Antoine Dupont’s wizardry lit up the Olympics to deliver a moment, perhaps the moment of Paris 2024 so far, scoring two tries to win France the gold medal in rugby sevens on Saturday, 27 July.

The match was tied 7-7 at half-time but Dupont, the former World XVs player of the year who skipped this year’s Six Nations to focus on the Olympics, led the charge in the second half as France ran out 28-7 winners.

It ended Fiji’s 17-match winning streak in the Olympics, which had brought them gold medals at Rio 2016 and Tokyo three years ago.