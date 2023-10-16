How to watch Coleen Rooney’s documentary

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The words ‘Wagatha Christie’ instantly bring to mind that social media post shared by Coleen Rooney in October 2019, when she alleged that fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy was responsible for leaking stories about Rooney and her family to the press.

With Rooney explaining to followers in the now infamous Instagram story that she’d shared a series of false narratives over the course of five months, only to see them appearing in The Sun, her summarising post said: “I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories, which clearly show just one person has viewed them. It’s ... Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

Months of speculation followed, and Vardy launched libel action against Rooney for alleged defamation in June 2020, which resulted in a court case in May 2022. The trial was covered extensively, with daily pictures printed of Coleen and her husband Wayne Rooney attending court, alongside Rebekah and Jamie Vardy. Ultimately, Vardy lost and was ordered to pay Rooney £1.5m.

Rooney broke her silence in an interview for Vogue’s September 2023 issue, and this served to whet our appetites for an upcoming three-part documentary series. So, we’re excited to share that Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story lands this week (Wednesday 18 October, to be precise) on Disney+. Here’s everything you need to know about the TV show’s launch date and how to watch it.

When does ‘Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story’ documentary start?

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story - trailer

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story will be available to stream from Wednesday 18 October. The three-part docuseries is set to chart Rooney’s life in the public eye, as well as the dramatic court case. It is billed as being an opportunity for Rooney to speak up, so viewers can learn more about this story. In a trailer (which teases full transparency and a first-hand account) released by Disney+, Rooney says: “They’re my words, and I stick by them.”

How to watch the Coleen Rooney documentary in the UK

All three episodes of the Coleen Rooney documentary are set to drop on Disney+ in two days (18 October), so you can either binge-watch them this week or spread out the drama.

You’ll need a subscription to watch shows on Disney+, and membership currently costs £7.99 per month. It’s worth knowing the pricing structure is set to change in November, and you can cancel your subscription whenever you like.

If you’d prefer to pay an annual fee, this will cost you £79.90, saving you £15.98, compared with paying monthly. No free trial is currently available for either monthly or yearly subscription options.

As well as the Coleen Rooney documentary, a Disney+ subscription will give you access to popular TV shows, movies and other documentaries, including The Kardashians, Welcome To Wrexham, The Little Mermaid and Star Wars series Ahsoka.

