And Just Like That came to an end last night, with Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw bidding a final farewell.

Sex and the City became a cultural behemoth when it first aired in the Nineties, but the spin-off wasn’t as warmly received in 2021. Among the mixed reviews of the first two seasons of And Just Like That, many fans and critics cringed at the show’s attempts at inclusivity. Others, however, were charmed and compelled by Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte’s return, alongside a cast of new characters, including Seema and Lisa.

But last month, it was quietly announced that the third season would be its last, with showrunner Michael Patrick King calling it “a wonderful place to stop”. This came as a shock for many fans, who felt like the series had finally got into its stride – The Independent awarded it three stars, finding that the show had “found its groove.”

Just like the original show, the reboot has become a form of Cosmopolitan-fuelled escapism – it romanticises New York, treats us to outlandish fashion and celebrates female friendships. But the reviews are in for the final episode of And Just Like That, and spoiler: they’re not good.

Thankfully, this isn’t goodbye forever. If anything, the HBO reboot has only ignited love for the original Sex and the City series. Some decade-long fans have been revisiting older episodes as sweet relief from the spin-off, while younger generations are discovering it for the very first time.

From where to watch season four of And Just Like That – including the last-ever episode – to how to stream all six seasons of Sex and the City, here’s everything you need to know.

Where to watch And Just Like That season three in the UK

The new season of The Sex and the City spin-off came to a close on Thursday, 14 August 2025, on Sky TV and Now.

The season saw Carrie and Aidan enter a long-distance “situationship” as she settled into her new townhouse in Gramercy Park and ventured into fiction writing. Miranda, meanwhile, explored new work and romantic opportunities, and Charlotte attempted to balance her career with parenting two teenagers.

The season three finale closed the chapter for Carrie, but did she walk away from And Just Like That in a relationship? Or did she finally embrace her independence, rather than running away from it? You can watch the final episode on Now TV now.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Where to watch the first two seasons of And Just Like That in the UK

If you aren’t a Sky customer, you can get a Sky Stream box (£15 per month, Sky.com), which comes with a Sky TV entertainment package and a free subscription to Netflix’s standard plan with ads, as well as a free subscription to Discovery+ (the home of Eurosport).

If you don’t want to buy the Sky Stream box, but still want to watch And Just Like That, you can stream it on the Sky-owned Now streaming service (formerly Now TV). You’ll need an entertainment membership to watch the show (£9.99 per month, Nowtv.com).

You can also buy the entire season one and two box set on Apple TV+ (Apple.com) and Amazon Prime Video (Amazon.co.uk).

Where to watch Sex and the City

If you're already mourning Carrie’s departure from our screens (or want to erase And Just Like That from your memory), you can stream all six seasons of Sex and the City on Now TV.

Following the sex columnist as she navigates New York with her three best friends – Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha – it’s an addictive look at dating, friendship, careers and life in your thirties. With memorable fashion moments, iconic lines that are quoted to this day and men who are still ranked at the pub (Aidan always wins), there’s a reason why Sex and the City has such a cult following.

