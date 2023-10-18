Wagatha Christie’s big reveal? Wayne Rooney’s a genius

Towards the end of part three of Disney+’s Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story, Coleen lets it be known that Wayne was so energised by his proximity to the multimillion-pound court case that captivated the nation that he “had all these plans about going to law school”.

Coleen then informs us that she told him to “shut up”. But, on the accumulated evidence of several more hours of the big-budget Wagatha Christie documentary, this being the definitive Coleen Rooney account, it is arguable that Manchester United and England’s leading goalscorer picked the wrong career.

Across the full 150 minutes, Rooney (Wayne, that is) doesn’t say much, but each fully formed thought he is permitted to insert into the narrative could hardly be more perfect. Whatever Man Utd might have paid him is nothing compared to the value of his advice to his wife, which she may, looking back, wish she hadn’t ignored.