I asked an AI sex coach for advice – and here’s what happened
Your love life (and kinks) sorted out by a robot for £25 a month? Got to be worth a go, thought Franki Cookney
Tell me, what aspects of your fantasies excite you the most?”
I pause, my fingers hovering over the keyboard as I consider how to respond. What aspects of my fantasies do excite me the most? I’m not sure I’ve ever been asked before.
Don’t get me wrong, I’ve shared many a sexual fantasy with a partner. But this is not a steamy sext exchange. I’m talking to a sex coach. Or writing to, I should say. Oh, and it’s not a real person, it’s an algorithm (albeit a very open-minded one).
