Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Whether it’s your new guilty obsession or you’ve been a loyal fan since the Keeping Up days, the good news is The Kardashians – and all its glamour, feuding and drama – has returned to our screens this week for season four.

Premiering today (28 September) on Disney+, the highly anticipated reality series is back to chronicle the lives of one of the world’s most famous and talked-about families.

From Kim and Kourtney’s blowout argument and Khloé setting the record straight on her relationship with Tristan Thompson to Kourtney and Travis’s pregnancy announcement (yes, that concert sign) and Kim and Kendall navigating single life, viewers can expect typically juicy storylines, tantrums and tears (that’s just in the teaser trailer alone).

With the first, second, third and now fourth seasons of The Kardashians exclusive to Disney+ in the UK, here’s everything you need to know about signing up, the release date and more.

When is the new series of ‘The Kardashians’ being released?

The fourth season of the Hulu series launched on Thursday 28 September, with new episodes premiering weekly on Disney+.

Where to watch ‘The Kardashians’ in the UK

In the UK, the fourth season is available exclusively on Disney+, with new episodes released weekly, while you can also catch up with the entire first three seasons on the streaming platform. Subscriptions currently cost £7.99 per month (the pricing structure is set to change in November) and you can cancel whenever you like.

Instead of this monthly payment, there is the option to pay per year, which brings the price down to £79.90 (a saving of £15.98). There is no free trial for either option.

Included in the subscription is not only access to The Kardashians but also critically acclaimed hits such as Welcome To Wrexham, The Bear, The Dropout, Dopesick, The Mandalorian and WandaVision. As well as TV series, there are movies and documentaries, such as the entire Star Wars saga, most Marvel movies and kids’ classics such as Toy Story.

How many seasons of ‘The Kardashians’ are there?

Four seasons of The Kardashians have been filmed so far. The first series consisted of 10 episodes and launched on 14 April 2022, airing weekly throughout spring. The second – also consisting of 10 episodes – dropped on 22 September 2022 and also aired weekly, while the third series aired earlier this summer.

Prior to the new Kardashian-Jenner Hulu series, the famous family documented their lives on the E! show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The show launched in 2007 and ended in 2021, after a whopping run of 20 seasons.

What time do episodes of ‘The Kardashians’ drop?

New episodes of The Kardashians drop every Thursday on Disney+ at 5am UK time.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on TVs and other tech offers, try the links below:

Fan of And Just Like That? Here’s where you can watch the Sex and The City spin off

Compare the best broadband and TV deals with Independent Compare