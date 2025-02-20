Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If anyone stole the spotlight in last year’s series of Dragons’ Den, it was Emma Grede. The Skims co-founder and fashion mogul made such a big impression on the show, that she had fans practically begging for her return.

Well, wish granted. Emma Grede is back in the den this week, joining Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies, and Steven Bartlett to put another round of hopeful entrepreneurs through the wringer.

Last week’s episode featured everything from sustainable crisps and ready-to-plant flowerbeds to a baby equipment rental service and a wind-proof umbrella. But this time, just three businesses are stepping up to face the dragons.

Tonight, a Powys-based entrepreneur unveils his bike storage system, an innovative smart wearable that aims to tackle hot flushes and menopause, and a pair of brothers try to tempt the dragons with their barbecue sauces and seasonings. The question is – will any of them strike gold? Here’s everything you need to know about the businesses and where you can buy their products.

Stashed SpaceRail bike storage system: From £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

First up in the den is Powys-based Elliot Tanner, who thinks he’s found the solution to cluttered garages and cramped bike storage with the SpaceRail bike storage system. But will the dragons help the entrepreneur ride off into the sunset with an investment?

Launched in 2022, the Stashed SpaceRail is essentially a ceiling-mounted bike storage system that allows bikes up to 30kg to slide along a trail for easy access. Designed to save space in garages, sheds and small living areas, it uses adjustable hooks and a modular rail to accommodate multiple bikes while keeping them organised and off the ground.

You can buy the SpaceRail in a number of different configurations, including two bikes, four bikes, six bikes, and all the way up to 12 bikes. The cheapest two-bike configuration starts from £199.99. It comes with all the rails, hooks and mounting hardware.

open image in gallery ( Unpause )

Next up in the den is Nitya Dintakurti, who’s hoping to secure investment for her smart wearable designed to help manage hot flushes and menopause symptoms. Called the Coolzen, will the dragons see it as a game-changer, or will Nitya struggle to convince them it’s worth the investment?

The coolzen is a wearable cooling device designed to provide instant relief from hot flushes by using targeted cooling technology. The device sits around the neck and automatically detects the onset of a hot flush, delivering cooling therapy within 45 seconds to help regulate body temperature. It can also be connected to the Unpause mobile app to easily control the settings.

Right now, the coolzen is out of stock due to “overwhelming demand”, according to the brand, but you can sign up for restock alerts on the Unpause website.

LumberjAxe Food Company BBQ seasonings and sauces: £45, Lumberjaxefoodcompany.co.uk

open image in gallery ( LumberjAxe Food Company )

Last in the den are brothers Brendon and Jaydon from Birmingham, hoping to spice things up in the den with their range of American-inspired BBQ sauces and seasonings.

The LumberjAxe Food Company’s bold and smoky flavours include six seasoning blends, such as backyard BBQ, Louisiana cajun and moonshine mango, alongside three signature sauces, including a classic BBQ, a tangy mango-infused option and a fiery Louisiana hot sauce.

The company’s sauces and seasonings are sold at garden centres, butcheries and farm shops across the UK, as well as on the LumberjAxe website. You can try out the entire range with the Dragons’ Den bundle, or get bundles of just the seasonings or sauces.

Missed out on last week’s episode? Catch up on Dragons’ Den week six with our handy guide