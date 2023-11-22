Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

BUSINESS COMMENT

Does the government really want to help this disabled find work? No!

The autumn statement was just a cynical attack on people like me, says James Moore – and we’re not fooled by Jeremy Hunt’s threat to deny us benefits either

Wednesday 22 November 2023 18:19
Comments
<p>Jeremy Hunt has been criticised for his attack on disabled people in his autumn statement </p>

Jeremy Hunt has been criticised for his attack on disabled people in his autumn statement

(PA Wire)

In the run-up to the autumn statement, Britain’s disabled and long-term sick were reminded of their “duty” to find work. The government’s much-heralded Back to Work scheme would be as much about improving productivity and ensuring “fairness for the taxpayer” as it would help the long-term ill find appropriate employment.

On the day, Jeremy Hunt billed new government measures to “tear down barriers to work” for millions of benefits claimants as “help” and “assistance” – did I even hear an “untapped potential” in there somewhere?

But after unveiling the “biggest set of welfare reforms in a decade”, the chancellor was accused of “punishing” disabled people to pay for his proposed tax cuts.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in