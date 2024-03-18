Obama arrives at Downing Street for surprise private meeting

Barack Obama arrived at Downing Street on Monday, 18 March, for an undisclosed private meeting.

The former US president, who served in the White House from 2009 to 2017, smiled and waved at members of the press before he entered Rishi Sunak’s residence just after 3pm.

The reason for his visit was not immediately confirmed at the time of reporting.

Mr Obama’s London trip came after he met the Belgian royal family over the weekend at their official residence, the Palace of Laeken.