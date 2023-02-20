Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Six episodes in to the post-apocalyptic drama and it’s clear The Last of Us is one of the most successful shows to air on HBO and Sky in recent memory. Since it started airing in mid-January, the live-action remake of Naughty Dog’s critically acclaimed video game has racked up more than 3 million viewers in the UK and more than 22 million viewers across the pond, making it Sky Atlantic’s second biggest US drama debut.

It’s been such a smash hit that, at the end of January, HBO renewed it for a second season, after airing just two episodes. A hit among critics and viewers alike, The Last of Us TV show is currently on its sixth episode of its nine-episode run.

The show airs on Sky Atlantic and Now TV every Monday morning at 2am GMT, but for those who don’t want to stay up that late, Sky shows it again at 9pm.

While the post-apocalyptic TV show has stuck fairly closely to its source material in terms of story beats, since episode three, there have been new characters, new plot points and expanded arcs. Co-created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (creator of the original video game), The Last of Us takes place in an alternative 2023, 20 years after a fungal plague has turned most of the world’s population into screeching monsters.

Joel – played by Pedro Pascal from Narcos and Game of Thrones – has been hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey, also from Game of Thrones) across the country, as she may be humanity’s last hope. Although live-action video game adaptations tend to get a bad rap (and quite rightly – have you seen the Resident Evil film?), the response from critics has been overwhelmingly positive.

The Last of Us TV series broke records on the reviews aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes ahead of its debut, and currently sits at 97 per cent fresh, making it the highest-rated live-action video game adaptation of all-time. “Druckmann, working with Mazin, has his fingerprints all over this tender, well-crafted and blackly comic piece,” said our chief TV critic Nick Hilton in his first-look review. “Right now, HBO is simply operating on a different level to any other network. With The Last of Us, it has another monster hit on its hands.”

The Last of Us began airing on 16 January 2023 on Sky Atlantic and Now TV. Here’s where you can watch The Last of Us in the UK, online and on TV.

How to watch ‘The Last of Us’ in the UK on Sky

The Last of Us airs exclusively on Sky Atlantic here in the UK. It is broadcast at 2am GMT every Monday morning, premiering simultaneously with the US, giving UK fans the chance to watch it at the exact same time as those across the pond, helping you avoid those pesky spoilers.

For viewers unwilling to stay up that late on a school night, even for The Last of Us, the latest episode of the show airs again at 9pm every Monday evening. But you can, of course, always catch it on Now TV or on demand on Sky Go.

If you’re not already a Sky customer, you can get yourself a Sky Stream box (£26 per month, Sky.com), which comes with a Sky TV entertainment package and a free subscription to Netflix’s basic plan, as well as a free subscription to Discovery+ (the home of Eurosport).

The Sky Stream is Sky’s new device, and it doesn’t require a satellite dish, as it streams Sky directly, using your broadband connection. It’s the cheapest and easiest way to get Sky TV, giving you access to Sky Atlantic, Sky Showcase and Sky Max, as well as on-demand content.

How to watch ‘The Last of Us’ in the UK on Now TV

If you don’t already have Sky or don’t want to buy the Sky Stream box, but still want to watch The Last of Us, you can stream it live on the Sky-owned Now streaming service (formerly Now TV), as well as watch it on catch-up.

You’ll have to subscribe to Now’s entertainment membership. The pay-monthly streaming service includes access to shows from Sky Atlantic, Sky Documentaries, Peacock, MTV and more, including House of the Dragon and The White Lotus.

A Now entertainment membership costs £9.99 per month, but you can also get a six-month Now entertainment and Now cinema membership at a discount (was £19.98 per month, now £12 per month, Nowtv.com). Now also offers a seven-day free trial for new members.

When will ‘The Last of Us’ episode 7 come out in the UK?

If you’ve just finished episode six of The Last of Us, titled Kin, and are desperate to watch the next instalment, you’ll have to wait until Monday 27 February.

While episode five was first broadcast on a Saturday a week ago, the show returned to its normal Monday slot with episode six, and that’s set to continue with episode seven. The Last of Us episode seven is titled Left Behind, hinting to fans of the video game that we are about to get Ellie’s backstory.

How many episodes of ‘The Last of Us’ are there?

The Last of Us on HBO has nine episodes in total. The shortest episode is reportedly 46 minutes long and the longest episode is 81 minutes long.

HBO renewed the show for a second season on 27 January 2023, just two episodes in to season one. We expect The Last of Us: Part II to receive the HBO treatment in the next instalment. There’s no The Last of Us season two release date just yet, but we’re likely to get one once the first season finishes airing.

The final episode of The Last of Us will be broadcast on Monday 13 March 2023 in the UK. Here’s the full release schedule for The Last of Us in the UK:

How to watch ‘The Last of Us’ episode one for free

On 27 January 2023, Sky made the entire first episode of The Last of Us, which has been met with rave reviews, available to watch on YouTube for free – no subscription to Sky or Now TV necessary. Obviously, it’s all a clever ploy to get viewers to sign up to Sky or Now, to watch the rest of the season, but it’s a good taster to gauge whether the show is your thing or not.

How to watch ‘The Last of Us’ in the US on HBO Max

In the US, The Last of Us will be airing exclusively on HBO at 9pm ET every Sunday night. The first episode was broadcast on 15 January 2023. If you aren’t subscribed to HBO via cable, you’ll also be able to catch it live on HBO Max, the broadcaster’s streaming service.

There are two tiers of HBO Max. The ad-supported tier costs $9.99 per month, while the ad-free tier costs $14.99 per month. You can also pay annually, with a 12-month ad-supported subscription costing $99.99 per year and $149.99 per year for the ad-free tier.

If you've yet to play the game that inspired and kicked off the much-adored show, Amazon currently has a deal on The Last of Us Part I game, which is a PS5 version of the original 2013 version. It's been rebuilt from the ground up, so visuals are even more realistic, and it works tremendously well with the PS5 dualsense controller.

