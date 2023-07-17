Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In a nutshell: A secluded, deluxe find in unspoilt countryside complete with home comforts and several features with wow factor, such as an outdoor bath heated by a log burner.

The location

The northeast of England is an area known for its friendly locals and stunning coastline, as well as numerous castles and historic spots such as Bamburgh, Holy Island and Hadrian’s Wall. For the uninitiated, Northumberland is a UK county that sits at the far north of England, and it’s also the least densely populated.

The beauty of this region is it boasts both beaches and rolling countryside, with Northumberland National Park being a large expanse covering rivers, woodland and hills, stretching across a whopping 1,050 square kilometres.

A place for dark-sky stargazing and peaceful surroundings with close proximity to city culture and coastal highlights alike, central Northumberland is a rural gem with travel appeal. After enjoying a camping trip on farmland in this particular spot last year, I was excited to find out that the owners had been working on building a luxury adults-only hut on their land.

The brand-new Hyem hut at Northumberland Nook is a two-storey abode made from reclaimed timber, complete with high-tech home comforts, a roof terrace and an outdoor bath heated by a log burner. Being a local Northumberland lass, I decided to find out more and recently spent a weekend at this off-grid accommodation with my husband.

The luxurious hut is made from reclaimed timber and has upcycled oak flooring throughout (Helen Wilson-Beevers)

To give you an idea of the location, Northumberland Nook is in the tiny village of Kirkheaton, just half an hour by car from Newcastle and a similar distance to popular market town Hexham. Driving along the country roads, wall-to-wall greenery leads you to the hut (or lodge, as it could also be described), which has a gated entrance taking you to a large expanse of land, complete with a fire pit, several seating areas, the accommodation itself and a breathtaking view of the rolling countryside. Pet pooches are welcome too, and there’s plenty of room for them to roam in this private garden area.

There’s a fully equipped kitchen complete with a Nespresso machine (Helen Wilson-Beevers)

The vibe

The hut is off grid – it’s powered by a wind turbine on the adjacent farmland – and the structure is made from reclaimed timber. It looks magnificent as you walk up to it. There’s a porch with a bistro set and hanging chairs – the perfect spot for relaxing with a glass of wine – and a barbecue for dinner time too. Inside the hut, the fully equipped kitchen comes complete with a kettle, oven, fridge, Nespresso machine and more. Plus, a breakfast bar at the window offers a glorious view to go with your morning cuppa. In the adjacent lounge area, we were greeted with welcome goodies, including eggs from the farm’s own hens and some Bari Tea. This felt fitting as ‘bari’ means ‘lovely’ in Northumberland dialect. Speaking of local slang, the hut’s name, Hyem, when said with a northeast accent, translates as ‘home’. From the moment you step inside, that’s what the hut presents itself as throughout: home.

We were greeted with local welcome goodies, including Northumberland tea (Helen Wilson-Beevers)

The living room has a wood-burning stove and comfy sofas, as well as books, board games and binoculars for birdwatching. This is where you’ll be met with special Northumberland Nook dog treats, blankets and other pet essentials, should you be bringing your four-legged friend.

Bed and bath

Downstairs, there’s a toilet and shower room, where the rustic walls, upcycled oak floor and luxe details, such as Egyptian cotton towels, continue the same thoughtfully prepared theme seen throughout. A sliding door off the living room opens to reveal a door to an impressive heated outdoor shower too, as well as steps up to the next level.

While the ground floor offers a warm welcome and place for hunkering down from the outside world, upstairs has even more wow factor. Here, there is a super comfy bed framed by windows offering a view for miles. Home comforts include fluffy dressing gowns, slippers and eye masks, and there’s a telescope for stargazing. The decor has been designed to a faultless standard, and it’s rich with green and gold hues that are perfectly paired with the exposed wood. Opulent artwork featuring dark and metallic tones adorn the walls too.

Upstairs, the bedroom boasts beautiful decor and steps to the roof terrace (Helen Wilson-Beevers)

Beside the bed are steps up to the roof terrace, and here you’ll see wooden rocking chairs and the pièce de résistance – an outdoor bath heated by a log burner. Helpfully, the useful welcome pack (sent to us before our arrival) included comprehensive instructions for getting the wood-fired bath going.

Outdoor spaces

After soaking up the details of this stunning accommodation, we took to the front porch to start unwinding. Shortly afterwards, the binoculars came out as we spotted lots of local wildlife, including a hare lolloping in the field and a kestrel soaring above us. While tucking into our barbecue food, we marvelled at how quiet the setting is.

Thoughtful touches include fluffy robes and a telescope for stargazing (Helen Wilson-Beevers)

As the sun started to go down, we added logs to the outdoor bath’s wood burner section and enjoyed the gorgeous view from the roof terrace. It also overlooks a field where alpacas live, and you can even buy their yarn as a souvenir. While wifi is available, being at the hut feels like a complete break from the daily grind and the peaceful switch-off was refreshing and much-needed. Plus, you couldn’t be in a more romantic setting.

Once the bath was brimming with hot water, we took our glasses of fizz and spent the rest of the night soaking up the sunset from the tub. From here, we spotted bats, sparkling stars and planets, all while sitting underneath glittering lights strung from the wooden beams above. When an orange-coloured moon appeared, we brought the telescope onto the terrace for a better look.

The wood fired bath is perfectly positioned for taking a sunset dip (Helen Wilson-Beevers)

Following an excellent night’s sleep, we awoke to another day in peaceful paradise and headed out for a walk nearby. Sycamore Gap at Hadrian’s Wall is a well-known Northumberland landmark – it even appeared in the 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. A rocky path leads to the famous sycamore tree from The Sill visitor centre, which is half an hour’s drive from Northumberland Nook, and well worth visiting.

After enjoying the landscape, we arrived ‘hyem’ just as a storm was setting in. At this point, Northumberland Nook’s lovely owners, Hannah and Tom, came to see us. The hut is on Hannah’s family farm, where her parents also live, and the couple have three sons, so the new business is a passionate endeavour with three generations at its heart.

Famous Northumberland landmark Sycamore Gap is half an hour’s drive from the hut (Helen Wilson-Beevers)

Our second night also involved a barbecue and an outdoor bath, as well as cosying up with a board game while listening to the lashing rain. All in all, it was pure, peaceful bliss. When the time came to leave the Nook, we departed feeling content, rested, ready to rave about the stay and already planning our return.

Nuts and bolts

Bedrooms: One double bedroom

Freebies: Logs for the wood burner, a welcome pack and dog treats

Wifi: Free

Extra charges: £45 for the outdoor bath to be prepared in time for your arrival

Disability access: Not wheelchair accessible due to the steps and stairs

Pet policy: Dogs are allowed

Bottom line

Best thing: The homely ambience, thoughtful design features, lovely hosts and gorgeous scenery

Worst thing: Having to leave this tranquil place

Perfect for: An extra special romantic break

Not right for: Children

Instagram from: The outdoor bath as the sun sets

Price: From £265, based on two people sharing

