggie Fu, a Liverpool-born Asian kitchen known for its noodle bowls and crispy chicken.

Accessible toilets are conveniently located next to the Information Centre on Wall Street, and a Changing Places facility is also available in the same block.

Voyagers at The Halyard

open image in gallery Voyagers at The Halyard offers a seasonal menu ( Voyagers )

The new Voyagers restaurant inside The Halyard hotel shows how design and access can work hand in hand. Wide doorways, level floors and attentive staff make it welcoming. The menu leans on seasonal produce and local flavours, with standout plates such as burrata with chilli jam and a rich truffle mac and cheese, making it an ideal spot for a celebratory meal.

Rudy’s Pizza

Spacious and step-free, Rudy’s is a solid choice in the city centre. The scent of wood-fired dough hits as soon as you enter, and tables are easy to reach. Neapolitan pizzas are the draw, and service is attentive.

Baltic Market

Inside the old Cains Brewery, Baltic Market brings together global street food under one roof. You can grab spicy chicken and loaded fries from Nashville Cluck, wood-fired pizzas from Little Furnace, Mediterranean-inspired kebabs and halloumi from Hafla Hafla, fresh burritos and rice bowls from Listo Burrito, and subs or pasta from Polpetta, among others.

The food hall is step-free with accessible toilets, though it can be crowded at weekends; for a quieter visit, head here in the early afternoon.

Where to stay

The Halyard by IHG

Opened in 2024 in the Ropewalks district, The Halyard sets the tone for inclusive design. The hotel mixes clean, modern lines with subtle nods to Liverpool’s maritime heritage, creating a relaxed feel. Rooms with roll-in showers and grab rails come with the option of connecting rooms for family or carers. Automatic doors, spacious lifts and well-trained staff add to the ease.

Pullman Liverpool

open image in gallery The modern exterior of Pullman Liverpool ( Mark Carr, Vaadhoo Limited )

By the waterfront near the Marks & Spencer Bank Arena, the Pullman Liverpool has a sleek, modern aesthetic. Rooms are bright with floor-to-ceiling windows. The hotel is step-free with adapted bathrooms, and works well as a comfortable base for exploring the docks and the museums.

Hope Street Hotel

open image in gallery Hope Street is a centrally-located boutique hotel ( Hope Street Hotel )

Midway between Liverpool Cathedral and the Metropolitan Cathedral, boutique choice Hope Street Hotel balances chic interiors with accessible wet room bathrooms. Staff are known for going above and beyond to make stays straightforward.

Premier Inn Albert Dock

Budget-friendly Premier Inn Albert Dock proves practicality can sit right in the heart of the action. Adapted rooms, roll-in showers and lifts keep things simple, with restaurants and museums on the doorstep.

Common challenges and planning tips

Liverpool’s character comes with quirks. Around Albert Dock, cobbles and flagstones can make for a bumpier ride, and in some older buildings heavy doors are still part of the fabric.

Nightlife areas such as Concert Square are lively and crowded at weekends, but you can easily detour along quieter neighbouring streets if you prefer to avoid the busiest routes, so just allow a little extra time in your plans.

