Where to watch The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 in the UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The final season of The Handmaid’s Tale is slowly creeping toward its end. Episode 6, Janine, just dropped on Channel 4 and Prime Video, and it’s a brutal one. Elizabeth Moss‘s June and Moira go undercover at Jezebel’s, a mission that quickly spirals into violence. The fallout? We’re about to find out.

If you’re watching in the UK, we’re still a few episodes behind the US, where the finale has already aired on Hulu (a subscription service only available in the US – or with the use of a VPN). But with episode 7 airing later this week, we’re edging closer to the end – and to the adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s The Testaments, the Booker-prize-winning sequel.

Episode 7 is set to air on Channel 4 and Amazon Prime Video at 11pm on Sunday 15 June, a day later than usual. Whether you’re waiting for the next episode, or just looking to catch up on every episode so far, here’s where you can watch The Handmaid’s Tale in the UK.

Where to watch ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ in the UK

Episode 6 started streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Channel 4 on Sunday, 8 June. The show used to air on Saturdays, but since episode 4, it’s now got a regular Sunday 10pm slot. Episode 7 will also began streaming on Sunday, 15 June, at 11pm, airing first on Channel 4 before landing on Prime Video shortly after.

If you want to watch The Handmaid’s Tale without ads, you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription. A regular membership costs £9.99 per month. But if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member in the last 12 months, you can also sign up for a 30-day free trial, which gives you all the perks of a Prime membership, including free next-day delivery. On top of that, Amazon Prime Video has seasons one to five in its back catalogue if you want to catch up before the season premiere.

If you’re not a Prime subscriber but still want to watch the show without adverts, you can sign up for Channel 4+. It costs £3.99 per month or £39.99 annually. Like Amazon Prime, Channel 4+ also offers all of the previous seasons of the show.

How to watch ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ in the US

Viewers in the US have been able to watch The Handmaid’s Tale for months, and it’s already finished airing on US streaming service Hulu, which is not available in the UK and can only be accessed with the help of a trusted VPN. The show’s 10-episode run ended at the end of May.

A subscription to Hulu costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, while a Hulu subscription without the ads costs $18.99 per month.

What is The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 about?

Without giving away any spoilers, Hulu’s official synopsis for the sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale states that June’s “unyielding spirit and determination pull her back into the fight to take down Gilead. Luke and Moira join the resistance. Serena tries to reform Gilead while Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia reckon with what they have wrought, and Nick faces challenging tests of character. This final chapter of June's journey highlights the importance of hope, courage, solidarity, and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom.”

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Season six’s showrunner Yahlin Chang also revealed in an interview with TV Insider that the upcoming adaptation of The Testaments will also be teased in the sixth season. “There will be cliffhangers for The Testaments,” she said. “Any fans that are left wanting more are going to get more in The Testaments, which will be great for them. But [The Handmaid’s Tale] does conclude – in some very satisfying ways – many of the storylines, but not every single one.”

Want to stream while travelling abroad? Take a look at our round-up of the best VPNs