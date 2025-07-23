Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s been nearly three years since Apple TV+ first snapped up the rights to Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan’s next series, and it’s expected to launch later this year.

The streamer dropped a cryptic video on YouTube with a countdown and the tagline “Happiness is Contagious”. The timer is set to hit zero on Friday 25 July at 8pm in the UK, with a trailer expected to launch the moment it ends.

The series, which has yet to be titled, stars Better Call Saul’s Rhea Seehorn, who was nominated twice for an Emmy for her portrayal on the show. Described in 2022 as a sci-fi drama and compared to the Twilight Zone, most details are still under wraps, but we know a little bit about what’s to come.

In 2022, Deadline previously stated that it was set in our world and would explore human nature in unexpected ways, adding that it was “thought-provoking but not a morality tale”.

The following year, Gilligan told Variety that, like Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, it takes place in Albuquerque, albeit a very different one. “The world changes very abruptly in the first episode, and then it is quite different,” Gilligan said. “And the consequences that that reaps hopefully provide drama for many, many episodes after that.”

While Gilligan told Variety that he had no predictions as to how people would react to it, he says “it’s a story that interests” him, and given it had several studios after it and multiple rounds of bidding, Gilligan’s upcoming series could be a corker.

How to subscribe to Apple TV+

Vince Gilligan’s new show is an Apple TV+ exclusive, so you’ll need to subscribe to the streaming service to watch it when it premieres later this year.

Apple TV+ costs £8.99 per month. But if you’re not already subscribed, you can try out the streaming service with a seven-day free trial. Apple TV+ is home to fan favourite shows like Ted Lasso, Silo, The Morning Show and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ted Lasso season 4