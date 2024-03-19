Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

comment

What Obama was really doing on Downing Street (and no, he and Rishi aren’t starting a podcast)

The former US president is well missed, writes Sean O’Grady. But he wasn’t in town this time round to talk trade or to organise a global coup and restore a more rational style of political debate. More’s the pity…

Tuesday 19 March 2024 14:30 GMT
Comments
<p>Obama might be slightly greyer now than when he was in office, but this graceful, elegant and courteous statesman is well remembered as a friend to Britain</p>

Obama might be slightly greyer now than when he was in office, but this graceful, elegant and courteous statesman is well remembered as a friend to Britain

(PA Wire)

I wonder how many people felt a pang of nostalgia as they saw the pictures of Barack Obama striding down Downing to pay a “courtesy visit” to the prime minister. It’s the correct description. God, we miss him.

Just for a fleeting moment, don’t you find yourself thinking about how much better the world would be now with Obama in charge – and not just his aged understudy? At 62, he is the youngest living former president – and by some margin more youthful in every way than Joe Biden and Donald Trump (whose childishness doesn’t count).

Age isn’t everything (and ageism is an evil) – but the point is that Obama was an inspirational, articulate and principled figure who will probably still be so when he reaches his ninth decade. It is, indeed, an uncomfortable reminder of the “Hobson’s choice” that the American people find themselves presented with this November.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in