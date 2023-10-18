Coleen Rooney has revealed her husband, Wayne Rooney, played a pivotal role in helping her expose Rebekah Vardy.

In a new Disney+ docuseries about the “Wagatha Christie” drama, Coleen explains how she was able to pinpoint Rebekah as the person leaking details of her life to The Sun newspaper.

She revealed that her husband Wayne secretly underwent a vasectomy after the couple decided their family was “complete” after welcoming son Cass in 2018, before faking a number of Instagram stories about gender selection.

Coleen claimed she only shared the stories with Rebekah in a “sting” operation, including claims that she travelled to Mexico to look into treatment, before the story later appeared in The Sun.