For a country that is six times smaller than England and almost four times smaller than Scotland, Wales punches above its weight when it comes to tourism.

It welcomes over one million international visitors per year, and while many will visit its cities and landmarks, the country’s natural landscapes remain the main attraction.

Wales’s various national parks offer everything from mountainous terrain to miles of rugged coastline and receive over 12 million visits per year. Though Snowdonia may steal the headlines, areas such as the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park (the UK’s only coastal National Park) prove that the country’s beaches are among some of the finest in the UK.

Whether on Anglesey or the Ceredigion coast, Wales has dozens of incredible seaside destinations, from secluded spots to tourist-friendly towns and villages. Summer provides the perfect opportunity to explore some of the best, so we’ve rounded them up to help you enjoy your next Welsh getaway.

Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire

Barafundle Bay is one of Wales’ award-winning beaches (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Barafundle Bay has previously been voted among the best beaches in the world on several occasions. Located on the southern coast of Pembrokeshire, it is one of several list-worthy beaches in the county but ranks above neighbouring rivals due to the dramatic cliffs that flank it. Barafundle has swathes of golden sands and clear waters more akin to a section of Caribbean coastline than the UK, while its secluded location means it remains pristine despite being so well-known.

Accessible only via a half-a-mile path from the nearby village of Stackpole, Barafundle has no facilities and is more difficult to access than other beaches in the area, but this makes the trip all the more worthwhile. For the best views and fewer crowds, this is one of the best options in Wales.

Pendine Sands, Carmarthenshire

Pendine Sands is one of the longest beaches in the country (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Pendine Sands is one of the longest beaches in Wales, backed by dunes and reaching for seven miles along a southwestern section of the coast. It is one of few that still welcomes cars onto its shores, although it has benefited from a recent multi-million-pound regeneration that has seen a new 500-metre promenade, commercial centre and a Museum of Land Speed (the beach has historically been used for attempts to set land-speed records, most famously by Malcolm Campbell in 1923) pop up.

While many holidaymakers will come to relax, sit by the sea and have a picnic, other activities include land yachting, paddleboarding and horseriding, as well as walks on part of the Wales Coast walking path.

Rhossili Bay, Glamorgan

An aerial view of Rhossili Bay (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Another of Wales’ award-winning beaches, Rhossili is a direct rival to Barafundle Bay as a contender for the best in the country. Situated at the end of the Gower Peninsula, Rhossili is a three-mile stretch of fine golden sand backed by steeply rising hills and flanked by lofty cliffs. Like Barafundle, it is only accessible from the village but has therefore remained unspoiled by crowds and overtourism.

Rhossili is a great option whatever your beach activity of choice; the sweeping views and tranquil atmosphere make for a relaxing day by the sea, while the Atlantic swell makes it a good destination for surfing and other water sports. A section of the Gower Coast Path is also nearby for view-packed walks.

Portmeirion, Gwynedd

The beach at Portmeirion is part of the Dwyryd Estuary (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A tourist village built over a period of 50 years through to 1975, Portmierion is a true Welsh marvel. Constructed in the style of an Italian Riviera town (there have been repeated claims that the village design is based on the Italian fishing village of Portofino), it sits in Gwynedd on the waters leading to Cardigan Bay. While the town itself is the main attraction, it also possesses one of Wales’ most idyllic beach settings.

The beaches here are part of the Dwyryd Estuary and sit at the foot of Portmeirion (though there is a vast expanse of sand that extends further into the estuary). Features include gullies and hidden coves, but the true attraction is views over the estuary and the fairytale backdrop of Portmeirion village itself.

North Shore Beach, Llandudno

A view of Llandudno and its pier on a beautiful summer’s day (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

North Shore is the principal beach in the seaside resort town of Llandudno. In the western section, a Victorian pier extends for almost 700 metres out to sea and offers sweeping views alongside shops, stalls, arcades and funfair rides. The promenade is almost two miles long, with outdoor pools and paddling pools and a direct route into the busy town centre.

