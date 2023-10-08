Famed author of Captain Corelli's Mandolin and Red Dog, Louis de Bernieres makes his first appearance at Henley Literary Festival. Speaking with The Independent's Martin Chilton, the author explains what drew the novelist, poet and musician to write about Cornwall and the oddities of modern life in his latest novel, Light Over Liskeard.

The Independent is the exclusive news partner of Henley Literary Festival, which is taking place from 30th September to 8th October. Get the latest updates from the festival here.