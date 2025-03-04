Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There are unforgettable experiences to be had at Pennyhill Park, an exquisite hotel with state-of-the-art spa facilities and superb service in plush Surrey surroundings

Location

Pennyhill Park sits proudly among a sprawling 120-acre estate in the Surrey countryside. It’s close to the leafy town of Sunningdale, which has the best-connected railway station for links to London (it’s a 12-minute drive from the hotel). The hotel is also close to world-class golf courses, such as the superb Berkshire Golf Club and Walton Heath, as well as Ascot Racecourse. Kew Gardens, Hampton Court Palace and Windsor Great Park are also within a 40-minute drive of the hotel.

open image in gallery You don’t have to go far to find incredible golf courses ( Pennyhill Park )

The vibe

An assured blend of old and new is at the heart of Pennyhill Park’s aesthetic. The venue takes stylistic inspiration from its country house origins, while reimagining it for modern tastes. You walk up historic staircases, past rooms with beautiful old wooden panelling that contrasts nicely with contemporary graphic prints and tasteful lighting. The setting feels particularly geared towards romantic getaways for couples or relaxing trips with friends, given the variety of room types and the mix of excellent spa facilities and dining options, which all helps it cater to a wide range of guests.

Service

Expect ultra-refined service and attention to detail. The staff are invariably friendly and helpful, more than happy to assist with everything from booking taxis to looking for a misplaced pair of glasses.

Bed and bath

Each of the 124 rooms and suites has a character of their own and no two are laid out the same. There’s imaginative decor that blends subtle modern design choices, whether it be in the statement carpet patterns or the bold upholstery introducing splashes of colour. The uniformly excellent and tastefully designed bathrooms also blend well with the hotel’s many opulent original features – think beautiful timber beams, four poster beds and chandeliers.

open image in gallery Expect a sense of grandeur in the bedrooms ( Angela Ward Brown )

The smallest of the three room types are still generously sized. The Cubby rooms feature a walk-in shower, while the Cosy rooms feature a shower over tub; the slightly larger Heritage rooms feature a separate bath and shower. The signature suites are absolutely spectacular and can elevate stays into unforgettable experiences. Like the rooms, they all come with bespoke designs and come with unique selling points delivering real wow factor: the Muirfield suite comes with a private outdoor hot tub, while the Twickenham suite comes with an eight-seater jacuzzi and the Heywood has its own private terrace.

Food and drink

The standout dining experience is Latymer restaurant, which holds one Michelin star. The space features wood panelling, lavish fabrics and floral patterns, mixing the traditional with modern flourishes. The six-course menu is the brainchild of head chef Steve Smith and is constantly evolving. Guests can specify preferences ahead of time, with the vegetarian options just as inspired as the selections that include meat. Of all the exceptional dishes, one that sticks in the memory is the delicate carrot appetisers (that take three days to prepare); other delights include Aynhoe Park fallow deer and the indulgent Spenwood cheese with truffle. Expect excellent wine pairings selected by charming head sommelier Gabriel (highlights include an unusual oak-matured Alsace white and a sweet vin Santo from Tuscany).

Elsewhere, the Hillfield restaurant bases its menu around ingredients sourced from the hotel’s estate and Surrey Hills, with dishes including the Devonshire duck terrine, Dorking Brewery beer-battered haddock and Windsor Great Park venison cottage pie. The breakfast on offer at the Hillfield restaurant features a stellar buffet, including includes home-baked breakfast pastries, moreish and locally sourced meats and cheeses, and a delicious forest berry sundae. There's a myriad of options available from the kitchen, too, including the excellent full English. The Themis restaurant by the spa serves lighter dishes, including brunch options like granola bowls, poached eggs on sourdough and other staples.

Facilities

Pennyhill Park’s spa is among the finest you’ll find anywhere in the UK. The thermal suite is packed with facilities, including herbal saunas, a plunge pool, ice room and experience showers; mud bath treatments can be booked. The 80ft indoor pool is heated throughout the year, and is complemented by interior and exterior hot tubs. The star of the complex is the outdoor pool, which is heated in the summer months. There are plenty of treatment rooms, offering a comprehensive range of massages, facials, manicures and more. There’s a state-of-the-art gym with an impressive collection of machines and free weights, plus complimentary fitness classes.

open image in gallery There are 124 rooms at Pennyhill Park ( Angela Ward Brown )

Disability access

There is an adapted room available on the ground floor accessible by ramp. Bars and restaurants are on the ground floor and wheelchair users can access the spa.

Pet policy

The rooms are dog friendly. The Hillfield Bar, Drawing Room, Lily Pond Terrace and hotel grounds also welcome dogs.

Check in/check out?

Check in from 3pm; check out by 11am.

Family-friendly?

Cots and Z-beds are available in all rooms except the smaller Cubby and Cosy rooms. The spa has an over-16s policy, although children are permitted to use the heated pool in summer.

At a glance

Best thing: Exceptional spa facilities

Perfect for: Romantic getaways

Not right for: Young families

Instagram from: The Latymer restaurant

Address: Pennyhill Park, London Road, Bagshot, Surrey, GU19 5EU

Phone: 01276 478300

Website: exclusive.co.uk