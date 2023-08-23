Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The latest addition to the sprawling Star Wars legacy, Star Wars: Ahsoka finally landed on Disney+ on 22 August and the first episodes are available to watch online now.

Produced by Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau – whose previous works include the universally acclaimed The Madalorian and Andor – Ahsoka delves deeper into Star Wars lore to focus on the story of Darth Vader’s little-known padawan. (If you’re not familiar with the terminology, a padawan is essentially a work experience kid armed with a lightsaber.)

The new series follows Jedi-outcast Ahsoka Tano (played by Rosario Dawson) as she navigates a galaxy left in turmoil after the The Clone Wars.

Ahsoka’s eight-episode run kicked things off with a two-episode premiere on 22 August, available exclusively in the UK on streaming service Disney+.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Star Wars: Ahsoka online.

Read more:

What time are Ahsoka episodes released in the UK?

Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) in Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Ahsoka (Lucasfilm Ltd)

Episode one and two of Ahsoka debuted on Disney+ on 22 August at 9pm ET, or 2am on 23 August UK time. The remaining six episodes will be available to stream online weekly at the same time on Tuesday nights / Wednesday mornings.

Ahsoka will stream weekly until the final episode airs on 3 October.

Where to watch ’Star Wars: Ahsoka’

Disney owns the rights to Star Wars, so it’s no surprise that the big mouse’s own streaming service is the only place to watch Ahsoka.

Disney+ starts at £7.99 a month, though it’s possible to save money in the long run by paying £79.90 for an annual membership. That works out at about £6.65 per month, and protects you from any potential price increases in the coming year.

Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Huyang (David Tennant) in Star Wars: Ahsoka (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

From 1 November, you’ll be able to subscribe to a version of Disney+ that shows ads for £4.99 per month, though there’s no additional saving to be had when you sign up for a full year this way. The ads will be fairly short compared to regular telly, just a 30-45 second commercial every hour.

Also coming on 1 November is a premium Disney+ plan costing £10.99 per month or £109.99 per year, which allows you to stream on up to four screens at the same time, and at 4K resolution. Useful for family who like to watch in different rooms.

How to get free Disney+

While Disney+ doesn’t have a free trial, mobile carriers and retailers sometimes offer free Disney+ as a bonus to their customers, so it’s worth checking to see if you might be entitled to one.

Here are some of best free Disney+ deals and paid-plan discounts we’ve spotted.

Who’s in the ‘Ahsoka’ cast?

Lead actor Rosaria Dawson reprises the role of Ahsoka, having first appeared as the character in the 2020 Star Wars series The Mandalorian. Her previous work includes Frank Miller’s 2005 neo-noir thriller Sin City.

Ahsoka’s Sith master Darth Vader (née Anakin Skywalker) is also rumoured to appear on screen, played by Hayden Christensen. Christensen played older Anakin in the Star Wars prequels. His voice has already appeared as narration in the first episodes.

Doctor Who star David Tennant voices returning character Huyang, a droid who first appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and who finds himself working in service of Ahsoka. Natasha Lio Bordizzo plays Sabine Wren, a Mandalorian rebel fighting against the empire.

Lars Mikkelsen plays big baddie Grand Admiral Thrawn, who leads an imperial army scrambling for power in the remnants of the wartorn galaxy. Brother of Mads Mikkelsen, he previously appeared in House of Cards, where he played Russian preside Viktor Petrov.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on TVs and other tech offers, try the links below:

Want to watch your favourite show in style? Here are the best TV deals this month.