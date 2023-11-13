Tell me, what aspects of your fantasies excite you the most?”

I pause, my fingers hovering over the keyboard as I consider how to respond. What aspects of my fantasies do excite me the most? I’m not sure I’ve ever been asked before.

Don’t get me wrong, I’ve shared many a sexual fantasy with a partner. But this is not a steamy sext exchange. I’m talking to a sex coach. Or writing to, I should say. Oh, and it’s not a real person, it’s an algorithm (albeit a very open-minded one).