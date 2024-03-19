I wonder how many people felt a pang of nostalgia as they saw the pictures of Barack Obama striding down Downing to pay a “courtesy visit” to the prime minister. It’s the correct description. God, we miss him.

Just for a fleeting moment, don’t you find yourself thinking about how much better the world would be now with Obama in charge – and not just his aged understudy? At 62, he is the youngest living former president – and by some margin more youthful in every way than Joe Biden and Donald Trump (whose childishness doesn’t count).

Age isn’t everything (and ageism is an evil) – but the point is that Obama was an inspirational, articulate and principled figure who will probably still be so when he reaches his ninth decade. It is, indeed, an uncomfortable reminder of the “Hobson’s choice” that the American people find themselves presented with this November.