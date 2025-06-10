How to watch the Alex Cooper documentary ‘Call Her Alex’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The phenomenally popular podcast host Alex Cooper is taking fans behind the scenes in her two-part documentary, Call Her Alex.

The Call Her Daddy podcast is downloaded around 5 million times each week, with Cooper interviewing the likes of Vice President Kamala Harris, Jane Goodall, Miley Cyrus, Hailey Bieber and Chappell Roan.

The media mogul is known for getting celebrity scoops – Monica Lewinsky discussed her affair with Bill Clinton, Khloe Kardashian talked about former flames and and Miley Cyrus revealed her virginity loss story.

Among the highest paid female podcasters, Cooper is as much a businesswoman as a host. She launched the beverage company Unwell Hydration in 2024 and also has a podcast network called The Unwell Network (home to Madeline Argy and Hallie Batchelder’s podcasts).

The documentary rewinds us to her awkward teenage years, as well as revelations about her time at university playing soccer and her choice to strike out on her own with a solo venture (she used to co-host the podcast with Sofia Franklyn). Here’s everything you need to know about Call Her Alex, plus where to watch.

How to watch Call Her Alex on Disney+ in UK

The documentary premiered on Disney+ on Tuesday 10 June, so you can watch it right now.

If you haven’t already, now is the time to sign up to the streaming service. As well as Call Her Alex, you can enjoy all the newest Hulu and Star TV shows, including Golden Globe-winning shows like The Bear, The Mandalorian, A Thousand Blows, Shogun and plenty more. A subscription to Disney+ starts from £4.99 per month for the ad-supported tier.

Instead of a monthly subscription, there is the option to pay per year on the two higher tiers, which brings the price down to £79.90 for the standard tier, which lets you download content for offline viewing, and £109.90 for the premium tier, which lets you watch on four devices simultaneously and gives you access to ultra HD content.

How to watch Call Her Alex on Hulu in US

In the US, you can watch Call Her Alex exclusively on Hulu. If you’re not already signed up, you can enjoy a subscription from $9.99 a month. A Hulu free trial is also available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers, which you can cancel anytime (or straight after you’ve watched the Alex Cooper documentary). You can also sign up to a bundle, the cheapest of which is $10.99 a month and also gives you access to Disney+.

What is Call Her Alex about?

The two-part documentary began filming two years ago, as Alex Cooper prepared for her first tour. Delving into her upbringing in Pennsylvania and experience as a D1 soccer player, the series explores her experience in the Boston University field. In the doc, Cooper accuses her former coach of sexual harassment and claims the Boston University athletics officials failed to act on the knowledge.

Call Her Alex also recounts her rise to fame with the Call Me Daddy podcast. Originally one half of a duo, Cooper went solo behind the mic in 2020 and signed a $60 million deal with Spotify. From getting celebrity scoops to balancing the high and low topics (from sexual encounters to abortion rights), the doc takes us behind the scenes of the media mogul.

