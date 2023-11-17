From winter fun to summer sun: your seasonal guide to diverse Dubai

Synonymous with all things luxury paired with a rich history and heritage, Dubai has plenty to offer the traveller looking to immerse themselves in culture while also enjoying the finer things in life. A year-round destination, this diverse country offers a wide range of activities and experiences that vary depending on the time of your visit.

Over the winter months, Dubai enjoys balmy temperatures and pleasant weather throughout the season, making it the ideal time to get outdoors and explore it’s more active, adventurous side. While in early summer, as the temperatures climb, it’s the perfect spot for a blend of beach breaks and sightseeing. Finally, in the hotter months, June and July, its world-famous waterparks come into their own, while air-conditioned cultural activities and evening tourism (where you sight-see after sunset) are other season-perfect options.

A winter escape

From desert safaris to quadbiking, head to the Dubai desert for a big adventure (Alamy Stock Photo)

If you’re the kind of person who’d rather spend their days exploring than soaking up the sun on the beach, then November and December is the best time to head for Dubai and get stuck into outdoor activities. The temperature, although still hot with clear blue skies, is a lot cooler than the sweltering summer months.

Dubai’s desert offers a wealth of heart-pumping Arabian activities to enjoy, from dune buggies to quad biking and desert safaris. Whizz through the desert on a heart-pumping dune drive, keeping your eyes peeled for local wildlife along the way – the desert is home to hopping gazelles, several species of reptile and the Arabian Oryx, a species that was saved from the brink of extinction. If you choose a desert safari, you’ll also experience traditional activities like henna tattooing and dance shows; many also culminate in an evening BBQ dinner.

The winter months are also a great time to explore Dubai’s fascinating history. At Dubai Creek in Deira, you’ll find traditional wooden boats, also known as abras, the oldest form of public transport in Dubai. These boats will take you from one side of the river to the other – a short trip, but it’s a nice way to get a feel for local life in Dubai.

Consider a stop-off in the historic Al Fahidi Historical neighbourhood located along the creek, where you can learn what life in Old Dubai was like. The area is dotted with original buildings and preserved infrastructure like traditional wind towers and the Al Fahidi Fort, one of the oldest buildings in Dubai, built back in 1787.

More history and heritage can be found in nearby Hatta, where craggy mountains and lush valleys cradle citadels, towers and forts. For jaw-dropping views over the historical village, hike up the dramatic Hajar mountains, one of the highest ranges in the Arabian peninsula. Be sure to stop by Hatta Heritage Village, a reconstruction of a traditional mountain village, where you can see how life was lived centuries ago.

If you do happen to visit in November, Dubai Design Week takes place around the start of the month. The region’s largest creative festival shines a spotlight on pioneering designers and all things creative via exhibitions, installations, talks, workshops and markets.

Beach clubs and festivals

Dubai’s blue skies, turquoise seas and golden shores are made for sunseekers (Alamy Stock Photo)

May is also a great time for a trip to Dubai, particularly for sunseekers, with average temperatures around 30 degrees. Make the most of dining al fresco; the city is filled with beachside eateries and outdoor terraces. At Akira Back, which serves Japanese dishes prepared with Korean and international flavours, you can enjoy incredible views across Dubai Marina from its huge terrace. Or try Fish Beach Taverna, for must-experience Aegean seafood in coastal setting.

Whether you fancy soaking up the day’s rays in a luxury cabana or floating in an infinity pool overlooking the surrounding sea, there’s no shortage of beach clubs to get your sunshine fix in style. Melt into a cosy daybed at SĀN Beach or head to DRIFT Beach Dubai for infinity pool rest, relaxation, and chic French fare.

Foodies should coincide their trip with The Dubai Food Festival, the ultimate celebration of the local culinary scene, held at the beginning of the month. While for those looking to add some culture to the mix, the Dubai Comedy Festival takes place later in May, bringing together some of the best names in comedy for some side-splitting entertainment.

Splash parks and sunset cruises

Every month brings opportunities to explore something different in Dubai, and that’s no exception as temperatures begin to climb in June and July. These sun-packed months are perfect for those who really like the heat and are happy to spend their days cooling off by the water.

For literal thrills and spills, Dubai has made a name for itself when it comes to water parks. Wild Wadi, as the city’s first-ever waterpark, is a perennial favourite for adults and kids alike, with its exhilarating range of rides, surfing machines and wave pool. There’s also Laguna Waterpark, one of the newer parks on the map, located on the coast with an infinity pool and its own beach, as well as thrilling slides and a boat-themed kids pool.

Visiting in hotter months means you can save sightseeing and cultural activities for night-time, giving you an entirely different way to experience the city. Take an evening dinner cruise along Dubai Creek to experience the twinkling city night lights, or head up the iconic Burj Khalifa at sunset for stunning views across the city.

Further architectural highlights include the night-time lights of the Burj Al Arab and the Dubai Frame, a 153-metre-high structure built to resemble a massive picture frame, which provides incredible views of Old and New Dubai. Alternatively, make the most of the air-con, with indoor concerts and theatre shows at the stunning Dubai Opera.

