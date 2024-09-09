Win an 8-night holiday for two to Thailand

For a wonderfully enriching trip where you can truly escape into nature and immerse yourself in fascinating local culture, beautiful, welcoming Thailand is hard to beat – and now you could win an unforgettable eight-day holiday for two adults, staying in some of the country’s most stunning environmentally responsible hotels and retreats.

Enter now for your chance to win an eight-night stay in Thailand for two adults (aged 18 plus). If you are unable to view the entry form, click here

This incredible prize is being offered to celebrate the launch of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s annual Responsible Thailand Awards – now in their 17th year – and raise awareness of the Responsible Thailand site, which aims to help visitors experience a different side and deeper appreciation of Thailand and Thai culture. While there are different definitions for responsible travel, they believe it’s summed up beautifully by saying: ‘Responsible travel makes better places for people to live in and better places for people to visit.’

The prize includes return flights and transfers, travelling from London Heathrow. An amazing itinerary will see you spending two nights at Banyan Tree Bangkok in Panorama Park View Room (formerly named as Serenity Club Room) on a bed and breakfast basis, embarking on a low-carbon city tour of Bangkok including full day rickshaw and hike for two, two nights at award-winning elephant conservation project Elephant Hills Jungle and Lake Camp full board, and four nights at Kalima Resort and Villas, Khao Lak, set in private settings among mangrove forests, staying in a Deluxe room on bed and breakfast basis. Kalima is in a perfect location to explore the Similan Islands, widely regarded as one of the best areas in the world for snorkelling and diving with excellent Marine Conservation projects.

Winners will stay at award-winning conservation project Elephant Hills Jungle ( Amazing Thailand )

Departures can be taken from 1 March 2025 - 28 Feb 2026 (excluding national holidays). The trip must be booked by 31 July 2025, and is subject to availability at the time of booking.

The prize has been curated by tailor-made holiday providers Kuoni and is centred around the company’s ‘Engage, People and Planet’ hotels, which are certified for their sustainable approach, and planet and people-friendly initiatives including local food sourcing, connections with the local community and seeing wildlife in its natural habitat.

In terms of their ethos and approach to responsible travel, a spokesperson for the company says: “The world is a beautiful place and our aim is to help it stay that way. Kuoni has been at the forefront of responsible travel for decades, working with suppliers to promote best practice, supporting conservation projects, human rights and animal welfare. We’ve upped our game in recent years by integrating holiday experiences and hotels designed to make a positive impact into our holiday collection and aim to use our influence to educate customers and support destinations.”

Find out more about ethical and sustainable travel options, and other ways to support local communities and protect the environment during your stay at Responsible Thailand . To discover more about the Kuoni tailor-made travel offering, click here

Competition ends 23:59 on October 2, 2024.