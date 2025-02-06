Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The dark days of winter are the ultimate time for Brits craving a dose of vitamin D to dream of jetting off for some winter sunshine.

While long-haul winter bargains seem to be a thing of the past as flight prices surge, a rise in mid-length flights – under six hours long – hold the promise of trading winter blues for turquoise oceans on holidays that don’t require journeys to far-flung destinations halfway across the world.

From active holidays on mountainous Madeira to beach bathing on Egypt’s sandy shores, there are plenty of inviting climates to make a beeline for during these gloomy months that won’t break the bank.

With direct flights linking the UK to north African hotspots and tried and tested Spanish islands, here are the sun-drenched destinations to escape to this winter.

Hurghada, Egypt

open image in gallery Egypt’s desert climate offers warm winters and year-round sunshine to holidaymakers ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Flight time: 5h 30m

Egypt’s year-round balmy climate makes it a popular option for Brits seeking a sunshine hit. Head to Hurghada, a hotspot for tourists in the eastern Sahara desert, for family-friendly resorts with shallow sea shelves teeming with underwater treasures. This beach resort enjoys highs of 22C, 21C and 22C in December, January and February respectively, making it an excellent option for some midwinter warmth. Plus, it’s a less-than-six-hour flight away from the UK – that’s not even three reruns of The Little Mermaid...

Where to stay

The five-star Jaz Aquaviva is a great choice for families as it’s also home to Makadi Water World, a huge water park with more than 50 slides. There are also five swimming pools, a kids’ club, tennis courts, evening entertainment and even an 18-hole championship golf course if you fancy getting a few rounds in before dinner.

Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain

open image in gallery Southern Tenerife still sees daily highs of 22C come December ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Flight time: 4h 30m

With a reputation for being the cheap and cheerful star of the Canaries archipelago, Tenerife welcomes 23C beach days and eight hours of sunshine well into winter (and it’s quicker to reach than a Cornwall road trip from London). Devote days to being a beach bum, dining al fresco and hiking trails in the Parque Nacional Las Cañadas del Teide.

Where to stay

The adults-only Guayarmina Princess Hotel is a great choice for those keen to lounge poolside without being disturbed by little ones. This four-star property has a comprehensive spa complete with an indoor freshwater pool, a Turkish bath and a sauna – and there are also a range of treatments to indulge in. There’s also a gym if you want to maintain your PB.

Book now

Marrakech, Morocco

open image in gallery Swerve sweltering summers and head to Marrakech in winter for welcoming temperatures ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Flight time: 3h 40m

Morocco has an average winter temperature of around 20C on its south-west coastline plus bustling souks, dry weather and seven sunshine hours in colourful Marrakech at the foothills of the Atlas Mountains. Riad hotels featuring lush garden courtyards, decadent decor and delectable bites squeeze into the Medina neighbourhood, which is a delight to explore throughout the winter months.

Where to stay

British brothers Daniel and Richard Bee run the relaxed and reasonably priced Riad Tizwa, which is situated in the Medina, close to the Dar El Bacha palace. There are seven spacious and beautifully decorated rooms to select from, some of which include tented beds, marble floors and roof terraces. There’s also a large communal roof terrace where you can take breakfast or soak up the sun on a lounger.

Sal, Cape Verde

open image in gallery Guaranteed sunshine makes Cape Verde the ideal winter destination ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Flight time: 5h 50m

Just shy of a six-hour flight away, Cape Verde promises tourists a tan top-up with temperatures that range up to 26C come winter and mark the end of the island’s rainy season. The golden sands of Sal and the buzzing town of Santa Maria cater to lazy beach days and vibrant nightlife in the “African Caribbean” destination dotted with luxe resorts that stretch along the Atlantic Ocean.

Where to stay

Sobrado Boutique Hotel is a good budget option for travellers to Santa Maria. It’s in a quieter part of the resort, but within easy walking distance to restaurants and bars. Guests speak highly about the spacious bedrooms and friendly, trustworthy staff. There’s a fitness centre, gardens and small pool to take a dip in, plus guest-reserved loungers on the beach, which is a 600m stroll away.

Banjul, Gambia

open image in gallery A tropical climate promises highs of 32C in Banjul throughout the winter period ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Flight time: 6h 20m

West Africa’s Gambia enjoys scorching average temperatures of 34C through winter making it an ideal destination for some guaranteed winter sun at just over six hours away. It’s a great spot for wildlife lovers and home to giraffe, hippos, lions, crocodiles and the critically endangered western giant eland, the world's largest antelope, meaning there are plenty of opportunities to get up close and personal with animals. There’s also the bonus of a jetlag-free trip as the Gambia runs just one hour behind the UK.

Where to stay

The five-star Coco Ocean Resort and Spa is situated on the soft, golden sands of Bijilo Beach and located just a 10-minute drive from buzzing Kololi. There’s a giant outdoor swimming pool, a large spa and three restaurants, including Thai and local cuisine. It also has a private beach area, a fitness centre and sauna.

Funchal, Madeira, Portugal

open image in gallery Eight hours of daily sun in Madeira bring a much-needed dose of vitamin D ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Flight time: 3h 50m

Year-round mild conditions bless the capital of the autonomous Portuguese island of Madeira with balmy weather, an average temperature of 19C in January and low winds. The ideal jaunt for an active holiday in nature, Madeira is home to the famous mountain peaks of Pico Ruivo and Pico de Arieiro, plus cliff-flanked public beaches and wineries to sample.

Where to stay

The stylish Caju Le Petit Hotel is situated on one of the oldest streets in the city and within easy walking distance to most of Funchal’s attractions, including Almirante Reis Beach. This 19th-century building has been lovingly restored with exposed brick walls, steel girders and is flooded with light. An excellent mid-range choice, it’s also a great spot for vegan and vegetarian guests.

Valletta, Malta

open image in gallery A mild 16C is the perfect temperature to explore the Maltese capital in winter ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Flight time: 3h 15m

One of Europe’s smallest capitals, Valletta, welcomes winter holidaymakers to tour its Baroque architecture, 17th-century fortifications and Grand Harbour in mild average temperatures of 16C come January, which is almost t-shirt weather in comparison to the UK’s single-digit temperatures. With a flight time of just over three hours and offering an off-season lack of crowds, it’s a dream for dry days spent strolling Republic Street and tasting rabbit stew stuffat tal-fenek (the national dish). Visit the smaller islands of Gozo and Comino in the Maltese archipelago to enjoy the around 10 hours of January daylight on the beach.

Where to stay

The Vincent is housed in a 350-year-old palazzo which contrasts beautifully with the contemporary aesthetic throughout. Home to nine unique rooms and suites, it’s within easy walking distance to Valletta’s primary attractions. Guests like its relaxed and arty vibe, large rooms and friendly staff.

Paphos, Cyprus

open image in gallery Highs of 20C in winter are ideal for discovering Cyprus’ top tourist attractions ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Flight time: 4h 35m

As winter warmers go, perennially mild Paphos with highs of 16C in January is an inviting Cypriot alternative to the gloom usually found at home. Less than a five-hour flight from London, sports, history and nature enthusiasts will welcome the sleepy golf courses, hikes in the Troodos Mountains and the old town free from the summer crowds.

Where to stay

Situated between the ancient harbour of Paphos and the sandy beaches of Coral Bay, the Capital Coast Resort & Spa enjoys uninterrupted views of the azure Mediterranean Sea. This beachfront property features a huge outdoor swimming pool, a spa, hammam, sauna and fitness centre and tennis court. Bikes can be hired from the hotel and guests can try snorkelling or diving. And with rooms from £50 per night, it’s a great budget option.

