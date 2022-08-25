Where to watch Welcome to Wrexham on TV in the UK

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Welcome to Wrexham is streaming exlusively on Disney+ in the UK. There’s no free trial, but you can sign up to Disney+ for £7.99 per month and cancel whenever you like.

One of the weirder football club takeovers of recent years, the surprise purchase of Wrexham by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in 2020 is now the subject of a new eight-part documentary. Welcome to Wrexham debuts on streaming platform Disney+ this week.

Produced by Reynolds’s own production company, Maximum Effort, in partnership with Boardwalk Pictures, Welcome to Wrexham follows the exploits of the Welsh club’s unlikely new owners as they attempt to turn around the fortunes of the fifth-tier team.

It’s essentially Ted Lasso in real life, though, unlike the fictional coach and star of the Apple TV+ hit show, this pair have no prior experience in managing a sports team of any kind. Reynolds is best known for playing wise-cracking superhero Deadpool in big-budget Marvel movies, while Rob McElhenney is best known for his part in the comedy series It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia.

Welcome to Wrexham is exclusive to Disney+ and debuted on the streaming service on 25 August. Viewers in the UK can watch the first five episodes now, with the rest of the eight-part docuseries set to follow later in September.

How to watch Welcome to Wrexham in the UK

There’s only one place you can watch Welcome to Wrexham in the UK – the documentary series is streaming exclusively on Disney+.

Disney+ costs £7.99 per month, though if you pay per year the price comes down to £79.90, a saving of £15.98. There is no free trial.

Included in that price are a range of documentaries as well as Disney’s unmatched back catalogue of TV shows and movies, such as the entire Star Wars saga, most Marvel films and every episode of The Simpsons. You can even watch Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool.

(AP)

How to get Disney+ on your TV

Create an account on the Disney+ site and activate your subscription. This saves you having to enter too much information using your TV remote, which can be fiddly.

If you have a smart TV, make sure it’s connected to wifi and then navigate to the app store and search for the Disney+ app. Launch the app and follow the instructions to add the Disney+ icon to your list of available apps.

If you don’t have a smart TV, don’t fret. You can turn any TV smart by plugging a device such as the Fire TV stick (£21.99, Amazon.co.uk) into an available port in the back. Follow the set-up instructions that come with the stick, download the Disney+ app to it, and enjoy more episodes and films than you could ever desire.

