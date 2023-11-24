Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In a nutshell: Fine food and relaxation in a wonderfully serene part of the world

The neighbourhood

Loch Fyne Hotel and Spa sits waterside on the banks of Scotland’s longest sea loch in the western region of Argyll and Bute. Situated a 65-mile drive from Glasgow, this picturesque route skirts Loch Lomond before taking the meandering A83 through the dramatic Arrochar Alps mountain range.

Big skies, wide open space and the undeniably peaceful feeling of being beside this Atlantic Ocean inlet make this special part of the world the ideal sanctuary for those seeking some R&R. While the hotel benefits from feeling very much away from things, it’s actually only a 10-minute walk from the small town of Inverary with its gothic 18th-century castle and excellent walking trails (hike to Dun Na Cuaiche for a breathtaking view). Don’t leave without a pint of local ale in The George Hotel.

The vibe

Interiors mix classic Highland touches with general Scottish style, from tartan carpets to historic features (The Loch Fyne Hotel and Spa)

Think Highlands hunting lodge with a warm Scottish welcome. Built in 1856, this historic building was known as Admiralty House during World War II, when it became the only place outside London to be used as a wartime cabinet office, with visitors to the building including King George VI, Winston Churchill and General De Gaulle. It found a second lease of life in 1945 when it was transformed into a hotel. Traditional gold-framed portraits of Scottish nobility, tartan carpets and tweed furnished seats in colours inspired by the surrounding natural environment are very much the aesthetic, although a 2019 refurbishment to rooms and a brand new spa has introduced a more contemporary feel to proceedings, with marble tables and plush furnishings.

Bed and bath

There are 68 rooms, ranging from Petite Doubles to one of four suites in the hotel’s oldest wing; Glen Ord and Lagavulin both have feature windows with stellar views across the loch. Vintage touches include rotary telephones and vintage DAB radios, while welcome trays include Tunnock’s tea cakes, mineral water, coffee and a selection of teas courtesy of The Wee Tea Company. White subway-tiled bathrooms contain rainfall showers, while suites include freestanding bathtubs and his and hers sinks. Sustainable locally made toiletries are provided courtesy of The Highland Soap Company, while fluffy bathrobes and soft slippers come as standard for elevated lounging.

My Shackleton bed was blissfully comfortable, with quality mitre linen keeping me cosy throughout the night.

The hotel boasts 68 rooms (The Loch Fyne Hotel and Spa)

Food and drink

Kick things off with a wee dram in the cosy Loch View bar. In addition to cocktails, spirits and wine, there’s a good selection of local beers and an impressive selection of whisky. Squishy leather sofas, marble tables and a fireplace make this the perfect place for a tipple with a view thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows looking over the loch.

Cladach Mòr Bistro is an AA rosette awarded restaurant with a focus on Scotland’s excellent produce and with Loch Fyne internationally renowned for the quality of its seafood, it’s the ideal place to dive in. Produce is sourced locally (but of course), with a dream selection of seafood and meat, meaning it’s not the best option for vegetarians and vegans. Langoustines were succulent and bouncy, scallops tender and lemon sole delicious. The venison was also an absolute treat and beautifully cooked. Staff were knowledgeable and warm.

Public areas

The Shore Spa opened in 2022 (The Loch Fyne Hotel and Spa)

Significant cash has been splashed at the hotel’s new Shore Spa, and it’s largely been a successful investment. The indoor 15 metre pool includes aqua jets to obliterate any persistent muscular knots, while a steam room invites you to sweat it out. Step outside to switch it up in the barrel sauna, before rinsing in the drench shower and hopping into the hot tub with views across the loch. Therapists at the adjacent Inverary Spa, which offers a good selection of treatments, including facials, massages and scrubs, are experienced and professional, and use award-winning natural ishga skincare products made from Scottish seaweed. In addition to the bar and restaurant area, there’s also a games room, with board games to entertain all ages, and an under-stairs snug to escape to with a book.

Nuts and bolts

Room count: 68

Freebies: Tea, coffee and sweet treats in bedrooms.

Wifi: Free wifi is available to all guests throughout the hotel.

Extra charges: None.

Disability access: The hotel has an access level and a lift to guest bedrooms across three floors. All public areas are accessible. The Cladach Mòr Bistro restaurant, Loch View bar, private rooms and spa are all on the ground floor. The original/older part of the building does not have lift access, however.

Pet policy: Well-behaved dogs are welcome in all guestrooms, reception area, Loch View lounge bar and the hotel grounds. Dogs staying overnight are subject to a £20 charge per evening; no charge for service dogs.

Bottom line

Best thing: Friendly service and those loch views.

Worst thing: The “hot” tub was not especially hot during my stay.

Perfect for: A relaxing weekend break.

Not right for: Stag and hen dos.

Instagram from: The hot tub.

