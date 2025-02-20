Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of Amazon Prime Video’s most-watched shows of all time has returned to the streaming service, and action fans are in for a treat. Reacher season three is now streaming, and Alan Ritchson’s ex-military drifter is gunning for revenge.

The latest instalment of the Reacher series adapts Persuader, the seventh novel in Lee Child’s bestselling Jack Reacher series, seeing the eponymous character infiltrate a criminal organisation to save a captured DEA informant.

Receiving a 100 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Reacher has proven so popular that it’s already been renewed for a fourth season, and a spinoff is already in production. The spinoff will focus on Maria Sten’s fan-favourite Frances Neagley, who also reprises her role in the third season.

The first three episodes of season three are now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, with subsequent episodes dropping every Thursday. Here’s how you can catch the latest series for free.

How to watch ‘Reacher’ season 3 in the UK

The first three episodes of Reacher season three are available to watch online exclusively on Prime Video. The fourth episode will drop every Thursday at 8am GMT, with the final airing on 27 March.

In order to watch, you will need access to Amazon Prime Video, which is included with every Amazon Prime membership.

Amazon Prime costs £8.99 per month or £95 a year, which works out to £7.92 a month. You’ll gain access to all of Amazon Prime Video’s back catalogue, as well as free next-day and same-day delivery, Prime Reading, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming and even Deliveroo Plus.

And if you’re a new subscriber or haven’t been an Amazon Prime member in the last 12 months, you can sign up for an Amazon Prime 30-day free trial.