North Shore has several options for activities, though swimming is not recommended in parts due to the presence of jellyfish. Renting a deck chair is a good option for a relaxing day, though donkey rides, fishing excursions and boat trips are among other activities. The beach and town have all the amenities you’d expect from a stereotypical British seaside resort.

Three Cliffs Bay, Glamorgan

A view over Three Cliffs Bay (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Just 30 minutes from Swansea lies another of the country’s most impressive beaches. Named after the three limestone cliffs that line one side of its shores, this wide bay also contains a large expanse of golden sands, gently sloping dunes and a salt marsh that make for some of the best views in the UK. Despite the obvious attraction, it rarely gets overcrowded and the surrounding nature is largely untouched.

While Three Cliffs is a great choice for relaxation, swimming and water sports are not recommended at certain times due to strong rip currents and tides. However, there is a lifeguard service between April and September.

Mwnt Beach, Ceredigion

An aerial view of Mwnt Beach (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Another secluded bay, Mwnt is a popular wildlife spotting area on the Ceredigion coast. Surrounded by steep hills including the Foel y Mwnt, it’s a rectangular plot of golden sands and turquoise water that’s popular with families due to its unspoilt natural surroundings and the opportunity to see wildlife, including dolphins and basking sharks.

Despite being off-the-beaten-track, the bay can get busy at peak periods. Swimming is considered safe here, though there is no lifeguard service. There’s a car park and cafe nearby, along with a circular section of the Wales Coast Path starting at Cardigan or Mwnt.

Whitesands Beach, Pembrokeshire

Whitesands Beach is an excellent location for swimming and walks (Getty Images)

Whitesands is one of Wales’ premier surfing beaches, with the break at the northern end also popular with kayakers, canoeists and wind surfers. The south contains hidden coves and better areas for sunbathing and swimming, and at both ends there are towering cliffs that are home to a wide array of flora and fauna. In between this you’ll find sweeping white sands and the turquoise waters of the Celtic Sea.

This blue flag beach is overlooked by Carn Llidi, a 181-metre tall hill that is one of the area’s popular walking routes. It also lies just two miles west of St David’s, the smallest city in the UK.

Harlech Beach, Gwynedd

Harlech Beach is overlooked by Harlech Castle (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Harlech is a spectacular blend of golden sands, azure waters and both sea and mountain views. It is overlooked by the imposing Harlech Castle, a Unesco-listed medieval fortification built in the 13th century, from which visitors can enjoy yet more panoramic views of the sea and surrounding countryside. The four-mile stretch is backed by grassy dunes and provides its own views of both the Snowdonia mountain range and Cardigan Bay. Its peaceful surroundings and lack of water sport activites make for a calm atmosphere.

Newborough Beach, Anglesey

Ynys Llanddwyn is a small tidal island at one end of Newborough Beach (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The island of Anglesey is home to several scenic beaches; Newborough is known as one of the best due to the surrounding Newborough pine forest and Ynys Llanddwyn, a tidal island that sits at one end and provides sweeping views of the surrounding area. The forest and dunes form part of the Newborough National Nature Reserve – where visitors can enjoy dozens of walking trails – and the beach itself also offers lovely views over Snowdonia and the hills of the Llyn Peninsula. Newborough is popular for all types of activities, from bird watching to water sports and hiking, and is safe for swimming due to shallow waters.

Marloes Sands, Pembrokeshire

Marloes Sands gives great views of Skokholm Island and Gateholm Island (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Marloes Sands is yet another Pembrokeshire wonder, nestled in the far west of the county. Surrounded on all sides by dramatic, rugged cliffs, it stretches for a mile at low tide, revealing rock pools and small bays as well as the large rock formations dotted along the sand. Wildlife spotting (especially bird watching) is popular here, while many will simply sit and admire the geology and seascape, with the islands of Stokholm and Gateholm visible from the shore.

Marloes Sands is a secluded spot, with the nearest parking over half-a-mile away. Snorkelling, diving and surfing are among the popular activities here, while at low tide the beach lends itself to picnics, games or just simple exploration of the rock formations.

