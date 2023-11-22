Does the government really want to help this disabled find work? No!

In the run-up to the autumn statement, Britain’s disabled and long-term sick were reminded of their “duty” to find work. The government’s much-heralded Back to Work scheme would be as much about improving productivity and ensuring “fairness for the taxpayer” as it would help the long-term ill find appropriate employment.

On the day, Jeremy Hunt billed new government measures to “tear down barriers to work” for millions of benefits claimants as “help” and “assistance” – did I even hear an “untapped potential” in there somewhere?

But after unveiling the “biggest set of welfare reforms in a decade”, the chancellor was accused of “punishing” disabled people to pay for his proposed tax cuts.